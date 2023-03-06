Breaking News
Mumbai: We are melting out there, because BEST won’t cover stops, say commuters

Updated on: 06 March,2023 05:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Commuters say their situation is worse during monsoon; allege that their appeal to the BEST in November has evoked no response yet

Commuters wait at the bus stop in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi


Commuters on the Shivaji Nagar routes have taken the help of social media to make their voice heard, as the BEST Undertaking seems to have ignored their appeal for covered bus stops in their area.


They said that hundreds of them are unprotected from scorching sun and downpour during monsoons, with five out of the six bus stops in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, without a shade.



Govandi Yuva Manch said they wrote to the BEST Undertaking in November last year, demanding covered bus stops. “But we have not heard back from the authorities yet,” said civic activist Faiyaz Alam Shaikh. Around 132 buses run from Shivaji Nagar every day.

Ignored for months, they finally decided to get their attention on social media. “We have shared a video of our situation at the bus stops in Shivaji Nagar on Twitter [and tagged the BEST and the BMC]. We are hoping that the authorities will hear us at least now,” said Shaikh. “Thousands of passengers use BEST buses. So the authorities should think about us. It’s particularly difficult for senior citizens, schoolchildren and pregnant women to wait at the bus stops for 20-30 minutes. It’s much more difficult during monsoon,” said Arshad Ali Ansari, a resident of Shivaji Nagar.

“The nearest railway station is far from Shivaji Nagar. Therefore, the residents largely depend on BEST buses. Even though BEST buses are widely used in our area, we don't get basic facilities, like shades at bus stops,” said Mohammad Tarique Khan, a resident.

5
No. of bus stops in Shivaji Nagar without shade

