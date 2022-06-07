Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 per cent rise in 24 hours

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 08:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 10,71,776, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,569

Representative image. Pic/Istock


As per the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC)'s data, Mumbai reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. The almost double-fold rise in the previous day's count. The civic body also mentioned that there were no pandemic-related death on June 7. On Monday, the city recorded 676 cases.

The city reported cases in four digits for the first time since February 2, when Mumbai had reported 1,128 cases besides seven deaths. Mumbai's tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 10,71,776, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,569.




