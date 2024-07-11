Breaking News
Maharashtra govt murdering democracy in House: Nana Patole over passage of supplementary demands worth Rs 94,000 cr

Updated on: 11 July,2024 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government tabled the state budget of over Rs six lakhs crore and supplementary demands worth Rs 94,000 crores which was passed by the assembly amid the sloganeering by the opposition

Nana Patole. File Pic

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Thursday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the passage of supplementary demands worth Rs 94,000 cr in the state assembly, claiming that the latter is 'murdering' democracy in the House, reported news agency ANI.


Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government tabled the state budget of over Rs six lakhs crore and supplementary demands worth Rs 94,000 crores which was passed by the assembly amid the sloganeering by the opposition.


Supplementary demands refer to additional funds sought by the government besides the given budget.


"The government is murdering the democracy in the House. They passed supplementary demands worth Rs 94,000 crores without any discussions. They wave off the debts of the industrialists and seek money to provide them to our sisters under various schemes", Patole said while addressing the media in Mumbai, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra Congress Chief further accused the government of acting 'arbitrarily'.

"The government is acting arbitrarily; we will bring this up in the House," he said, reported ANI.

Speaking on the Mumbai hit-and-run case, Nana Patole alleged that the state government is not supporting the victims, and rather siding with accused Mihir Shah, who is the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.

"The government is not standing with the victim in the Mumbai hit-and-run case, rather it is siding with the accused. The government is trying to save the accused", Patole said, reported ANI.

The Congress leader further attacked the central government and claimed that to 'save' accused Mihir Shah, the Maharashtra government had received a call from Delhi.

"To save accused Mihir Shah, the Maharashtra government has received a call from Delhi," he said, reported ANI.

Mihir Shah, the son of the political leader Rajesh Shah, is the main accused in the hit-and-run case, which led to the death of a 45-year-old woman who has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, reported ANI.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday from Virar. He had been absconding after he was involved in the hit-and-run case on July 7. Fourteen teams were formed by the Mumbai police to nab him, reported ANI.

A Mumbai court has sent Mihir Shah to police custody till July 16.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Shah, father of the accused has been removed from the post of the Deputy leader of Shivsena. His removal from the post came after instructions from the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde.

(With inputs from ANI)

