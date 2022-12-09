Breaking News
Man stabbed to death in Thane

Updated on: 09 December,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The victim was identified as Deepak Nirbhavane

Man stabbed to death in Thane

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons on Thursday night in Vartak Nagar area of Thane city, police said.


The victim was identified as Deepak Nirbhavane. The incident took place in Bhimnagar locality.



Probe is on.

