Mumbai: 70-year-old man dies after being hit by tubelight on head during an argument

When the argument turned into a fight, one of the accused threw a tubelight on the old man resulting in him losing balance and sustaining a head injury

Ghatkopar police have booked three including two minors for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man during an argument with his son. The incident occurred on November 27 when the 70-year-old man's son objected to the accused for sitting in front of their house resulting in a heated argument. When the argument turned into a fight, one of the accused threw a tubelight on the old man resulting in him losing balance and sustaining a head injury. No arrests have been made yet.

According to FIR filed by Ghatkopar cops, on November 27 around 2.30 pm, a few kids were sitting in front of Nandu Patil's house. Nandu had objected to their sitting and passing of time and abusing each other in a filthy language in front of their home. This resulted in an argument between Nandu and three others.

After which, one of the minors aged 16, threw a brick towards Nandu injuring him. He sustained an injury on his forehead. Hearing the shouting and abuses parents of one of the children came out and told their kid to go back home.

"The child went to his house and went to the first floor and threw three spare tubelights from his balcony. One of them hit Ramchandra Patil (70), father of Nandu. Paralysed Patil couldn't maintain balance and fell back on a hitting back side of his head," told a cop on condition of anonymity. Nandu and his brother Sudhakar immediately took their father to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar.

As there were no ICU beds, Patil was advised to Sion Hospital where they didn't find any beds too and referred to KEM Hospital where again they were turned down. Finally family brought Patil to Vedanta Hospital, Ghatkopar. An FIR was registered against the accused under 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

The accused were arrested and left on bail, but on the morning of December 5, Patil succumbed to injuries. The family of Patil demanded murder charges on the accused as their attack led to the death. "We have added 302 (murder) section to the FIR and sent to Legal Team to give us opinion," said another senior official.

