Updated on: 06 February,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Police say caretakers of actor’s children who witnessed crime were taken to Arthur Road jail for parade in presence of tehsildar

Shariful Islam

In the investigation in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, the Bandra police conducted an Identification Parade (IP) of the accused, Shariful Islam alias Vijoy Das, 30, on Wednesday. Both the complainant and a witness identified the accused Islam and confirmed his identity. The IP was conducted in front of the Tehsildar of Mumbai Suburban.


The identification parade is crucial evidence recorded by the Bandra police on Monday, confirming that the attacker of Saif Ali Khan and the arrested accused are the same person. However, Islam’s advocate claimed that the police delayed the IP during his police custody. According to a police officer, on Wednesday, the Bandra police, with permission from the Mumbai Suburban Collector, arranged for a tehsildar to conduct the Identification Parade at Arthur Road Jail.


The complainant, Eliyama Philip, 56, who is nanny to Saif Ali Khan’s children, along with another woman, was taken to Arthur Road jail on Wednesday. Both identified the accused Islam and confirmed to the police that Shariful Islam is the same person who attacked her and stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan multiple times.


A police officer said, “On January 16, in the early hours, Shariful Islam entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence while the caretaker, Eliyama, found a man outside the bedroom of Saif’s child. The attacker, Islam, demanded a ransom of R1 crore from her and attacked her with a knife. Islam also threatened to kill her if she did not give him the money. Caretaker Philip screamed for help, and Saif came out of the bedroom.”

“Saif caught Islam from behind while the accused attempted to attack Saif with the knife, injuring him. In an attempt to defend himself, Saif fought back, and Islam fled. The accused did not even realise that he had attacked Saif. The actor managed to protect his children’s caretaker and his family,” the police officer said. During this incident, the caretaker, Philip, and another maid saw the face of the accused, and both identified Islam at the Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday during the IP.

A police officer said, “The Identification Parade is a crucial piece of evidence, recorded in front of the First Magistrate. Bandra police requested the Mumbai Suburban Collector and the Collector appointed a Tehsildar as First Magistrate. The complainant and witness have now identified the accused. We have many other pieces of evidence that prove Shariful Islam is the same person who attacked Saif.” The police are still awaiting the fingerprint reports.

