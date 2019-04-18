Elections 2019 Phase 2 Live Updates: Assam 26.39 pc, TN 30.62 pc turnout

Apr 18, 2019, 12:08 IST Voter turnout till 11 am in Tamil Nadu is 30.62 percent, reports ANI.





Apr 18, 2019, 11:55 IST Voter turnout till 11 am in the second phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Assam is 26.39 percent, while in Chhattisgarh saw a turnout of 26.2 percent.

Apr 18, 2019, 11:34 IST As voting is underway in 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry, few high-profile battles are expected to go down to the wire, including the Mathura seat where sitting MP from BJP Hema Malini will defend her seat against Narendra Singh of RLD and Mahesh Patahak of the Congress and in Hassan (Karnataka), where sitting MP H.D. Deve Gowda from JD-S will contest against Prajwal Revanna (JD-S) and A. Manju (BJP). Read the full story here

Apr 18, 2019, 11:25 IST A voter turnout of 7.60 percent is reported from the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka till 9 am, with the highest number of people voting in Dakshina Kannada and the least in Bangalore Central during the first two hours. Prominent people who voted in different constituencies of Karnataka include Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha also cast their vote in Bengaluru. Moderate #voting was recorded in the first two hours of #polling in the 14 #LokSabha constituencies across #Karnataka's central and southern regions, an #election official said on April 18.#LokSabhaElections2019 #Dangal2019 #Voters



Apr 18, 2019, 11:13 IST About 9.2 per cent of the over 86 lakh electorate in Bihar exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling on Thursday, with reports of EVM malfunctioning and poll boycott in some booths. Altogether 86.01 lakh persons are eligible to vote to decide the fate of 68 candidates in the second phase of polling in five Lok Sabha seats of Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Banka and Bhagalpur.

Apr 18, 2019, 10:59 IST Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan's Paduvalahippe in Karnataka. Karnataka: Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan's Paduvalahippe. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/kpBBzwbU7K — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 10:56 IST Voters kept away from polling stations in Srinagar city but voted in large numbers in Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur as balloting was on in the Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. There was enthusiastic voting in the Udhampur constituency in both urban and rural segments including Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Apr 18, 2019, 10:28 IST Raj Babbar, former Bollywood actor and Congress chief of Uttar Pradesh arrives to vote. Mathura: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and party's candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College, for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/7HoLJ16OCK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 10:18 IST Tamil Nadu: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dinakaran cast his vote at a polling station in Besant Nagar in Chennai South parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/s7PMSsg00r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 10:05 IST Age has no bar, as these two 90-year-old women, Urmila and Usha, cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase II in Bihar. Bihar: 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EkKDEasr7W — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 09:57 IST DMK president Stalin casts his vote at polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet during Phase II of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin casts his vote at polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/AQRyKDQLCr — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 09:45 IST In Jammu and Kashmir, a newly married couple had arrived at a polling station in Udhampur in order to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase II. Jammu & Kashmir: A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/RWTHAmAEwE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 09:10 IST Tamil Nadu: DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet, says, "People in the opposition have been harassed, raids targeted at opposition candidates. BJP have completely taken over AIADMK." Tamil Nadu: DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet, says, "People in the opposition have been harassed, raids targeted at opposition candidates. BJP have completely taken over AIADMK." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/tWH81q0ewR — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 09:08 IST Odisha: Voting procedure was halted at booths 261 and 263 in Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency due to EVM malfunction. The voting has now resumed. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/59BjIfxpXV — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 09:07 IST Faulty EVMs have also caused delays in booth numbers 29 and 134 in Raiganj Parliamentary Constituency, as well as at booth numbers 261 and 263 of Bolangir parliamentary constituency in Odisha. Polling is yet to begin at Maniyakarapalayam government high school in Coimbatore as the voting machine has malfunctioned. Assam: Visuals from polling station number 200 in Silchar where VVPAT was not working properly earlier today. Sahadat Ali, Sector Officer says "The VVPAT is fine now, people can now cast their votes." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/U5Cj8hKi0l — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 09:06 IST Multiple instances of EVM, VVPAT malfunctions reported across India As the second phase of polling gets underway to elect members to the 17th Lok Sabha, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) glitches have been reported at a number of polling booths across the country. Polling was delayed in Assam's Silchar owing to VVPAT malfunctioned at the polling station. "There was a minor glitch in the machine, which has been fixed. The voters may cast the vote now," Sajad Khan, Sector Officer (SO) deployed at the polling booth, told ANI. In Uttar Pradesh, EVMs are not functioning at Mathura, leaving voters irked. Reports suggest that some voters have returned without voting.

Apr 18, 2019, 09:05 IST Securing polling stations, providing safe passage to voters and preventing militants from disrupting the elections are the main challenges faced in Srinagar constituency. Separatists have called for a boycott of the elections to highlight the Kashmir issue

Apr 18, 2019, 09:05 IST In the Srinagar seat, however, despite extraordinary security arrangements, voters came in ones and twos in rural areas like Ganderbal, Badgam and Srinagar districts. Polling stations in Srinagar city that has eight voting segments wore a deserted look in the morning. There was also poor voting in rural belts of Kangan, Ganderbal, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib, Beerwah and Badgam in the Srinagar constituency. Officials said they expect voting to pick up as the day warms up

Apr 18, 2019, 09:04 IST Voting muted in Srinagar, brisk in Udhampur Voters kept away from polling stations in Srinagar city but voted in large numbers in Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur as balloting was on in the Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. There was enthusiastic voting in the Udhampur constituency in both urban and rural segments including Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Apr 18, 2019, 09:01 IST Prominent candidates in the fray are Congress leader Tarique Anwar from Katihar, RJD leader Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav from Banka and Bulo Mandal from Bhagalpur. There were reports of problems in electronic voting machines (EVMs) machines in Purnea, Katihar and Banka.

Apr 18, 2019, 09:00 IST According to officials, more than 50,000 security personnel have been deployed in the second round of polling in Bhagalpur, Banka, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnea constituencies. Three helicopters have been requisitioned to provide air cover to security forces. #Bihar: Congress symbol seen outside polling booth at Triveni Nayak School in Katihar; Five parliamentary constituencies in the state are voting in #LokSabhaElections2019 today. pic.twitter.com/wu8WsXQGMg — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 09:00 IST Voting on in Bihar's 5 of 40 Lok Sabha polls Voting was on amid tight security on Thursday in five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the second of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. More than 85 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray in this round.

Apr 18, 2019, 08:54 IST As Tamil Nadu votes today in the first election without either M Karunanidhi or J Jayalalithaa, all signs indicate the vacuum will not be filled immediately as many hoped, and the churn may go on for longer. The spotlight this time is on M K Stalin, in what is seen as his first big test. The DMK has allotted 10 seats to the Congress and is contesting only 20. Some consider this as being generous and question the wisdom behind the move - Does the Congress have enough clout to deliver in 10 seats in a state where it has been in perennial decline? (Read more)

Apr 18, 2019, 08:51 IST Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote at a polling station. #LokSabhaElections2019 : Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote at a polling station. pic.twitter.com/bfW6y7F2pM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:50 IST Actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan queued up at a polling booth here and voted in the Lok Sabha polls. The father and daughter reached the booth around 8 a.m. and joined the queue. In one of the polling booths in that centre, voting started only at about 7.55 a.m. due to technical problems. Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/JQf1IORCkp — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:47 IST Among the early voters were former Union Home Minister and ex-Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, his wife Ujwala, their legislator daughter Praniti Shinde and other family members who arrived at a polling station to cast exercise their franchise. (Read more) #Maharashtra : Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur, in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/N3rHPjfZQ9 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:47 IST The main contests shall be between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena and Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party, besides the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), a Dalit-Muslim front.

Apr 18, 2019, 08:46 IST Voting starts for Maharashtra's 10 Lok Sabha seats Voting started on a peaceful note for 10 Lok Sabha seats spread in Maharashtras Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in the second phase of elections on Thursday morning. The constituencies going to polling are -- Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur (SC) and Solapur (SC) Maharashtra: A pregnant woman and her husband, after casting their vote at polling booth number 164 in Nehru Nagar of Solapur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NXx0zOLcDY — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:44 IST Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, actor Prakash Raj queues up at a polling booth, to cast his vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Bengaluru: Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, Prakash Raj queues up at a polling booth, to cast his vote in #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/y93wPMKpxC — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:43 IST Trinamool has renominated its sitting MP Bijoy Chandra Barman in Jalpaiguri, where the BJP ticket has gone to a medico Jayanta Kumar Ray, Congress has fielded tea workers' leader Mani Kumar Darnal, with the CPI-M fielding Bhagirath Chandra Roy

Apr 18, 2019, 08:43 IST In Darjeeling -- famed for its tea, timber and tourism, BJP's Raju Singh Bisht is taking on Trinamool's Amar Singh Rai, Saman Pathak of CPI-M and Congress' Sankar Malakar. There are also seven candidates from other registered parties and five independents

Apr 18, 2019, 08:42 IST The star constituency is Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, where sitting MP Mohammad Salim of the CPI-M is taking on former Union Minister and Congress nominee Deepa Dasmunsi, BJP state general secretary Debasree Chaudhuri and Trinamool candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal. Ten other candidates, including five independents, are also in fray

Apr 18, 2019, 08:42 IST In 2014, the Trinamool Congress had won Jalpaiguri, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) bagged Raiganj while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured Darjeeling. The Trinamool, BJP, Congress and Left Front spearhead CPI-M are in fray in all three the seats

Apr 18, 2019, 08:41 IST A total of 49,32,346 voters -- 25,22,887 men, 24,09,372 women and 87 registered in the 'other' category -- are eligible to express their democratic choice across 5,390 polling stations to decide the fate of 42 candidates in multi-cornered fights basically involving the Trinamool, BJP, CPI-M and the Congress. West Bengal: People queue outside a polling station in Darjeeling, to vote in #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/04dntABPMg — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:39 IST Voting in West Bengal Long to medium sized queues were seen before polling booths, as voting began at 7 a.m. for three northern West Bengal constituencies in phase two of the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. Colourfully attired tea garden workers and their dependents were among those who turned out in strength in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri constituencies, while Muslim community members were seen in good numbers at the prestigious Raiganj seat in the early hours.

Apr 18, 2019, 08:35 IST Re-polling is also being held in two polling stations in Malkangiri and Berhampur Assembly constituencies on Thursday following reports of glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the first phase of polling on April 11

Apr 18, 2019, 08:35 IST The voters will decide the fate of 35 Lok Sabha candidates and 244 Assembly candidates, who are contesting in the second phase. Voting has begun late in some booths due to reports of technical glitches in EVMs. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had won four out of these LS seats while Bharatiya Janata Party had won the Sundargarh parliamentary seat. Similarly, the BJD had won 24 of the 35 Assembly seats, while Congress had won five and BJP four

Apr 18, 2019, 08:35 IST A total of 76.93 lakh voters were expected to exercise their rights for Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly seats under these parliamentary constituencies. Of the total voters, 39.45 lakh men, 37.47 lakh women and 605 others will cast their votes in 9,117 booths

Apr 18, 2019, 08:34 IST Voting in Odisha The second phase of elections commenced in Odisha for five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly seats on Thursday. Voting has commenced from 7 a.m. and it will continue till 6 p.m. in the state. In the Maoists-affected areas, the poll process will be held till 4 p.m., said an official

Apr 18, 2019, 08:31 IST Karnataka: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/JEr2Bdtlf8 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:30 IST Key constituencies in the first phase are all the three seats in Bangalore, Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur. Unlike in the past elections, the main parties - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress is locked in straight contests in this election, as the latter has entered into a pre-poll tie-up with the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) to field joint candidates as part of their seat-sharing arrangements. Of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Congress is in fray 21 and seven by JD-S. Of the 14 seats in the first phase, Congress is in fray from 10 and JD-S from four seats

Apr 18, 2019, 08:30 IST Among the constituencies, Bangalore North has the highest number of 31 candidates, followed by 25 in Bangalore South and 22 each in Bangalore Central, Mandya and Mysore. Lowest number of candidates is six in Hassan, followed by 10 in Chamarajnagar, 12 in Udupi-Chikmagalur and 13 in Dakshina Kannada

Apr 18, 2019, 08:30 IST Of the total booths, 16 per cent or 4,826 of them are considered critical in Bangalore Rural, Hassan, Mandya and Tumkur, additional police have been deployed to maintain and law and order for peaceful voting. Five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have also been deployed in sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths across the region

Apr 18, 2019, 08:29 IST In all, 52,112 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are in use with 36,196 controlling units and 37,705 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit (VVPATs) that allows voters to verify that their vote is cast correctly. "Over 1.54-lakh personnel are on duty in all the polling stations across the 14 seats with 38,597 police personnel providing security to ensure free and fair polling," said the official

Apr 18, 2019, 08:29 IST The constituencies where polling is underway are Udupi-Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga (SC), Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajnagar (SC), Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur and Kolar (SC). Of the 2.67-crore electorate in the first phase, 1.35-crore male and 1.32-crore female voters will decide the fate of 241 candidates, including 15 women and 133 Independents

Apr 18, 2019, 08:27 IST Voting in Karnataka Voting was underway on Thursday in the first phase of polling for Karnataka's 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state's central and southern regions amid tight security, an election official said. "Voting began at 7 a.m. in all the 30,164 booths across the 14 parliamentary seats of the state under tight security," the official said.

Apr 18, 2019, 08:26 IST Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram was one of the early voters in Tamil Nadu in the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. After casting his vote, the senior Congress leader told reporters: "It is a good day. I have voted for a change of government at the centre and in Tamil Nadu." He also requested the people to vote alike. Chidambaram's son Karti P. Chidambaram is contesting from Sivaganga seat. He is fighting against BJP's National Secretary H. Raja. Tamil Nadu: Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan casts their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/2C5hLVUsPb — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:24 IST The EC has identified about 8,200 booths as sensitive and vulnerable of the around 67,700 booths. Arrangements for live webcasting of the polling has been made in about 30,000 booths. At least 1.4 lakh security personnel have been deployed in the state for security. In a first, Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) has been deployed in all the polling booths, along with the electronic voting machine

Apr 18, 2019, 08:23 IST A total of 269 candidates are in the fray for the assembly by-elections. The results of both -- Parliamentary, and by-elections for 22 Assembly seats, will be declared on May 23. Polling will come to an end at 6 p.m. in all the polling booths barring in Madurai where voting will end at 8 p.m. owing to the Chithirai festival

Apr 18, 2019, 08:23 IST Along with the polls for Lok Sabha in Tamil Nadu, a sort of mini Assembly election is also being held with the conduct of by-elections for 22 Assembly constituencies in two phases. While voting is on in 18-Assembly seats, the polling for the remaining four seats will be held on May 19

Apr 18, 2019, 08:22 IST While Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday rescinded the poll for Vellore constituency after the Income Tax (IT) department seized unaccounted cash from a cement warehouse of a DMK functionary. The Election Commission (EC) has said the cash was kept for distribution to voters and the situation was not conducive for holding free and fair elections in Vellore

Apr 18, 2019, 08:20 IST Actor turned politician Rajinikanth casts his vote at the polling station in Stella Maris College, in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu: Actor turned politician Rajinikanth casts his vote at the polling station in Stella Maris College, in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NfD3llN4J1 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:19 IST Voting in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday stood in the line and cast his vote in Edappadi in Salem district. It was a pleasant surprise for the voters standing in the line at the polling booth. Palaniswami displayed his voter identity card and also the booth slip to the media assembled there. Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K Palanisamy cast his vote at a polling station in Edappadi, Selam. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mnh6hBLwwx — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:18 IST The main fight is between Congress party candidate V. Vaithilingam and All India N.R. Congress party candidate Narayanasamy Kesavan. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam has fielded M.A.S. Subramanian. In the by-election for the Thattanchavady assembly seat, there are eight candidates in the fray and the main fight is between All India N.R. Congress party candidate P. Nedounzejiane and DMK's K. Venkatesan

Apr 18, 2019, 08:15 IST Voting in Puducherry Polling began on Thursday in the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat and in the Thattanchavady assembly constituency for which by-election is being held. The voting began at 7 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. There are 18-candidates in the fray for the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat and their electoral fate will be decided by about 9.73 lakh voters. #Puducherry: Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi stands in queue to cast her vote in #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ed5MxS7aVJ — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019, 08:12 IST Polling also started in the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat and in the Thattanchavady assembly constituency for which by-election is being held. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and would conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23

Apr 18, 2019, 08:12 IST Of Assam's 14 constituencies, voting started in five of them while it also began in two out of six -- Srinagar and Udhampur -- in Jammu and Kashmir, and one constituency each in Manipur and Puducherry. Polling to Tripura East, which was slated for Thursday, has been deferred to the third phase on April 23 on security concerns

Apr 18, 2019, 08:12 IST Voting also started in 14 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, 10 out of 48 in Maharashtra, eight out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, five out of 40 in Bihar, and three each in Chhattisgarh (out of 11) and West Bengal (out of 42)

Apr 18, 2019, 08:12 IST In Tamil Nadu, voting is happening in 38 out of total 39 seats as the Election Commission on Tuesday rescinded the poll for Vellore Lok Sabha constituency after the Income Tax (IT) department seized unaccounted cash from the cement warehouse allegedly belonging to a DMK functionary's relative

Apr 18, 2019, 08:11 IST In West Bengal, a total of 49,32,346 voters -- 25,22,887 men, 24,09,372 women and 87 registered in the 'other' category -- are eligible to exercise their franchise as polling began at 7 a.m. for three constituencies in the state