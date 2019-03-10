Elections 2019 schedule live updates: Lok Sabha polls results on May 23

Mar 10, 2019, 19:37 IST As Haryana prepares itself for the two big elections this year, voters above the age of 100 and more are ready to make their choice. Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Inderjeet said, "In the 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana, there are 5,910 voters who are 100 years old or more. It is a matter of pride for Haryana that elderly voters of this age are registered in the voters' list,"

Mar 10, 2019, 19:29 IST Akhilesh Yadav talks about the 'First Law of Democracy' and here's what it means: The First Law of Democracy: what goes up, must come down



Those who forget this do so at their peril.



As we celebrate our democracy let us vote for hope and unity. We promise to work for the poor and our farmers and empower our youth and women.#LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/DigZh3V9f3 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 19:28 IST Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter: Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal government Ultimately back to We the people -the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 19:20 IST Narendra Modi led NDA government sought a second term as Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out his government's achievements in the last 5 years. Here's what Narendra Modi tweeted: India is proud that:



2.5 crore families have electricity for the first time.



7 crore households have smoke-free kitchens.



1.5 crore Indians got their own homes.



These, and many other instances show that with the right approach and futuristic policies, nothing is impossible! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019 Today:



50 crore Indians have access to good quality and free healthcare.



42 crore people of unorganised sector have access to old-age pension.



12 crore farmer households get yearly monetary support of Rs. 6000.



Crores of middle class families are exempt from income tax. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019 Today, the people of India know that it is possible to:



Become the fastest growing economy.



Give a befitting reply to terror.



Eliminate poverty at a record pace.



Make India Swachh.



Remove corruption and punish the corrupt.



Ensure inclusive and extensive development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019 Narendra Modi also summed up the NDA government's rule in last five years. He said: The last five years have shown that with the blessings and participation of 130 crore Indians, what was earlier deemed impossible has now become possible.



2019 polls are about a spirit of confidence and positivity with which India is fulfilling the aspirations of its people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 19:15 IST West Bengal will have staggered seven-phase polling for its 42 Lok Sabha constituencies during the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Besides West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are the two other states which will have such an election spread over all seven phases, reports IANS.

Mar 10, 2019, 19:08 IST Former PM&JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda: 2019 Lok Sabha Elections polling to be held in Karnataka in two phases on 18 and 23 April. The finalisation on seat-sharing by Congress and JD(S) not yet settled. But after the notification, I think Rahul Gandhi will finalise within 2-3 days, reports ANI.

Mar 10, 2019, 19:04 IST Breaking News: Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla becomes the first governor in the state to have her name included in the voters' list. Heptulla moved her voting constituency to the state capital, her current place of residence, from her constituency in New Delhi. Here's what Najma said, I have been in Manipur for the last five years. That is why I decided to get enlisted here. Now I will be able to exercise my franchise in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, reports IANS

Mar 10, 2019, 19:00 IST National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati took to Twitter to welcome the Election Commission move on declaring the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections in a 7-phase schedule. Here's what Mayawati tweeted: ECI declaring 7-phase schedule for general election to elect 17th Lok Sabha in the country is a welcome move. Crores of poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth etc participate in great strength in polling. Respecting them, free, fair and peaceful polling is utmost necessary. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 18:54 IST Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader. Yogi Adityanth also took to Twitter to share his views regarding the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Here's what Yogi wrote: ‘Mahakumbh' of democracy starts with announcement of poll dates by Election Commission. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 10, 2019 Yogi Adityanath also wrote: Nation will vote for the leadership which is tirelessly working to build New India and New Uttar Pradesh. People will vote against opportunistic and corrupt forces that promote casteism, corruption, nepotism and dynasty rule. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 18:51 IST Amit Shah took to Twitter to seek the blessings of the voters. Here's what Shah tweeted: I urge 130 crore people of India to bless @BJP4India in the up-coming polls. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, NDA government has achieved phenomenal results in various spheres of governance. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 18:34 IST Soon after Sunil Arora, Chief of Election Commission announced the date of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to seek the blessings of the voters. Here's what Modi tweeted: Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again.

We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 18:31 IST Breaking News: All expenditure on social media campaigning to be part of election expenditure account, says CEC Sunil Arora

Mar 10, 2019, 18:29 IST Sunil Arora, Chief of Election Commission: Election Commission has also directed political parties/candidates to desist from using environmentally hazardous publicity material&promote usage of eco-friendly substances for the preparation of election campaign material, this is a kind of appeal to everybody, reports ANI.

Mar 10, 2019, 18:22 IST Narendra Modi also wished good luck to all leading political parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Here's what Modi wrote: Wishing all political parties and candidates the very best for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



We may belong to different parties but our aim must be the same- the development of India and empowerment of every Indian! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 18:20 IST Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner: We have tried to cover left-wing affected areas of various states at one go (in Lok Sabha 2019 Elections). Once the left-wing affected states get covered which require much more force, then those forces can move to other areas.

Mar 10, 2019, 18:18 IST In the meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his best wishes to the Election Commission. Here's what Modi wrote: Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections. India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 18:14 IST Chief of Election Commission: Based on input, constraint of availability of central forces&other logistics, requirement of forces for the security of candidates in wake of recent violence & keeping other challenges in mind EC has decided at this stage to announce only schedule of Parliament election in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI

Mar 10, 2019, 18:13 IST Did you know? The Lok Sabha elections in India are the biggest democratic exercise in the world. Indian electorates will cast their vote to elect Member of Parliament (MP) for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Mar 10, 2019, 18:11 IST Chief of Election Commission Sunil Arora: All political advertisements on social media will need pre-certification

Mar 10, 2019, 18:09 IST During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a total of over 55 crore voters (66.3 percent) exercised their vote, while there were 9.27 lakh polling stations. There were nearly 60 lakh 'NOTA' votes. Out of a total of 543 elected candidates that stood for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, only 62 were women from the 668 who had contested.

Mar 10, 2019, 18:05 IST Important dates to keep in mind for Phase 2 of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Issue of gazette notification: 19th March

Last day of nomination: 26th March

Date for scrutiny of nomination: 27th March

Last date of withdrawal: 29th March

Date of Poll: 18th April

Mar 10, 2019, 18:04 IST Important dates to keep in mind for Phase 1 of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Issue of gazette notification: 18th March

Last day of nomination: 25th March

Date for scrutiny of nomination: 26th March

Last date of withdrawal: 28th March

Date of Poll: 11th April

Mar 10, 2019, 18:01 IST State Assembly elections will simultaneously be held in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. While in Jammu and Kashmir, Assembly elections will not be held along with Lok Sabha polls

Mar 10, 2019, 18:00 IST Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora: Lok Sabha Election for the 28 constituencies across Karnataka will be held in 2 phases, with polling in 14 seats each on April 18 and April 23 respectively. Counting of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections will take place on May 23

Mar 10, 2019, 17:56 IST Indian voters above the age of 18 will be voting to elect Member of Parliament (MP) for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies

Mar 10, 2019, 17:55 IST States going in Phase1 polling are Andhra, Arunachal, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Delhi, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand.

Mar 10, 2019, 17:53 IST CEC Sunil Arora: Examination schedule of all state boards and factors like festivals, harvest season, etc were taken into consideration while fixing poll dates.

Mar 10, 2019, 17:52 IST Lok Sabha 2019 polls to be held in seven phases, first phase polling on April 11. Read more

Mar 10, 2019, 17:50 IST VPATs along with EVMs will be used at all polling booths: CEC Sunil Arora

Mar 10, 2019, 17:46 IST Lok Sabha polls 2019: Phase1 in 91constituencies in 20states,Phase2 in 97constituencies in 13 states,Phase3 in 115constituencies in 14states,Phase4 in 71constituencies in 9 states,Phase5 in 51constituencies in 7states,Phase6 in 59constituencies in 7states&Phase7 in 59constituencies in 8state

Mar 10, 2019, 17:44 IST Counting of votes of Lok Sabha polls to be on May 23: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Mar 10, 2019, 17:42 IST 1950 is the election helpline number to check your name and election-related information, says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Mar 10, 2019, 17:39 IST Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora: Candidates are required to furnish details of their social media accounts

Mar 10, 2019, 17:38 IST Breaking News: 15 million voters are in the 18-19 age group, says Election Commission chief Sunil Arora

Mar 10, 2019, 17:35 IST 1st phase polling to be held on 11th April, 2nd phase on 18th April, 3rd phase on 23rd April, 4th phase polling to be held on 29th April, 5th phase polling on 6th May, 6th phase polling on 12th May, 7th phase 12th May. Counting of all phases on 23rd May.

Mar 10, 2019, 17:32 IST Watch video: Sunil Arora, Chief of Election Commission of India addresses the press conference in Delhi. #WATCH live from Delhi: Election Commission of India addresses a press conference. https://t.co/E0yEp9LHYq — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019

Mar 10, 2019, 17:31 IST The Lok Sabha 2019 Elections will be held in 7 phases

Mar 10, 2019, 17:30 IST Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect from today itself in the entire country. Any violation will be dealt with in the strictest manner.

Mar 10, 2019, 17:27 IST 90 crore people to vote in 2019: Chief of Election Commission, Sunil Arora 8.4 crore new voters in 2019...1950 is the new helpline number," said CEC Sunil Arora. "90 crore people will vote in 2019," he said. The CEC also said that several meetings were held between Election Commission and the Home Ministry

Mar 10, 2019, 17:24 IST Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner: There will be approximately 10 lakh polling stations in this Lok Sabha Elections as compared to 9 lakh polling stations in 2014.

Mar 10, 2019, 17:20 IST Chief of Election Commission, Sunil Arora has arrived for the media briefing. Pic/ANI