Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress' 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Manipur to Mumbai covering 6,200 kms

Congress General Secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference with party General Secretary in-charge (Organisation) KC Venugopal regarding the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'. ANI Photo

The Congress party has revealed plans for a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' to be led by Rahul Gandhi, covering an expansive route from Manipur in the east to Mumbai in the west. This political journey is set to traverse 14 states and 85 districts, spanning approximately 6,200 km.

Scheduled to commence on January 14 and conclude on March 20, the Bharat Nyay Yatra is expected to be flagged off by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Imphal.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, announced the yatra during a press conference, highlighting that it follows the earlier 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.' The Congress Working Committee had unanimously passed a resolution on December 21, endorsing Rahul Gandhi's undertaking of the second phase of the yatra from east to west.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra route encompasses Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The choice of Manipur as the starting point holds symbolic significance, aiming to address and heal the aftermath of the ethnic conflicts between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the region.

The 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' is envisioned to focus on advocating for economic, social, and political justice for the people of India. K C Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (Organisation), emphasized that the journey would include interactions with women, youth, and marginalized communities. The mode of transportation for the yatra will primarily be buses, with occasional stretches involving walking.

Additionally, the Congress plans to host a mega rally named 'Hain Tayyar Hum' (we are ready) in Nagpur on December 28, marking the party's foundation day. This rally is anticipated to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Congress party.

Reflecting on the thematic shift from the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' which focused on economic disparities, polarization, and dictatorship, Jairam Ramesh emphasized that the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' would concentrate on seeking justice across social, economic, and political dimensions for the people of India.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi's earlier 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' covered an extensive route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning 4,081 kilometers across 12 states and two Union territories. The 136-day march involved numerous public meetings, street-corner interactions, and press conferences, positioning it as a significant political engagement for the Congress party. (With inputs from agencies)