Coronavirus: Renewed Lockdown 4.0 Details Will Be Shared Before May 18, PM Modi announces

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to be self-reliant, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that every big product, branded product, were local sometime.
Thanking PM Modi for the special package, Indian film actor Pawan Kalyan said that the fiscal stimulus shall be a historic reform. He also said that the 21st century will belong to India.
Reacting to PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation, author Chetan Bhagat said that the special package is definitely a step in the right direction. In another tweet, Bhagat said that the global pandemic will create big economic reforms that were needed but never done.
Special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry and starting Wednesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman will explain the details of the special economic package, said the PM.
Talking about Lockdown 4.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that information related to the extension of the lockdown will be given to the countrymen before 18th May.
This era of self-reliant India will be a new festival for every Indian. Now we have to move forward with a new life force, new determination, says Modi.
Fourth phase to be complete different
We must not restrict our lives only around coronavirus, Modi said in his speech on Tuesday, and added that the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown in India will be completely different from the earlier three phases of the lockdown.
Renewed Lockdown 4.0 details will be addressed before May 18: PM Modi
Experts say that coronavirus will stay for a long time. But we must not let this crisis overwhelm us. We will take all precautions but still move ahead, says Modi
Every Indian to be vocal about local: Modi
PM bats for local products, says every Indian must be "vocal about local". "We mustn't just purchase local products but also promote them globally".
There's a special focus on the poor, migrants, labourers, fishermen, etc in the financial package. It is the need of the hour for India to play a significant role in the global supply chain.
Modi announces economic package for farmers, middle class families
Economic package is for the middle-class who pay their taxes responsibly, for the ones who are fighting tirelessly, for the industries, says PM Modi.
Lockdown 4 trends on Twitter
Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, #NarendraModi and #Lockdown4 started to trend on social networking site Twitter.
Package for land, labour, liquidity, law areas
Modi announced Rs 20 lakh package for land, labour, liquidity, law areas.
The recent decisions by the government, the decisions by the RBI combined with today's financial package announcement come to about Rs 20 lakh crore - almost 10 per cent of the country's GDP.
Modi announces special economic package for 'self-reliant' India
The Prime Minister announced a special package of Rs 20 lakh crore to build a self-reliant India.
Narendra Modi praises Indian medicines
In a world that is fighting life & death, India's medicines today bring a new hope. With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
This magnificent building of self-reliant India will stand on five pillars, says Modi, Five pillars that India will stand on to become self-reliant are Economy, Infrastructure, Systems, Demography and Demand.
India's tech experts helped in coming out of Y2K crisis
Narendra Modi said, "India's tech experts helped the world come out of the Y2K crisis at the turn of the century. The world now believes that India can do very well. Can contribute greatly towards the welfare of mankind."
India to become self-reliant
Saying that India has been an example for progress in the last century, Modi said that the country needs to become self-reliant in the world after the coronavirus pandemic.
"Before the pandemic, India wasn't producing N-95 masks or any PPE equipment, but now there are lakhs of PPE equipment being produced in India," he added.
India's progress in manufacturing N95 masks and PPE kits
Narendra Modi said, "When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily."
Narendra Modi focuses on strengthening resolve
"We have to protect ourselves, and also move forward. We need to further strengthen our resolve," Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that more than 42 lakh people from different countries have been infected by #COVID19, more than 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives due to the virus. "In India too many families have lost their dear ones, I express my condolences to them," he said.
Narendra Modi: World in a state of war
Prime minister Narendra Modi started speaking on COVID-19 situation, and said the world has been battling the pandemic for over four months now. Over 3 lakh people around the world have succumbed to the infection, he says, condoling the deaths.
Prime Minister's address begins
The Prime Minister begins his address to the nation.
Mamata Banerjee on meet with Prime Minister
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the lack of a plan against COVID-19. "There are expectations during meetings with prime minister, however we return with an empty basket every time. There is no income for the last two months but we are not getting any alternative from Centre."
Coronavirus in India
Today is the forty-ninth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which is meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 70,756. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,293.
Doubling time improves
Health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 12.2 days from 10.9 days. He also added that there is a need for "enhanced surveillance and contact-tracing in view of migrants and expats returning home."
When and where to watch?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today.
Prime Minister's fifth address to the nation
This will be the prime minister's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19. In his March 19 address, the prime minister announced a "janata curfew" on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 3, in a video message, Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5.
The last time the prime minister addressed the nation was on April 14 when he announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi's office took to Twitter and announced, "PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening." Earlier PM Modi had addressed the nation on April 14 when he announced the extension of the lockdown until May 3.
During his fifth video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of all states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is "global recognition for India's success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic." He also appreciated made the efforts made by all state governments in this regard. "Let us stay the course as we move forward together," the Prime Minister said.