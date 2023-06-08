Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai This monsoon get warnings before flooding in areas

Mumbai: This monsoon get warnings before flooding in areas

Updated on: 08 June,2023 09:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The researchers have studied the rainfall, water-carrying capacity, topography, land use, infrastructure development, population, and water in lakes, creeks, and rivers in Mumbai including Mithi, Dahisar, Oshiwara, Poisar, and Ulhas rivers, the officials said

Mumbai: This monsoon get warnings before flooding in areas

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: This monsoon get warnings before flooding in areas
x
00:00

This year the citizens will get an early warning of possible flood conditions during the monsoon period in Mumbai. The system has been developed by the Disaster Management Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the National Coastal Research Centre. The warning is based on weather forecasts and rainfall. The system is capable of alerting potential flood-prone areas 6 to 72 hours in advance, the officials said.


The work of creating the system was going on for the last two years and the system was supposed to be launched last year. The researchers have studied the rainfall, water-carrying capacity, topography, land use, infrastructure development, population, and water in lakes, creeks, and rivers in Mumbai including Mithi, Dahisar, Oshiwara, Poisar, and Ulhas rivers, the officials said.


"The potential flood-prone areas, the potential height of flood water, location-wise problems in all 24 wards, and vulnerability and risk of the elements exposed to flood will be obtained from the system," said an official from the BMC.  


The primary source of the system is the amount of rainfall, daily sea tides as well as tidal waves of more than 4.5 meters in height to assess flood conditions in the city, the officials said.

The system provides flood forecasting also taking into account the capacity of the city's storm drain network. This system includes seven modules namely Data Assimilation, Flood, Inundation, Vulnerability, Risk, Dissemination Module, and Decision Support System respectively, the officials said.

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation news India news national news mumbai monsoon

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK