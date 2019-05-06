Live Blog

Elections 2019 Phase 5 Live Updates: Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states

May 06, 2019, 07:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This will be the second out of the four phases of voting in Madhya Pradesh. All of these seven constituencies -- Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul -- were won by the BJP in 2014.

  • May 06, 2019, 06:57 IST

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel exuded confidence over Congress' victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections claiming that the country is in the mood of change, hence, certainly the Congress' government will be formed after May 23.

  • May 06, 2019, 06:55 IST

    After coming to power in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018, the Congress will hope to carry forward their winning streak

  • May 06, 2019, 06:53 IST

    In West Bengal, voters line up outside a polling station in Barrackpore; voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will begin shortly.

  • May 06, 2019, 06:49 IST

    More than 900 million Indians will vote in the General elections 2019. Over 1.5 crore adults in the 18-19 year age group are exercising their franchise for the first time. We managed to speak to some young voters who voiced their concerns on the elections and democracy. Watch the full video below

  • May 06, 2019, 06:47 IST

    Voters have lined up outside a polling station in Ayodhya; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will begin shortly

