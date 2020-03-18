Coronavirus outbreak: State toll rises to 43 after Mumbai woman tests positive

Mar 18, 2020, 19:05 IST Mumbai woman tests positive for coronavirus, State toll rise to 43 A 68-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With this, the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to 43, the official said. "The woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, is a close contact of the US-returned person, who was found infected two days ago," Daksha Shah, deputy director of BMC said.

Mar 18, 2020, 18:56 IST 39 tourists from Maharashtra stuck in Uzbekistan, says Jayant Patil Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that 39 tourists from the state are stuck in Tashkent in Uzbekistan due to unavailability of flight in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. He assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure their safe return. "Abhijit Chimanna, brother of advocate from Sangli, Amol Chimanna and my friend, is stuck in Uzbekistan's Tashkent along with 39 tourists from Maharashtra due to unavailability of flight service in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Spoke to them through video call," Patil tweeted. "Abhijit Chimanna and colleagues called me from Tashkent given the concern over their return to the homeland. Will make all the efforts to ensure return of these citizens of Maharashtra. If need be, will request @PawarSpeaks Saheb to speak to the External Affairs Ministry," he said. à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤°à¤¸à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤¾à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤à¥ à¤ à¥ à¤¡. à¤ à¤®à¥à¤² à¤à¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤£à¥à¤£à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤§à¥ à¤µ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤£à¥à¤£à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¥©à¥¯ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¹ à¤à¤à¥à¤¬à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¾à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¦ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾ à¤¨à¤¸à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤ à¤¡à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤¤. à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¶à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¿à¤¡à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤²à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤§à¥à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¤¾. pic.twitter.com/8ZmJNX9jE1 — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 18:32 IST Mimi Chakraborty to be home quarantined Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, who returned from London a few days ago will be home quarantined for 14 days, said Anirban Bhattacharya, Press Secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC). As per govt guidelines, Mimi Chakraborty will be home quarantined for 14 days as she returned from London today: Anirban Bhattacharya, Press Secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty pic.twitter.com/MUyxza68Bd — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 18:16 IST Indian Army cancels wargames and training activities The Indian Army cancelled all wargames and training activities in view of the threat posed by the contagipus pandemic. As per the advisory, troops returning from leave especially from COVID-19 hotspots or to be in likely contact with persons having international travel history may be screened and quarantined on arrival in unit.

Mar 18, 2020, 17:58 IST Number of positive cases of in India rises to 151 According to the latest updates from the Health Ministry, the number of number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 151 which incues 25 foreign nationals. The number of positive cases of #coronavirus in India rises to 151 (including 25 foreign nationals) pic.twitter.com/vgU0D67007 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 17:37 IST Thermal screening at Ajmer Sharif Dargah Thermal screening of devotees and sanitization is beig undertaken at Ajmer Sharif Dargah amidst Coronavirus outbreak, reports ANI.

Mar 18, 2020, 17:05 IST Four with 'quarantine' stamps deboarded from train at Palghar Four passengers were debaorded from Garib Rath (Coach G4-G5) at Palghar station after fellow passengers raised an alarm on seeing 'quarantine' stamps on their hands. The four had flown from Germany and were headed to Surat. They have been handed over to the medical authorities. JUST IN! 4 passengers deboarded from Garib Rath train (Coach G4-G5) at Palghar station when passengers raised alarm & Ticket Examiners noticed 'Quarantine' stamp on their hands. They had flown from Germany & were headed to Surat. They were handed over to medical authorities. pic.twitter.com/o7mPUNuTpC — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 16:42 IST Amitabh Bachchan urges Mumbaikar's to stay safe Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. Big B joined Maharashtra Government's latest initiative to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in city. T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 16:18 IST Liquor bars shut in Puducherry Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy said that all liquor bars in the state will remain closed from tomorrow. Tourist spots, shopping malls and theaters have been closed from today Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy: All liquor bars in the state will remain closed from tomorrow. Tourist spots, shopping malls and theaters have been closed from today. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/GwWIGiwa2n — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 16:17 IST Anganwadi centres to remain closed in Haryana Haryana Woman and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda said All Anganwadi centres will remain closed till March 31 as a preventive measure to contain Coronavirus in the state. Haryana Woman and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda: All anganwadi centers will remain closed till March 31 as a preventive measure to contain #coronavirus in the state. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/e2ADH9n7ou — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 15:46 IST 'FDA minister conducts surprise checks at medical shops' FDA minister Rajendra Shingane on Wednesday conducted surprise checks at medical shops in Colaba. Shingane checked the brands of hand sanitizers and the availability of face masks. He asked shopkeepers not to sell fake sanitizers in case of shortage and to also not to hike price of face masks.

Mar 18, 2020, 15:30 IST Sixth positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed today in Telangana, reports ANI. Telangana Health Ministry: Sixth positive case of #COVID19 has been confirmed today in the state. The patient has travel history to the United Kingdom and is admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital. — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 15:20 IST Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Sensex has slumped by 1311.87 points, currently at 29,267.22, reports ANI. Sensex slumps by 1311.87 points, currently at 29,267.22 pic.twitter.com/CN7uoHgRrs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 15:16 IST 'Part of MLA Fund be allotted for field of medicine' Congress MLC Anant Gadgil on Wednesday said that some amount from the MLA Fund be earmarked for the field of medicine. He said novel coronavirus outbreak made people realise the importance of medical preparedness and availability of necessary equipment, reports ANI.

Mar 18, 2020, 15:12 IST ISKCON Temples (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) at Rajajinagar and Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru have been closed for public from today, till further notice, reports ANI. Karnataka: ISKCON Temples (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) at Rajajinagar and Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru are closed for public from today, till further notice. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EE1RAEgRgS — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 15:01 IST South African cricketers have been asked to self-isolate themselves after returning from India tour, reports ANI.

Mar 18, 2020, 14:50 IST Devotees visiting Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar are being provided with hand sanitisers, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, reports news agency ANI. Punjab: Devotees visiting Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar are being checked for their temperature and are being provided with hand sanitisers, as precautionary measure to contain the spread of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/S7CY7Lia2T — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 14:40 IST The Kerala police has come up with a heartwarming video where they can be seen educating people on how wash hands in order to fight coronavirus. Watch the heartwarming video here: #WATCH Kerala Police releases an awareness video promoting the washing of hands. #Coronavirus. (Video Source: Kerala Police) pic.twitter.com/e1hjk6noyK — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 14:29 IST Sanitization of State Road Transport Corporation buses is being undertaken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat, reports ANI. Gujarat: Sanitization of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation buses is being undertaken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/YJQfjcwtsF — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020, 14:15 IST The Indian Army has postponed all Services Selection Board (SSB) batches commencing from 20th March onwards till further orders amidts COVID-19 outbreak, reports ANI.

Mar 18, 2020, 13:55 IST Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Isolation Wards In 12 Private Hospitals Soon, Says BMC While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is working towards increasing the testing capacity in the city for COVID-19, four private labs in the city have come forward for testing. However, these labs would need permission from the Centre to run the tests. Twelve other private hospitals in the city will set up isolation wards soon, said a BMC official. Read the full story here.

Mar 18, 2020, 13:54 IST Mumbai Police Headquarters Tells People To Visit Premises Only If Necessary The Mumbai Police Commissioner's Headquarters (HQ) at Crawford Market has requested visitors to visit it only if it's necessary, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Read the full story here.

Mar 18, 2020, 13:50 IST 'All steps taken to combat Coronavirus,' Maharashtra Government Tells Bombay High Court The Maharashtra government on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that it has taken all necessary steps to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The government submitted a short note to a division bench of Acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar detailing all the measures undertaken by it till date. Read the full story here.

Mar 18, 2020, 13:46 IST Neighbours Of Mumbai's First Coronavirus Victim Remain Calm, Stoic The residential area of Maharashtra's first Coronavirus casualty saw few people venturing out. While local autorickshaw drivers were seen with handkerchiefs or masks covering their faces, the security guards of the deceased's building too were tested for the virus. Read the full story here.