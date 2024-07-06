Team India victory parade: How Mumbai cops kept it mishap-free

Around 600 police personnel, two additional commissioners and seven DCPs deployed to manage crowd

The crowd on Marine Drive on Thursday. Pic/Rane Ashish

The Mumbai police demonstrated exceptional crowd management and organisational skills during the victory procession of Team India at Marine Drive. The cops anticipated a large turnout of enthusiastic fans and meticulously planned and executed a comprehensive bandobast to ensure the safety and security of everyone present. According to the police, they were expecting around 1 lakh people but around 2.5 lakh participated in cheering the team at Marine Drive and Wankhede stadium.

There was a robust deployment of around 600 police personnel along Marine Drive. This contingent included approximately 100 female police constables, ensuring a balanced and effective security presence. In addition to the constables, the police force was reinforced by the presence of two additional commissioners and seven deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). This high-ranking vigilance was crucial in managing the large and energetic crowds, ensuring that all security protocols were adhered to.

Around 2.5 lakh people turned up at Marine Drive to greet team India on Thursday. Pic/Rane Ashish

According to the police, they focused particularly on key pressure points along the route to prevent any potential stampede situations. They were vigilant and proactive, monitoring the crowd’s behaviour and flow to mitigate any risks. Their strategic placement and quick responses were instrumental in maintaining order during the high-energy celebration.

During the festivities, about 25 minor children were reported missing in the crowd. Thanks to the swift and efficient actions of the law and order team, all the missing children were promptly traced and reunited with their parents. The Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, praised the concerted efforts of his team in handling these delicate situations with care and urgency.

According to the police, several youth and senior citizens became uncomfortable during the celebrations. Nine of them were taken to G T hospital where two were admitted, with one having breathing issues and the other fractures. “To manage the crowd effectively, we established announcement points throughout the area. These points were used to communicate important information and instructions to the public.

When the crowd capacity neared its limit, we made timely announcements urging people to refrain from approaching the team bus, thereby preventing overcrowding and ensuring the safety of all attendees,” Chaudhary said. “We had less than 10-12 hours to plan traffic diversions, barricading, and public announcement points to handle the crowd. Despite the short notice, everything went smoothly, and no untoward incidents were reported,” Chaudhary added.