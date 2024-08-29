Some suburban trains will be cancelled/short terminated during the block, the Western Railway said in a statement

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Thursday said that it will carry out a jumbo block of 10 hours between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a major block of 10 hours will be taken on the Up and Down slow lines between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 22:00 hrs to 08.00 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/ Sunday, i.e. on 31st August/01st September, 2024.



According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Slow line trains will run on Fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations. Additionally, a few Churchgate-Borivali slow services will be short terminated and reversed from Goregaon station.

"Passengers are also advised that UP and DOWN mail/express trains will be subject to delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period," it said.

The statement further said that some suburban trains will be cancelled/short terminated during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.

Bandra-Madgaon train flagged off

Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday flagged off the inaugural run of a bi-weekly train between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Madgaon which will enhance connectivity of the city's western suburbs with Maharashtra's Konkan region and Goa.

The Railways had on Tuesday announced a permanent new bi-weekly train from Bandra-Borivali and Goa making it easier for those travelling on the Konkan Railway and beyond. The train has been in demand from commuters in the western suburbs.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the function through video link, while BJP's Pravin Darekar, Ashish Shelar, former MP Gopal Shetty and a few other party leaders were present during the flag-off function at Borivali station in Mumbai.

According to an official statement issued by the Western Railway, the new train 10115/10116 Bandra Terminus - Madgaon Express marks a significant step towards enhancing connectivity between Mumbai’s bustling western suburban area and the scenic coastal belt of Maharashtra and the city of Madgaon. With the commencement of this train service, residents of Mumbai’s western suburbs will have direct connectivity to the Konkan region.