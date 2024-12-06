CM, two Dy CMs sworn-in at maha-ceremony in presence of PM Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues, captains of the industry and Bollywood stars

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as chief minister of Maharashtra, for the third time; Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his oath-taking ceremony; NCP chief Ajit Pawar takes oath as deputy chief minister for the sixth time

In a show of strength on the part of the Mahayuti, where the Bharatiya Janata Party’s impression could be felt strongly, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra’s 21st chief minister at the city’s iconic Azad Maidan on Thursday. Former CM Eknath Shinde, who agreed to be part of the government not very long before the oath-taking ceremony, was inducted as the DyCM as a representative of the Shiv Sena. Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, also took oath as DyCM. No ministers other than the ‘big three’ were inducted as the power-sharing formula is still being worked out by the allies.

The swearing-in was held 12 days after Mahayuti’s landslide victory, which reduced the Opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi to under 50 in the Lower House of 288 members.

(From left) Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Azad Maidan on Thursday. Pics/Rane Ashish

The reluctant Shinde’s entry preceded a dramatic stance taken by his MLA colleagues. The MLAs insisted on Thursday afternoon that the former CM should take oath as DyCM or else they wouldn’t participate in the government. Uday Samant, Sanjay Shirsat and others held a press conference to put their point across. They said Shinde must be present in the Fadnavis-led team to lead the Sena flock. An hour later, Samant himself announced that Shinde had agreed and that he had submitted a letter to the governor’s office in this regard.

However, no minister was inducted on Thursday because the alliance partners were still undecided on the sharing formula for the 43-member council of ministers. People in the know said that the cabinet would be expanded before the winter session of the legislature, which is to be held in the third week of December. The first session, a short one, will be held in Mumbai on the coming weekend to administer the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs. The Assembly speaker will also be elected.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pay his respects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the former’s oath-taking ceremony at Azad Maidan on Thursday. Pics/Rane Ashish

Mega event PM Narendra Modi, most of his senior cabinet colleagues, the CMs of BJP and NDA governments, religious leaders from various communities, celebrities, corporate bosses and sportspersons were present. Opposition leaders skipped the ceremony though they were extended an invitation.

Women clad in saffron sarees marked the event as they were seen everywhere in a group of hundreds. Sources in the Mahayuti said the supporters had travelled from various parts of the state.

Eknath Shinde greets the prime minister after taking oath as deputy chief minister

Hundreds of people were also seen wearing T-shirts that bore the ‘Ek hain to safe hain’ slogan popularised by PM Modi during the poll campaign. Some were even dressed as mythological figures.

The event brought to mind memories of Fadnavis’ first swearing-in at the full-capacity Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 31, 2014. Thursday’s function was attended by about 40,000. The crowd consisted of Mahayuti supporters and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes such as the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. The event was dominated by Fadnavis supporters who flashed his images and cheered him. A well-orchestrated musical programme entertained the audience. They belted out patriotic and religious numbers, some specifically in praise of Lord Ram, the iconic figure for the Hindutva combine that returned to power winning a massive majority in the 288-member Assembly.

As it turned out before the PM's arrival, the crowd had swelled so much that the pandals had no space for them. A large number of people stood outside the pandals in the open. Crowds were also seen in the streets, waiting for the entry. The organisers were heard announcing that additional seats were being provided.

