Horoscope today, March 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 8.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Innovative ideas at work win appreciation. Keep words loving in an argument.
Cosmic tip: Accept what appears to be the truth. Don’t place yourself in the line of fire.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Imminent changes at work at expected, with a bonus/ raise in salary for some.
Cosmic tip: Be logical, not emotional, especially if this is to do with someone younger.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Rid yourself of debilating self-doubts which serve no purpose. Making time for yourself is quite alright. Get enough sleep at night.
Cosmic tip: Live in the moment but act responsibly.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Work for deadlines is completed a day or more in advance.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be impulsive. Be practical and low key to make the most of this auspicious karmic cycle.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Helping a friend with some legal work reveals your love and caring. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Cheerfully complete karmas and take care of duties to the best of your ability.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
An issue is handled with great finesse and diplomacy. Those who have applied for jobs receive a couple of interview calls. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t judge yourself harshly.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Keep your desk tidy and clutter free at work. This keeps the mind focused and alert. A relative calls to share good news.
Cosmic tip: Remember what goes around comes around.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Sometimes it is best to let an argument die down before it begins. Be aware when conversation enters turbulent waters.
Cosmic tip: Behave with people as you expect to be treated.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Love, or the thought of your love keeps you floating on a cloud of bliss. A busy day requires razor sharp concentration.
Cosmic tip: Be discreet if you have something to conceal.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Orthodox and conformist thinking annoys you, and then people had better watch out if they don’t want to be scolded!
Cosmic tip: Speak up for someone you know is being unfairly targeted.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be aware of surroundings and people when out (your handbag/ wallet could be cleverly and neatly purloined).
Cosmic tip: Follow your doctor’s/ dietician’s advice about changing the diet a little.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Making regular investments has become a habit.
Cosmic tip: Consciously make it a tradition to be grateful for what there is. Don’t get fixated on what isn’t there.