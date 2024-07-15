Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Konkan Railway restored

Konkan Railway restored

Updated on: 16 July,2024 06:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Jha said, “To ensure the safety of the passengers, we’ve cancelled certain trains while some trains are diverted via alternate routes. Some trains were short-terminated”

Konkan Railway restored

Soil slippage on tracks near Ratnagiri

Listen to this article
Konkan Railway restored
x
00:00

Konkan Railway was restored after a period of 24 hours due to soil slippage at km 79/4-6 between the Diwankhavati and Vinhere sections of the Ratnagiri region. The railway had been down since 4.48 p.m. on Sunday. The line was restored at 4.30 pm on Monday.


The Konkan Railway cancelled, short-terminated, diverted, and rescheduled several trains since Sunday evening. It arranged Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses for passengers stranded for more than 15 hours in trains halted due to a landslide on the route, said Santosh Kumar Jha, Chief Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.


Jha said, “To ensure the safety of the passengers, we’ve cancelled certain trains while some trains are diverted via alternate routes. Some trains were short-terminated.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

konkan central railway indian railways mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK