Live Updates: IAF strikes at Jaish terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

Feb 26, 2019, 09:22 IST The US has said it supports India's "Right to self defence" in the back of the attack

Feb 26, 2019, 09:21 IST The terror attack had led to nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack

Feb 26, 2019, 09:20 IST Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others

Feb 26, 2019, 09:18 IST According to initial reports, 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed camps have been destroyed

Feb 26, 2019, 09:15 IST The Indian government is expected to make a statement shortly.

Feb 26, 2019, 09:14 IST The alleged incident took place in the Muzaffarabad sector, claimed Radio Pakistan

Feb 26, 2019, 09:12 IST Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor tweeted early in the morning and Radio Pakistan claimed that IAF planes dropped payload in haste before leaving, which fell near Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Feb 26, 2019, 09:11 IST Pakistan claimed on Tuesday that Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and returned after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled war planes

Feb 26, 2019, 09:02 IST The air strike was carried around 3:30 am on February 26, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck major terrorist camps across the LoC and completely destroyed it," IAF sources said.