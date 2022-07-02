Breaking News
Delhi court rejects bail plea of Alt News journalist Mohammed Zubair sends him to 14 day judicial custody

Delhi court rejects bail plea of Alt News journalist Mohammed Zubair, sends him to 14-day judicial custody

Updated on: 02 July,2022 02:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has alleged conspiracy and the destruction of evidence in the case by Mohammed Zubair and that the accused received donations from foreign countries

Mohammed Zubair. File Pic


A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of Alt News co-founder and journalist Mohammed Zubair and granted 14-day judicial custody to Delhi Police. Earlier, he was produced before a court in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has alleged conspiracy and the destruction of evidence in the case by Mohammed Zubair and that the accused received donations from foreign countries. Section 35 in The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, has been added to the FIR.





