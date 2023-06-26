Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 36: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A karmic cycle of travel sees you making three small trips within a week. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have positive expectations even though the outcome is still a bit obscure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Be careful with money and valuables. A delayed payment comes just in time to deal with an unexpected expense. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Break free of self-imposed limitations.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Career gives a sense of self-worth. But don’t make this the end all and be all in life.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic justice which proves you to be blameless.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Signing a contract is imminent. An emotionally draining relationship has to be saved and healed.

Cosmic tip: Contain this irritated annoyance at how slowly some work is being completed.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

It’s heartening when work is completed on time and there are no last minute anxieties. Increased income is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Tap the source of peace and contentment within yourself.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A karmic cycle for meeting relatives begins. Study the market carefully if wanting to change jobs.

Cosmic tip: Nurture your inner power to achieve what seem to be impossible goals.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Much as you hate being bound by dietary restrictions; but this is important for the long term. Carefully nurture a new relationship.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy life with a childlike enthusiasm.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You manage to complete a project even though the deadline was on a slim time frame.

Cosmic tip: Believe positive affirmations help dreams to manifest when the time is right.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be grateful for this financial flow of abundance. Do delegate work though you prefer being in control.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this bonding and closeness you’ve always yearned for at the soul level.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A legality is in your favour. A new financial venture combines originality and inventiveness in equal measure.

Cosmic tip: Believe happiness comes from family. This is the most important nucleus.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Apart from diet and exercise, sleep is equally important for a healthy body and mind.

Cosmic tip: Let go of the need to re-live a forgettable scene again and again.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Health is good. A financial backer may step back at the last minute.

Cosmic tip: Be moderate in all aspects of life as some Pisceans tend to nurture obsessive habits.



