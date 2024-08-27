In a fresh advisory, the FSSAI said, the advisory dated August 21, 2024, stands withdrawn for further consultation and engagement with the stakeholders

Indian Food safety regulator FSSAI has withdrawn its recent advisory wherein food businesses were directed to remove claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products from packaging, reported the PTI.

In an official statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the advisory has been withdrawn to carry out further consultations with stakeholders. It would imply that food business operators (FBOs) can continue to sell and market their products with claims of 'A1' and "A2' types of milk.

A1 and A2 milk differ in their beta-casein protein composition, which varies based on cow breed.

In a fresh advisory that was issued days after the ban, the FSSAI on Monday said, "the advisory dated August 21, 2024...stands withdrawn for further consultation and engagement with the stakeholders," as per the PTI.

The FSSAI, in its advisory dated August 21, had asked FBOs to remove claims of 'A1 and A2 from their products. E-commerce platforms were also told to remove these claims from products and websites immediately.

The regulator had said that the claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products do not conform with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

After examination, the FSSAI had found that A1 and A2 differentiation is linked to the structure of beta-casein protein in milk. However, current FSSAI regulations do not recognise this differentiation.

In the August 21 advisory, FBOs were also asked to exhaust pre-printed labels within six months, with no further extensions to be granted.

According to reports, the A1 category of milk and milk products is consumed more than A2 category products. It is generally found in the milk from northern Europe (Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway etc) cows and the milk has a higher fat content and calorie count. Some studies also suggest that A1 products can cause diabetes and heart issues.

The A2 milk and dairy products is found in milk from cows that originated in France and near England. It has lower fat content but more protein.

Some studies suggest that A2 milk and milk products are healthier and may not cause the digestive problems that A1 milk and dairy products do. It also contains more calcium and is considered good for the bones. The consumption of A2 products can lower heart problems and diabetes, suggest some studies.

FSSAI said several FBOs are selling or marketing milk and milk products such as ghee, butter, curd etc as A1 and A2 under the FSSAI licence number and registration certificate number.

