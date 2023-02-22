Mumbai: Cops ensure mentally ill woman is back with family

Found naked in July, 24-year-old couldn’t tell police her address; police used just a single word she had uttered to locate her hometown in UP and finally her family in Nalasopara

Nazrin Khan and her brother Shamim along with the cops who helped her

The Borivli police’s search for the family of a mentally ill woman found roaming on the streets seven months back and their efforts to get her treatment have finally paid off. Not only is 24-year-old Nazrin doing well, she is even back at her home.

Nazrin lives with her 75-year-old ill father Hafiz Khan and her 28-year-old brother Shamim at Dhaniv Baug in Nalasopara. At midnight on July 9, 2022, a local resident noticed a naked woman roaming near Kalpana Chawla Chowk in Borivli West and informed the police control room.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajaykumar Bansal and the supervision of Senior Inspector Ninad Sawant, Assistant Inspector Gayatri Bedse and a Nirbhaya Squad rushed to the spot. They got her clothed and took her to a trauma hospital.

In the absence of a missing complaint and Nazrin's inability to give her address, the police could not immediately trace her family. They approached a local court and admitted her at Cooper hospital, where a check-up showed that she was mentally ill. “We took permission from the Borivli court and admitted her at Thane mental hospital,” said a cop.

Nazrin had given only one name, Parsa, when asked about her home. After an intensive inquiry, police found out that it was a village in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. With the help of local cops, they traced her relatives who then passed on the information to her family in December.

Thereafter, the family got in touch with the Borivli cops, and after treatment of nearly six months, Nazrin returned home last week. “Bedse and Borivli Nirbhaya Squad showed humanity in khaki uniform by ensuring the treatment of a mentally ill woman and reuniting her with her family,” the cop said. Nazrin's brother Shamim Khan told mid-day that they hadn’t filed a “missing complaint this time because of the bad experiences with the local police in the past.”

She had gone missing five years back, too, and the local police did not help find her, said Shamim. A year later, she was found naked just like this time, he added. She has been mentally unwell for the past 15 years. He thanked the Borivli cops for finding his sister and getting her treatment.

