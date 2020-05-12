Coronavirus: Renewed Lockdown 4.0 Details Will Be Shared Before May 18, PM Modi announces

May 12, 2020, 21:20 IST Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to be self-reliant, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that every big product, branded product, were local sometime. For every section of our society there is something in the #AatmaNirbharBharat We should make #Local our mantra. Every big product, branded product, were #Local sometime. @PMOIndia @narendramodi is confident that we can do this. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020, 21:12 IST Thanking PM Modi for the special package, Indian film actor Pawan Kalyan said that the fiscal stimulus shall be a historic reform. He also said that the 21st century will belong to India. Thank You Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji , Mission Self Reliant India - shall help our Nation to rise and lead the world. This fiscal stimulus shall be a historic reform and it begins from today. 21st Century shall belong to India – The Emergence of Bharat.ð#AatmanirbharBharat — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020, 21:09 IST Reacting to PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation, author Chetan Bhagat said that the special package is definitely a step in the right direction. In another tweet, Bhagat said that the global pandemic will create big economic reforms that were needed but never done. If I’ve been continuously writing about doing something big for the economy, and the government finally announces some steps to do that, it is disingenuous to not support the move. Awaiting details, and those will be analysed, but definitely step in right direction. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020, 21:03 IST Special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry and starting Wednesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman will explain the details of the special economic package, said the PM.

May 12, 2020, 20:56 IST Talking about Lockdown 4.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that information related to the extension of the lockdown will be given to the countrymen before 18th May. à¤²à¥à¤à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¥à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£, à¤²à¥à¤à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¤¨ 4,

à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤¨à¤ à¤°à¤à¤ à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾, à¤¨à¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤®à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤



à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾à¤µ à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤²à¥à¤à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¤¨ 4

à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥

18 à¤®à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥

à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020, 20:38 IST This era of self-reliant India will be a new festival for every Indian. Now we have to move forward with a new life force, new determination, says Modi.

May 12, 2020, 20:34 IST Fourth phase to be complete different We must not restrict our lives only around coronavirus, Modi said in his speech on Tuesday, and added that the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown in India will be completely different from the earlier three phases of the lockdown.

May 12, 2020, 20:33 IST Renewed Lockdown 4.0 details will be addressed before May 18: PM Modi

May 12, 2020, 20:32 IST Experts say that coronavirus will stay for a long time. But we must not let this crisis overwhelm us. We will take all precautions but still move ahead, says Modi

May 12, 2020, 20:31 IST Every Indian to be vocal about local: Modi PM bats for local products, says every Indian must be "vocal about local". "We mustn't just purchase local products but also promote them globally".

May 12, 2020, 20:30 IST There's a special focus on the poor, migrants, labourers, fishermen, etc in the financial package. It is the need of the hour for India to play a significant role in the global supply chain.

May 12, 2020, 20:27 IST Modi announces economic package for farmers, middle class families Economic package is for the middle-class who pay their taxes responsibly, for the ones who are fighting tirelessly, for the industries, says PM Modi.

May 12, 2020, 20:26 IST Lockdown 4 trends on Twitter Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, #NarendraModi and #Lockdown4 started to trend on social networking site Twitter.

May 12, 2020, 20:23 IST Package for land, labour, liquidity, law areas Modi announced Rs 20 lakh package for land, labour, liquidity, law areas.

May 12, 2020, 20:22 IST The recent decisions by the government, the decisions by the RBI combined with today's financial package announcement come to about Rs 20 lakh crore - almost 10 per cent of the country's GDP. I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP: PM Narendra Modi #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VGpGlIapOy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020, 20:21 IST Modi announces special economic package for 'self-reliant' India The Prime Minister announced a special package of Rs 20 lakh crore to build a self-reliant India.

May 12, 2020, 20:20 IST Narendra Modi praises Indian medicines In a world that is fighting life & death, India's medicines today bring a new hope. With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

May 12, 2020, 20:19 IST This magnificent building of self-reliant India will stand on five pillars, says Modi, Five pillars that India will stand on to become self-reliant are Economy, Infrastructure, Systems, Demography and Demand.

May 12, 2020, 20:14 IST India's tech experts helped in coming out of Y2K crisis Narendra Modi said, "India's tech experts helped the world come out of the Y2K crisis at the turn of the century. The world now believes that India can do very well. Can contribute greatly towards the welfare of mankind."

May 12, 2020, 20:12 IST India to become self-reliant Saying that India has been an example for progress in the last century, Modi said that the country needs to become self-reliant in the world after the coronavirus pandemic. "Before the pandemic, India wasn't producing N-95 masks or any PPE equipment, but now there are lakhs of PPE equipment being produced in India," he added.

May 12, 2020, 20:10 IST India's progress in manufacturing N95 masks and PPE kits Narendra Modi said, "When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily."

May 12, 2020, 20:09 IST Narendra Modi focuses on strengthening resolve "We have to protect ourselves, and also move forward. We need to further strengthen our resolve," Modi said.

May 12, 2020, 20:06 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that more than 42 lakh people from different countries have been infected by #COVID19, more than 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives due to the virus. "In India too many families have lost their dear ones, I express my condolences to them," he said.

May 12, 2020, 20:04 IST Narendra Modi: World in a state of war Prime minister Narendra Modi started speaking on COVID-19 situation, and said the world has been battling the pandemic for over four months now. Over 3 lakh people around the world have succumbed to the infection, he says, condoling the deaths.



May 12, 2020, 20:01 IST Prime Minister's address begins The Prime Minister begins his address to the nation.

May 12, 2020, 19:53 IST Mamata Banerjee on meet with Prime Minister West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the lack of a plan against COVID-19. "There are expectations during meetings with prime minister, however we return with an empty basket every time. There is no income for the last two months but we are not getting any alternative from Centre."



May 12, 2020, 19:49 IST Coronavirus in India Today is the forty-ninth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which is meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 70,756. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,293.

May 12, 2020, 19:47 IST Doubling time improves Health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 12.2 days from 10.9 days. He also added that there is a need for "enhanced surveillance and contact-tracing in view of migrants and expats returning home."

May 12, 2020, 19:46 IST When and where to watch? PM Modi’s address will be telecast live on all channels of national broadcaster Doordarshan as well as aired on All India Radio. It can also be viewed on PMO India’s Twitter and Facebook handles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today.

May 12, 2020, 19:43 IST Prime Minister's fifth address to the nation This will be the prime minister's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19. In his March 19 address, the prime minister announced a "janata curfew" on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 3, in a video message, Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5. The last time the prime minister addressed the nation was on April 14 when he announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

May 12, 2020, 19:38 IST On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi's office took to Twitter and announced, "PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening." Earlier PM Modi had addressed the nation on April 14 when he announced the extension of the lockdown until May 3. Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020