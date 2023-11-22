Mumbai: Mental health measures promised for struggling resident doctors in state

Committees to address pressure and mistreatment, aim to prevent suicides

Authorities have assured the establishment of mental health assessment and redressal committees in all state-run medical college hospitals. Representation pic

After months of back-and-forth discussions between resident doctors and the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), authorities have assured the establishment of mental health assessment and redressal committees in all state-run medical college hospitals. The issue was escalated by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), emphasising that resident doctors face immense pressure due to their round-the-clock duties and, at times, mistreatment by senior doctors or faculty.

In the latest round of meetings between MARD and DMER held on Monday, it was decided that mental health redressal committees would be established at both the college and state levels. Dr Sarbik De, the vice-president of MARD, present at the meeting, said, "These committees will be multi-departmental, allowing students to report issues. They can also conduct anonymous feedback sessions periodically, enabling residents to report instances of exploitation."

According to data presented in the Lok Sabha earlier this year, there have been 11 suicides among resident doctors in Maharashtra in the last five years. Dr De remarked, "These redressal committees can identify red flags before resident doctors take any extreme steps." However, all assurances made so far are verbal, as noted by MARD's Dr Abhijit Helge. "We will use the minutes of the meeting to hold them accountable in case their assurances do not materialise within a week."

As per the rules, resident doctors in the state face a fine of Rs 20 lakh if they wish to drop out. According to MARD representatives, this unnecessary pressure affects those with serious mental health issues. "We have also demanded a separate committee that will include mental health experts. This committee will assess, on a case-by-case basis, if fines can be waived on humanitarian grounds," Dr Helge said, adding that this would significantly contribute to preventing suicides among doctors.

11

No of suicides among resident docs in last five years