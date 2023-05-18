Navi Mumbai: Woman arrested for husband's murder; two contract killers from Punjab held

Two persons from Punjab were held for their alleged involvement in the killing of a transport company owner in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, taking the number of arrests in the case to three

Jaspal Singh Khosa Palsingh (48) was murdered while he was out on a morning walk on May 8 in Kalamboli, after which Crime Branch teams were formed to solve the case, Unit II (Panvel) senior inspector Ravindra Patil said.

"A probe zeroed in on his wife, who was held first. After questioning her, we managed to arrest two Punjab-based contract killers from Kurla LTT terminus in Mumbai. The woman used to fight with her husband often and had allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to the duo to kill her husband," he said.

Meanwhile, Police in Thane has arrested five persons who allegedly tried to sell a 20-day-old boy, an official said on Thursday.

Those arrested include the mother of the infant and a 61-year-old doctor, Thane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Dileep Patil told PTI.

"We received a tip off that a woman doctor from Ulhasnagar was selling infants to needy couples. We verified the tip off through a decoy customer. On May 17, the doctor told the decoy customer there was a 20-day-old boy who he could adopt for Rs 7 lakh," he said.

"She was held while collecting money in her hospital. The other accused include two women from Nashik, a man from Belgaum in Karnataka and the child's mother, who is also from Nashik," Patil said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and further probe into the child selling racket and activities of the accused is under way, the official said. (PTI)