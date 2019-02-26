Live Updates: IAF strikes at Jaish terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir
Indian Air Force carried out aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir early on Tuesday morning
Feb 26, 2019, 09:22 IST
The US has said it supports India's "Right to self defence" in the back of the attack
Feb 26, 2019, 09:21 IST
The terror attack had led to nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack
Feb 26, 2019, 09:20 IST
Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others
Feb 26, 2019, 09:18 IST
According to initial reports, 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed camps have been destroyed
Feb 26, 2019, 09:15 IST
The Indian government is expected to make a statement shortly.
Feb 26, 2019, 09:14 IST
The alleged incident took place in the Muzaffarabad sector, claimed Radio Pakistan
Feb 26, 2019, 09:12 IST
Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor tweeted early in the morning and Radio Pakistan claimed that IAF planes dropped payload in haste before leaving, which fell near Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Feb 26, 2019, 09:11 IST
Pakistan claimed on Tuesday that Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and returned after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled war planes
Feb 26, 2019, 09:02 IST
The air strike was carried around 3:30 am on February 26, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck major terrorist camps across the LoC and completely destroyed it," IAF sources said.
Feb 26, 2019, 09:01 IST
Indian Air Force carried out aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir early on Tuesday morning. "Twelve Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck major terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and completely destroyed it by shelling 1000 Kg bombs", Indian Air Force (IAF) sources told ANI