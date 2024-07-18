Maharashtra: New tourism policy to bring in Rs 1L cr investment, create 18 lakh jobs

The other objective is to create direct and indirect employment by promoting tourism in rural and urban areas

State minister Girish Mahajan on Thursday said, Maharashtra's new tourism policy will garner at least Rs 1 lakh crore investment and generate employment for 18 lakh people, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, Mahajan noted, the new policy aims to upgrade and develop infrastructure facilities as well as tourism sites to double tourists' footfall.

According to the government resolution (GR) issued during the day, "The other objective is to create direct and indirect employment by promoting tourism in rural and urban areas. The new tourism policy aims to attract domestic tourists, boost trade, generate revenue and create business opportunities. Focusing on local folk culture and using it to boost tourism is another objective."

The policy will encourage incentives for capital investment, encourage women entrepreneurs, boost participation in tourism-related exhibitions in the country and abroad, and provide CGST rebates, concessions in power tariffs, and financial assistance for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), reported PTI.

Meanwhile, under the Maharashtra government's recently announced skill training scheme, youth will need to upload their details on a portal to be specially created for the purpose, with the aim of connecting them to employment-generating businesses, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

As per a government order issued during the day in connection with the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', these aspirants will get work training, which will enhance their skills, and businesses will get human resources for expansion.

Both aspiring job seekers and business houses eager to impart training will log into the portal, the order said, reported PTI.

According to the GR, "Candidates who are 12th pass, ITI and diploma holders, graduates and postgraduates will be able to register online. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), large businesses, start-ups, cooperative institutions, government and semi-government institutions can make their demands for human resources through the portal."

While Class 12th pass candidates will get a stipend of Rs 6,000, ITI or diploma holders will get Rs 8,000, while graduates and post graduates will get Rs 10,000.

The scheme will be monitored and reviewed every four months by a committee headed by the state chief secretary, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)