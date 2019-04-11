Elections 2019 Phase 1 Live Updates: 10 pc voting in Maharashtra in 2 hours

Apr 11, 2019, 11:33 IST 25 percent voting recorded in Tripura Lok Sabha polls Around 25 per cent voting was recorded in the first three hours of polling for the West Tripura parliamentary constituency in Tripura, election and police officials said. Election Commission officials said that in some polling stations, voting was temporarily halted due to the malfunctioning of either the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) or the Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines

Apr 11, 2019, 11:24 IST 18 percent votes cast in West Bengal in two hours Amid stray violence and EVM glitches, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar constituencies in West Bengal polled 18 per cent votes in the first two hours of polling on Thursday as the Lok Sabha polls kicked off in the country. Of the total over 34 lakh voters in these constituencies, an average 18.10 per cent had polled till 9 a.m., an Election Commission official told IANS in Kolkata.

Apr 11, 2019, 11:14 IST EVM glitches reported in some polling booths in Andhra Pradesh In Andhra Pradesh, malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) disrupted the polling briefly in some constituencies. The polling at Kanchikacherla village of Krishna district had to be halted till the machines were rectified or replaced. Voting was delayed at booth numbers 196, 198 and 200 of the region. Not only in Kanchikacherla village, but voters at booth number 154 in Rajam town of Srikakulam district also had to wait for some time to exercise their franchise because of a technical glitch in the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) unit installed there. In Pulivendula Assembly constituency, several reserved employees staged a protest against the Returning Officer, demanding his suspension, for sidelining them and giving duties to private employees.

Apr 11, 2019, 11:12 IST Over 6.5 per cent voters exercise franchise in two hours of voting in Baramulla Over 6.5 percent of the 13.12 lakh electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of polling in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The seven assembly segments in Baramulla district registered a turnout of 5.8 percent in the first two hours of polling which began at 7 am, the officials said. Baramulla constituency will send a first-time parliamentarian to the Lok Sabha as none of the nine candidates in the fray have earlier been elected to either Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. Baramulla Lok Sabha is spread over 15 assembly segments in three districts of north Kashmir.

Apr 11, 2019, 11:09 IST Nitin Gadkari casts vote in Nagpur Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the BJP candidate from Maharashtra's Nagpur Lok Sabha seat,

cast his vote in Nagpur on Thursday. Gadkari arrived at the polling booth at Town Hall in Mahal area along with his family members, including wife and two sons, around 10 am. After casting his vote, the minister told reporters that he was happy to see people coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. "India is the biggest democracy in the world. The entire world is looking at us. I am very happy that people have come out in large numbers to vote," he said. Appealing voters to ensure a big turnout, Gadkari expressed hope of winning the seat with an even better margin this time than in 2014. "I went to people with the development works done by the BJP-led government in these five years. People have supported me immensely. I feel that I will win with a better margin than the last election," he said. Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari cast his vote at polling booth number 220 in Nagpur parliamentary constituency #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/hSrlIySwUV — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 10:55 IST Mohan Bhagwat opposes NOTA: Voting is our duty, everyone should vote RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said voters should exercise their franchise for any candidate, instead of opting for the None of the Above (NOTA) option available on the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Bhagwat was talking to reporters after casting his vote in Maharashtra's Nagpur constituency, where Union minister Nitin Gadkari is the BJP's candidate. "Voting is our duty. Everyone should vote," the RSS chief said. Voters should not use the NOTA option, he added

Apr 11, 2019, 10:41 IST How to vote for in Lok Sabha elections 2019 in India: Guidelines As voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections has started, here are a few guidelines on how to vote for your favourite candidate in the polling booth. You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List also known as Electoral Roll. Voters can find information on Contesting candidates, Polling Booths, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM. (Read more)

Apr 11, 2019, 10:41 IST 10 percent polling in one hour in Uttarakhand Nearly 10 per cent of 78.56 lakh voters cast their votes in the first hour as voting began on Thursday for five seats from Uttarakhand in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a poll officer said. The Bharatiya Janata Party is virtually locked in a straight battle against arch-rival Congress in all the five seats.

Apr 11, 2019, 10:28 IST 9 percent voter turn out recorded in Bhandara Gondiya in 2 hours Nine per cent voter turn out was recorded in Bhandara Gondiya LS constituency in Maharashtra between 7 am and 9 am Thursday, election officials said. Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is being held in seven constituencies - Nagpur, Wardha, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Yavatmal-Washim. All these constituencies are located in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Apr 11, 2019, 10:22 IST Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police. Watch video here #WATCH Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/VoAFNdA6Jo — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 10:21 IST In Telangana, nearly 2.97 crore voters will decide the fortunes of 443 candidates in the single-phase polling. The state has 34,603 polling stations including 5,749 sensitive stations. The Nizamabad constituency will be entering the record books with a record number candidates and maximum number of EVMs. A total of 185 candidates including 178 farmers are in fray while 12 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in each polling booth. Telangana: Telangana Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha casts her vote at a polling station in Pothangal, in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency pic.twitter.com/Cn4VHL34uD — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 10:20 IST A little over 3.93 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh will decide the fortunes of 319 candidates for Lok Sabha seats and 2,118 candidates for Assembly polls. Authorities have set up 46,120 polling stations, of which 9,000 booths are considered sensitive.

Apr 11, 2019, 10:17 IST Polling underway for 42 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra, Telangana Polling began on Thursday for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while in Andhra Pradesh votes were also being cast for the 175-member Assembly. The polling process started amid tight security at 7 a.m. in all constituencies except Telangana's Nizamabad, where it will start at 8 a.m. due to the presence of record number of contestants. The polling will end at 5 p.m., except in Maoist-affected areas where it will end an hour early. In Nizamabad the process will continue till 6 p.m. YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after casting his votes in Kadapa: I'm very confident, people are looking for a change, vote without fear. #AndhraPradeshElection2019 #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jitKKO8VWK — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 10:12 IST Chhattisgarh: People turn up in large numbers to vote in naxal-hit Bastar constituency People on Thursday turned up in large numbers to cast their vote in the axal-affected parliamentary constituency of Bastar. Voters queued up to exercise their franchise in Dantewada and Sukma areas amid heavy security. On Tuesday, naxals triggered an IED blast in Dantewada, which killed sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, his driver and three personal security personnel. Following the attack, security measures have been beefed up.

Apr 11, 2019, 10:08 IST Amit Shah: Vote to decide future of India BJP President Amit Shah urged people to vote as the staggered Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday, saying "your one vote will decide the future of this great nation". "I request each and every voter to come out and vote," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. "The power of democracy lies in your single vote, your one vote will decide the future of this great nation." Shah issued similar appeals, in different languages, to people in various states going to the polls on Thursday in the first of the seven-phased election to pick a new Lok Sabha. As the voting for the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will begin today, i request each and every voter to come out and vote. The power of democracy lies in your single vote, your one vote will decide the future of this great nation. — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 09:58 IST The fate of 116 candidates including prominent one like union ministers Nitin Gadkari versus Nana Patole of Congress (Nagpur) and Hansraj Ahir versus Suresh Dhanorkar of Congress (Chandrapur) besides former state Congress President Manikrao Thakre (Yavatmal-Washim) and state Women's Congress President Charulata Tokas will be decided on Thursday. Maharashtra: A 92 year old voter DN Sanghani accompanied by his son and daughter in law after casting their votes at a polling booth in Gondia #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/niom1ttOOn — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 09:57 IST Maharashtra polling on in seven Lok Sabha constituencies Voting was on in seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra on Thursday, officials said. Eminent social worker Vikas Amte and his family voted in Anandvan (Wardha) while former union Minister Praful Patel and his family voted in Bhandara-Gondiya, To beat the heat, many voters had queued up early at polling stations in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ramtek, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Bhandara-Gondiya to vote at most of the 14,731 polling stations. At polling stations in Aheri in the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli-Chimur, long queues of voters including many women and youth were seen even before the polling started.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:53 IST Rahul Gandhi asks voters to vote wisely for soul of India As voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections started, Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged voters to vote wisely for the soul of India and its future. Referring to promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before assuming power, Gandhi reminded voters that instead of jobs and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people, the Modi government has given them "no jobs, distrust, violence, hate and fear". No 2 Crore JOBS.

No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C.

No ACCHE DIN.



Instead:



No JOBS.

DEMONETISATION.

Farmers in Pain.

GABBAR SINGH TAX.

Suit Boot Sarkar.

RAFALE.

Lies. Lies. Lies.

Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear.



You vote today for the soul of India. For her future.



Vote wisely. pic.twitter.com/wKNTBuGA7J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 09:45 IST Polling underway for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Assam Voting was underway on Thursday for the five of a total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in the first phase of polling. Voting started at 7 a.m., across 9 ,574 polling stations in the five constituencies of Kaliabar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur. A total of 76,03,458 electorates are eligible to cast their ballots. Out of the 9,574 polling stations, 201 are reserved for women. A total of 41 candidates are in the fray. Election Officials said that a total of 614 Micro Observers have been used in the first phase of polls on Thursday followed by 151 Flying Squad Team (FST), 137 Static Surveillance Team (SST) and 118 Video Surveillance Team.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:41 IST Balloting for Lok Sabha polls begins in Mizoram The balloting for the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram began on Thursday under heavy security cover, officials said. According to the election officials, the polling began at 7 am in 1,175 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm. A total of 787,777 electorates would decide the electoral fortune of six candidates, including a woman. Besides the lone Lok Sabha seat election, by-poll for the Aizawl West-1 Assembly seat was also being held on Thursday. The by-election to the Aizawl West-1 Assembly seat was necessitated after Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) legislator Lalduhoma vacated it to retain his Serchhip constituency.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:39 IST Union Minister Gen V.K. Singh casts his vote in Ghaziabad Union Minster and the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gen V.K. Singh from Ghaziabad cast his vote soon after polling began on Thursday in the first phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA government went to the polling station at Schiller Public School in Raj Nagar accompanied by party workers to exercise his franchise. Singh is seeking re-election and is locked in a triangular contest with Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party coalition candidate Suresh Bansal, and Congress nominee Dolly Sharma, a young professional with a political lineage

Apr 11, 2019, 09:34 IST Naidu and Lokesh said every voter should exercise his democratic right. "It is the duty of every citizen to participate in the democratic process by casting his vote," said Naidu. Lokesh, who is making his electoral debut, is the party candidate from Mangalagiri while Naidu is seeking re-election from Kuppam in his native Chittoor district. This is the first time that Naidu and his family members cast their votes in the new state of Andhra Pradesh. In 2014 elections, they had voted in Hyderabad, then capital of undivided Andhra Pradesh. A couple of months after the 2014 polls, the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was formalised with the creation of Telangana state with Hyderabad as its capital. Andhra Pradesh IT Minister & TDP's Nara Lokesh in Amaravati: It'll be a decisive win in Mangalgiri (assembly seat) and also across the state. I am here to convince my electorate that I am a meaningful and a worthy candidate, and I think I've done that. pic.twitter.com/fnP9efggPg — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 09:33 IST Andhra CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, family members cast votes in Amaravati Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members cast his vote in the state capital region Amaravati on Thursday in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Naidu, his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N. Lokesh and daughter-in-law N. Brahmani exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Undavalli in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district. After coming out of the polling booth, they showed their inked fingers to the media persons. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family after casting their vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 in Amravati. pic.twitter.com/QzlYYfNzjd — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 09:31 IST However, the focus is on the Tura seat where former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma of the Congress is confident of defeating former Union Minister and National People's Party (NPP) nominee Agatha Kongkal Sangma and Meghalaya's BJP vice-president Rikman G. Momin. Though, the BJP which is part of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, the saffron party is fighting the elections on its own. Both Mawthoh and Agatha Sangma, the sister of the Chief Minister and the youngest daughter of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Agitok Sangma, will contest on symbols of their own party's - the UDP and the NPP, respectively.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:29 IST In the Shillong parliamentary constituency, there are six candidates including outgoing MP Vincent H. Pala, who is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sanbor Shullai, United Democratic Party's (UDP) Jemino Mawthoh and three Independents - T.H.S. Bonney, Romeo Phira Ranee and Samuel Hashah. "I am that majority of the electors of Shillong parliamentary constituency will vote in my favour because of their love for the Congress party," Pala told IANS after casting his vote at Lamyrsiang village in East Jaintia Hills district. Pala is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:28 IST Forty companies of the central armed police forces, 9,000 Meghalaya police personnel and Home Guards have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Around 300 polling stations would have the facility of web-casting.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:26 IST In the two constituencies of Shillong and Tura, a total of 19,14,795 electors with 52 per cent of them women, are expected to exercise their franchise to elect two new Lok Sabha members. Among the electors, 11,97,806 voters are in the Shillong constituency that has 36 Assembly seats and 7,16,989 voters will cast their votes in the Tura seat that covers 24 Assembly segments. There are 4,986 voters with disabilities and the Election Commission has issued over 800 Braille-enabled ballot papers for 797 visually impaired voters across the state. Of a 3,167 polling stations, the Election Commission has identified 417 as vulnerable and 107 as critical

Apr 11, 2019, 09:25 IST Voting underway for 2 Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya Voting for the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya was underway on Thursday amid tight security, an official said. Men and women in large numbers queued up in front of polling stations well before voting started at 7 a.m. across the state. Polling will end at 4 p.m., Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said

Apr 11, 2019, 09:14 IST Three helicopters have been requisitioned to provide air cover to security forces during polls. "In the initial first one and a half hours of voting, people were seen standing before polling booths. It is a slow start but polling will pick up in next three hours," the officials said. However, there are reports of problems in EVM machines at several booths in Gaya, Nawada and Jamui seats. So far, there were no reports of violence from the four constituencies.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:11 IST Voting underway for Bihar's 4 Lok Sabha seats Voting was underway on Thursday for four of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the first of the seven-phased polling in the state. About 70 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 44 candidates in the first round of polling. According to officials of the state Election Commission here, more than 41,000 security personnel have been deployed in the Maoist affected Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and Nawada parliamentary constituencies.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:08 IST Uttarakhand: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat queues up to vote for the #LokSabhaElections2019 in Devalchaur, Haldwani. Voting on all 5 parliamentary constituencies in the state is being held today. pic.twitter.com/urULcPFJDC — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019 Uttarakhand: Former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank casts his vote at a polling booth in Dehradun #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/7VJCbCvCbV — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 09:07 IST Eighty five inter-state and 10 international barriers with Nepal have also been set up. Out of the total 11,229 polling booths, nearly 697 have been declared as vulnerable and 656 as critical. Most of the vulnerable and critical booths are in the plains in the Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar and Dehradun districts.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:07 IST "Our forces are on the alert for a peaceful process," said Uttarakhand Director General of Police Anil Raturi speaking about the tight security arrangement made all over the state. Over 45,000 police and other forces have been deployed, including 16,000 state police personnel, 65 companies of paramilitary forces and 16,000 home guards. There will also be 152 quick response teams (QRTs).

Apr 11, 2019, 09:06 IST Voting which began at 7 a.m. will continue till 5 p.m., said Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya. People were seen queuing up outside the polling booths even before the voting exercise started. There are 52 candidates trying their luck at the hustings. All arrangements have been completed in advance for a "fair and free" election using EVMs with 137 per cent VVPATs (37 per cent reserved), said Saujanya.

Apr 11, 2019, 09:03 IST 10 percent polling in one hour in Uttarakhand Nearly 10 per cent of 78.56 lakh voters cast their votes in the first hour as voting began on Thursday for five seats from Uttarakhand in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a poll officer said. The Bharatiya Janata Party is virtually locked in a straight battle against arch-rival Congress in all the five seats. Uttarakhand: Voting underway at booth number 4 in Haldwani for the #LokSabhaElections2019 Voting on 2 parliamentary constituencies in the state is being held today. pic.twitter.com/7Deyq4I3zy — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 09:01 IST Flower petals were being showered and 'Dhol' was being played to welcome voters at polling booth number 126 in Baraut, Baghpat. Watch video here #WATCH Flower petals being showered and 'Dhol' being played to welcome voters at polling booth number 126 in Baraut, Baghpat. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/UEvBcihB0B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 08:52 IST On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had urged citizens to come out and cast their votes in order to strengthen democracy. "It's a humble appeal that more and more people should come and cast their votes so that the bedrock of democracy strengthens. Our efforts will be fructified if each one of us who is an elector shows adequate zeal and faith in the democratic system," he had said

Apr 11, 2019, 08:49 IST RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who cast his vote in Nagpur at polling booth number 216, also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise. "Voting is our duty, everyone should vote," he told media RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat after casting his vote for the Nagpur parliamentary constituency in the #LokSabhaElections2019: Voting is our duty, everyone should vote. pic.twitter.com/iC8pkirwc5 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 08:48 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to those casting their votes in the first phase of the 2019 general elections to turn out in large numbers. "2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," the Prime Minister tweeted. PM Narendra Modi: #LokSabhaElections2019 commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/WOygrZjQLe — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 08:46 IST Voting also began in five constituencies in Assam, four in Odisha, two in Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Baramulla) and one each of Chhattisgarh (Bastar), Manipur (Outer Manipur), and Tripura (Tripura West).

Apr 11, 2019, 08:41 IST In Telangana, key constituencies where voting started include Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Khammam and Hyderabad.

Apr 11, 2019, 08:38 IST Of Maharashtra's 48 constituencies, voting in the first phase is happening in seven constituencies of Vidharbha, with the focus on Nagpur -- the headquarters of the RSS -- and Chandrapur, the hometown of its chief Mohan Bhagwat. Maharashtra: Voting underway at a polling booth in Allapalli village, in Gadchiroli #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/6kImZ8kwPl — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Apr 11, 2019, 08:38 IST Polling also started in eight out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Kairana, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Gautam Buddha Nagar, four - Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui - out of 40 seats in Bihar and two - Cooch Behar and Alipurduar - out of 42 seats in West Bengal.

Apr 11, 2019, 08:34 IST In 10 states and two Union Territories -- Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Uttarakhand (5), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Sikkim (1), Lakshadweep (1), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), voting is happening in all parliamentary constituencies.