Shraddha Walkar murder case: I need counselling, says psychologist who dated Aftab Poonawala

In her statement to police, she says Aftab was caring and gentle; Delhi cops say Aftab planned Shraddha’s murder in Himachal as the couple did not have plans to come to Delhi

Aftab Poonawala outside the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini where he was brought for a polygraph test, on Tuesday. Pic/ANI

Aftab Poonawala planned Shraddha Walkar’s murder, allegedly when he was in Himachal Pradesh with her, believe the Delhi police’s SIT. As per sources, the couple went to Himachal and Uttarakhand and stayed there for a month to make their relationship work. But as Walkar still wanted to leave, Poonawala convinced her to come to Delhi, rented a flat near the forest, killed her and then dumped her body in the forest, said sources.

The reason cops suspect it was a planned murder is because the couple did not have plans to visit Delhi after Himachal and Uttarakhand. Based on digital evidence and trails, Poonawala’s statements, as well as the statement of Badri, a crucial witness in the case, the cops said that the couple had broken up after coming to Delhi. However, as Walkar was alone and did not have a good relation with her family, “she had no option but to stay with him for a few more days to make further plans,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

Aftab tried to convince her

As per Delhi police, the couple had spent around a month in Himachal and Uttarakhand. It was during this trip that they met Badri, a Mehrauli resident. When the couple moved to Delhi, Badri had helped them find a guest house and then also the flat in Mehrauli where the couple lived. Cops said that Poonawala allegedly tried to convince her to stay with him and promised to change his behaviour, but Walkar did not budge.

Also Read: Shraddha Walkar murder case: Did Aftab Poonawala just beat the polygraph test?

Cops said that as per Poonawala’s statements and some digital evidence, Walkar told Poonawala that she had decided to end their relationship and decided to move on. “This possibly triggered him further to carry out his plans to murder her. As he had planned everything already, it was easier for him,” a police officer said.

‘No suspicious behaviour’

Delhi police have also learnt that Poonawala was in touch with other women. As per the statement of a clinical psychologist who dated Poonawala, she was allegedly in touch with him around a month before Walkar was killed.

Cops said that the woman was quite disturbed to learn that Walkar’s body parts were in the fridge when she was at Poonawala’s flat. “She is in shock after getting to know that Walkar’s body was possibly in the fridge when she visited him. She said that she may need counselling to overcome this,” said a police officer.

When cops asked if she had noticed any unusual behaviour, she said that he did not do anything suspicious. She, in fact, added that he behaved like a gentleman and was very caring.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal