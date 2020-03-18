Search
Live Blog

Coronavirus outbreak: State toll rises to 43 after Mumbai woman tests positive

Mar 18, 2020, 21:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Tuesday of which one from the city has been admitted at Kasturba Hospital. The count in Mumbai has now reached 15. Another new case was also reported in Pimpri Chinchwad taking the state tally to 41 cases.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 19:05 IST

    Mumbai woman tests positive for coronavirus, State toll rise to 43

    A 68-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With this, the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to 43, the official said. "The woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, is a close contact of the US-returned person, who was found infected two days ago," Daksha Shah, deputy director of BMC said.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 18:56 IST

    39 tourists from Maharashtra stuck in Uzbekistan, says Jayant Patil

    Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that 39 tourists from the state are stuck in Tashkent in Uzbekistan due to unavailability of flight in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. He assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure their safe return. "Abhijit Chimanna, brother of advocate from Sangli, Amol Chimanna and my friend, is stuck in Uzbekistan's Tashkent along with 39 tourists from Maharashtra due to unavailability of flight service in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Spoke to them through video call," Patil tweeted. "Abhijit Chimanna and colleagues called me from Tashkent given the concern over their return to the homeland. Will make all the efforts to ensure return of these citizens of Maharashtra. If need be, will request @PawarSpeaks Saheb to speak to the External Affairs Ministry," he said.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 18:32 IST

    Mimi Chakraborty to be home quarantined

    Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, who returned from London a few days ago will be home quarantined for 14 days, said Anirban Bhattacharya, Press Secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

  • Mar 18, 2020, 18:16 IST

    Indian Army cancels wargames and training activities

    The Indian Army cancelled all wargames and training activities in view of the threat posed by the contagipus pandemic. As per the advisory, troops returning from leave especially from COVID-19 hotspots or to be in likely contact with persons having international travel history may be screened and quarantined on arrival in unit.

     

  • Mar 18, 2020, 17:58 IST

    Number of positive cases of in India rises to 151

    According to the latest updates from the Health Ministry, the number of number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 151 which incues 25 foreign nationals.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 17:37 IST

    Thermal screening at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

    Thermal screening of devotees and sanitization is beig undertaken at Ajmer Sharif Dargah amidst Coronavirus outbreak, reports ANI.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 17:05 IST

    Four with 'quarantine' stamps deboarded from train at Palghar

    Four passengers were debaorded from Garib Rath (Coach G4-G5) at Palghar station after fellow passengers raised an alarm on seeing 'quarantine' stamps on their hands. The four had flown from Germany and were headed to Surat. They have been handed over to the medical authorities.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 16:42 IST

    Amitabh Bachchan urges Mumbaikar's to stay safe

    Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. Big B joined Maharashtra Government's latest initiative to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in city.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 16:18 IST

    Liquor bars shut in Puducherry

    Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy said that all liquor bars in the state will remain closed from tomorrow. Tourist spots, shopping malls and theaters have been closed from today

  • Mar 18, 2020, 16:17 IST

    Anganwadi centres to remain closed in Haryana

    Haryana Woman and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda said All Anganwadi centres will remain closed till March 31 as a preventive measure to contain Coronavirus in the state.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 15:46 IST

    'FDA minister conducts surprise checks at medical shops'

    FDA minister Rajendra Shingane on Wednesday conducted surprise checks at medical shops in Colaba. Shingane checked the brands of hand sanitizers and the availability of face masks. He asked shopkeepers not to sell fake sanitizers in case of shortage and to also not to hike price of face masks.

     

  • Mar 18, 2020, 15:30 IST

    Sixth positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed today in Telangana, reports ANI.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 15:20 IST

    Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Sensex has slumped by 1311.87 points, currently at 29,267.22, reports ANI.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 15:16 IST

    'Part of MLA Fund be allotted for field of medicine'

    Congress MLC Anant Gadgil on Wednesday said that some amount from the MLA Fund be earmarked for the field of medicine. He said novel coronavirus outbreak made people realise the importance of medical preparedness and availability of necessary equipment, reports ANI.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 15:12 IST

    ISKCON Temples (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) at Rajajinagar and Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru have been closed for public from today, till further notice, reports ANI.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 15:01 IST

    South African cricketers have been asked to self-isolate themselves after returning from India tour, reports ANI.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 14:50 IST

    Devotees visiting Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar are being provided with hand sanitisers, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, reports news agency ANI.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 14:40 IST

    The Kerala police has come up with a heartwarming video where they can be seen educating people on how wash hands in order to fight coronavirus. Watch the heartwarming video here:

  • Mar 18, 2020, 14:29 IST

    Sanitization of State Road Transport Corporation buses is being undertaken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat, reports ANI.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 14:15 IST

    The Indian Army has postponed all Services Selection Board (SSB) batches commencing from 20th March onwards till further orders amidts COVID-19 outbreak, reports ANI.

  • Mar 18, 2020, 13:55 IST

    Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Isolation Wards In 12 Private Hospitals Soon, Says BMC

    While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is working towards increasing the testing capacity in the city for COVID-19, four private labs in the city have come forward for testing. However, these labs would need permission from the Centre to run the tests. Twelve other private hospitals in the city will set up isolation wards soon, said a BMC official. Read the full story here.

     

  • Mar 18, 2020, 13:54 IST

    Mumbai Police Headquarters Tells People To Visit Premises Only If Necessary

    The Mumbai Police Commissioner's Headquarters (HQ) at Crawford Market has requested visitors to visit it only if it's necessary, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Read the full story here.

     

  • Mar 18, 2020, 13:50 IST

    'All steps taken to combat Coronavirus,' Maharashtra Government Tells Bombay High Court

    The Maharashtra government on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that it has taken all necessary steps to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The government submitted a short note to a division bench of Acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar detailing all the measures undertaken by it till date. Read the full story here.

     

  • Mar 18, 2020, 13:46 IST

    Neighbours Of Mumbai's First Coronavirus Victim Remain Calm, Stoic

    The residential area of Maharashtra's first Coronavirus casualty saw few people venturing out. While local autorickshaw drivers were seen with handkerchiefs or masks covering their faces, the security guards of the deceased's building too were tested for the virus. Read the full story here.

     

  • Mar 18, 2020, 13:42 IST

    Mumbai Restaurants Down Shutters Till March 31 For Safety Of Workers

    Despite the state government announcing closure of bars and pubs across the city while allowing restaurants to remain open, some restaurateurs have decided to voluntarily down shutters till March 31 to support the government in its fight against the spread of Coronavirus. However, given the situation, the city's hospitality and dining sector has started to feel the heat. Read the full story here.

