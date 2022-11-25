Delhi: Massive fire at Chandni Chowk wholesale market, blaze continues to rage

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, several fire tenders are on the spot and attempts are on to douse the fire

Fire at Bhagirath Palace Market in Delhi. Pic/PTI

A massive blaze that broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in the national capital last evening continued to rage on Friday morning as attempts are underway to bring the flames under control.

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, several fire tenders are on the spot and attempts are on to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported so far.

In the early hours of Friday, the official said that the "situation is not very good" while also informing that a major part of the building has been damaged.

"The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director earlier today.

Former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who visited the site in the early hours today said that the main building that caught fire was collapsing slowly as two floors were completely damaged.

According to the fire department, the call regarding the fire was received at 9:19 pm on Thursday following which the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The call was received at 9:19 pm. More than 30 fire tenders, including one unmanned firefighter, have been pressed into service, the Fire Department informed earlier.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

