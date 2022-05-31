Mumbai: Dahisar ground sees kids in the morning, drug addicts and drunkards at night

Local residents, fed up with the night-long nuisance, write to the local MLA demanding action and preventive measures

The ground in Navagaon, Dahisar West, is used by schoolchildren from the area to play during the day

A ground in Navagaon in Dahisar West where school children play in the morning turns into an open air vice den when the sun sets. Fed up with the reoccurring nuisance, locals have written to the local MLA to take strict action against the miscreants.

“The 200-square metre ground gets crowded with drunkards and drug addicts every night and their party continues till the wee hours of the morning. Fed up with the loud abusive talks and the ruckus, we have tried to intervene but it invariably turns into unnecessary fights, which we want to avoid,” said Manoj Paralkar, who is the complainant. He added that installing adequate lights and CCTV cameras along with posting security personnel is the only solution to the problem.

Empty liquor bottles strewn on the ground

