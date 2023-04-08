Horoscope today, March 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Innovative ideas at work win appreciation. Keep words loving in an argument.

Cosmic tip: Accept what appears to be the truth. Don’t place yourself in the line of fire.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Imminent changes at work at expected, with a bonus/ raise in salary for some.

Cosmic tip: Be logical, not emotional, especially if this is to do with someone younger.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Rid yourself of debilating self-doubts which serve no purpose. Making time for yourself is quite alright. Get enough sleep at night.

Cosmic tip: Live in the moment but act responsibly.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Work for deadlines is completed a day or more in advance.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be impulsive. Be practical and low key to make the most of this auspicious karmic cycle.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Helping a friend with some legal work reveals your love and caring. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Cheerfully complete karmas and take care of duties to the best of your ability.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An issue is handled with great finesse and diplomacy. Those who have applied for jobs receive a couple of interview calls. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t judge yourself harshly.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Keep your desk tidy and clutter free at work. This keeps the mind focused and alert. A relative calls to share good news.

Cosmic tip: Remember what goes around comes around.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Sometimes it is best to let an argument die down before it begins. Be aware when conversation enters turbulent waters.

Cosmic tip: Behave with people as you expect to be treated.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Love, or the thought of your love keeps you floating on a cloud of bliss. A busy day requires razor sharp concentration.

Cosmic tip: Be discreet if you have something to conceal.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Orthodox and conformist thinking annoys you, and then people had better watch out if they don’t want to be scolded!

Cosmic tip: Speak up for someone you know is being unfairly targeted.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be aware of surroundings and people when out (your handbag/ wallet could be cleverly and neatly purloined).

Cosmic tip: Follow your doctor’s/ dietician’s advice about changing the diet a little.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Making regular investments has become a habit.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make it a tradition to be grateful for what there is. Don’t get fixated on what isn’t there.