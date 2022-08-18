Ten injured as MSRTC bus collides with truck in Palghar

The bus was on its way from Bhusawal to Boisar

Representative image

At least ten passengers travelling in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus were injured when it collided with a truck in Palghar district on Thursday evening, an official said.

The bus was on its way from Bhusawal to Boisar, said divisional controller of MSRTC Palghar R D Jagtap.

Also Read: Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,246 new cases, six deaths

The accident took place on Kasa-Wandgaon road around 6.30 pm and the bus was badly damaged in the incident, he added.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding that none of them suffered serious injuries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal