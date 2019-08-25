Arun Jaitley's body being taken to Nigambodh Ghat

National Democratic Alliance (NDA has a lost a "big brother" with the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday. "Arun Jaitleyji's demise is like the loss of a big brother to the NDA. He had a very warm relation with the Shiv Sena and was a strong supporter of our alliance," Raut stated
The mortal remains of former Union minister Arun Jaitley was taken to the Nigambodh Ghat from the BJP headquarters on Sunday afternoon in a flower-decked gun carriage. The last rites will be performed around 2.30 pm with full State honours, a senior BJP leader.
The mortal remains of former finance minister Arun Jaitley were on Sunday morning brought to the BJP headquarters where Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, senior party leaders and workers paid their last respects. BJP working president JP Nadda, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur, and AAP leader Sanjay Singh also paid their last respects to Jaitley. Among others who paid their respects are Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Yoga Guru Ramdev.
Nobody represented India the way Arun Jaitley did, said Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Sunday after paying homage to the late minister at his residence in South Delhi. The cricket body president also termed Jaitley as "saviour of BCCI". "Jaitley was associated with the Delhi cricket in the past and he has helped many players. He was the saviour of BCCI and nobody has represented India as he did," Khanna said speaking to ANI.
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the brightest sun of Indian politics has set with the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
"The brightest sun of Indian politics has set yesterday. He was BJP's strategist and creator of New India. He was an inspiration for several party workers like me. He was an able administrator along with being a great leader. His demise has created a void which will be impossible to fill in the coming days," Chouhan said.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday paid homage to BJP leader Arun Jaitley and called him a political giant who loved to put his points on the forefront and argue. "His demise is very unfortunate. I have seen him grow from a member of the student union to a finance minister of India. He was a political giant who loved to put his points on the forefront and argue. He has contributed a lot in the politics and for the Constitution," Gadkari stated.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed condolences on former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's demise. "It is a personal loss and also a loss to the country. He was a great intellectual and a good statesman. He brought a lot of reforms as Finance Minister," Naidu said.
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday afternoon. According to a Delhi BJP leader, Jaitley's mortal remains will be brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects.
British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at the latter's residence and recalled him as 'a man people in Britain treasured'. Speaking to ANI, Asquith said: "Jaitley was a man that many people in Britain treasured, knew well, worked with, valued him for his wisdom, gentleness and humour. He will be much missed."
The body of Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday afternoon, was brought to the BJP headquarters in Rouse Avenue from his South Delhi house in a vehicle adorned with white flowers with huge life-size portraits of the leader both at the front and back