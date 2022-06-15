Breaking News
Mumbai: Two drown off Juhu beach, others rescued

Updated on: 15 June,2022 03:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Two students, drowned off Juhu beach on Tuesday afternoon while they ventured into the sea

Representative image


A group of four teenagers had ventured into the sea on Tuesday afternoon. The fire department received information at 3.55 pm that Aman Singh (21), Kaustubh Ganesh Gupta (18) and Pratham Ganesh Gupta (16) went missing while swimming in the sea.

Initially it was reported that three boys were feared drowned, but according to an update by the fire department on Wednesday a fourth teenager was also rescued. 




While two boys were declared brought dead, two others were rescued and sent to Cooper Hospital. 


