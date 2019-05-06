Elections 2019 Phase 5 Live Updates: Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states

May 06, 2019, 06:57 IST Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel exuded confidence over Congress' victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections claiming that the country is in the mood of change, hence, certainly the Congress' government will be formed after May 23.

May 06, 2019, 06:55 IST After coming to power in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018, the Congress will hope to carry forward their winning streak

May 06, 2019, 06:53 IST In West Bengal, voters line up outside a polling station in Barrackpore; voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will begin shortly. West Bengal: Voters queue up outside a polling station in Barrackpore; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin shortly pic.twitter.com/YoAJB8cvUK — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

May 06, 2019, 06:49 IST More than 900 million Indians will vote in the General elections 2019. Over 1.5 crore adults in the 18-19 year age group are exercising their franchise for the first time. We managed to speak to some young voters who voiced their concerns on the elections and democracy. Watch the full video below