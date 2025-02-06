Cops seize car, 4 phones, 8 SIM cards, MacBook from accused, who was operating from Hyderabad

Sanjay Kailaschandra Meena (hooded), who would allegedly create fake profiles on dating apps to befriend businessmen, in the custody of the Navi Mumbai police

The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly duped a businessman of around Rs 33 lakh while posing as a woman on the dating app Bumble. The accused, Dehradun resident Sanjay Kailaschandra Meena, purchased an expensive Volkswagen automobile with the money, according to the police.

Along with the vehicle, the cops recovered four mobile phones, eight SIM cards, an Apple MacBook, a hard disk and a dongle from the accused, who was operating from Hyderabad at the time of the arrest. Police sources said Meena had created multiple fake profiles on dating apps to befriend businessmen. He would first check the background of potential victims before attempting to befriend them and ask for money, they added.

A police officer said, “From March 30, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the accused would chat with this businessman, a Navi Mumbai resident. Eventually, the complainant fell in love. On numerous occasions, the accused sought financial assistance and the victim would transfer money to him. “In June last year, when the Navi Mumbai resident finally decided to meet the woman, it dawned on him that the profile was fake and he approached the Navi Mumbai cyber police station and registered an FIR,” a police officer said. With the help of the technical experts, the accused was eventually traced to Hyderabad, a police officer said.