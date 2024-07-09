Breaking News
Salman Khan house firing: Bishnoi’s grand plan to extort actor uncovered

Updated on: 09 July,2024 06:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Mumbai Crime Branch’s charge sheet details infamous gangster’s plan to expand his extortion racket in Maharashtra

The two accused arrested in Punjab were produced in a Mumbai court in April. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

In a 1,736-page charge sheet filed by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch, related to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence in April by the Bishnoi gang, it has been revealed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aimed to establish supremacy in Maharashtra after his success in northwestern India. Bishnoi targeted Salman to extort money and instil fear, intending to extend his extortion racket further. The charge sheet includes strong digital evidence proving Bishnoi's involvement, such as a Facebook post shared from Portugal and a five-minute recording of a conversation between Anmol Bishnoi and the arrested accused, which matched Anmol Bishnoi's voice samples during forensic analysis.

