Konkan Railway restored

Jha said, “To ensure the safety of the passengers, we’ve cancelled certain trains while some trains are diverted via alternate routes. Some trains were short-terminated”

Soil slippage on tracks near Ratnagiri

Konkan Railway was restored after a period of 24 hours due to soil slippage at km 79/4-6 between the Diwankhavati and Vinhere sections of the Ratnagiri region. The railway had been down since 4.48 p.m. on Sunday. The line was restored at 4.30 pm on Monday.

The Konkan Railway cancelled, short-terminated, diverted, and rescheduled several trains since Sunday evening. It arranged Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses for passengers stranded for more than 15 hours in trains halted due to a landslide on the route, said Santosh Kumar Jha, Chief Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

