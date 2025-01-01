Western Railway announces changes in timetable and new trains from Jan 1, check details

The new timetable introduces several changes aimed at improving train services, enhancing efficiency, and offering a smoother travel experience for passengers, an official said

Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday announced changes in mail and express train timetable and new trains from January 1, 2025.

The new timetable introduces several changes aimed at improving train services, enhancing efficiency, and offering a smoother travel experience for passengers across the network, the officials said.

Conversion of Express Trains into Super-Fast:

Three major Express trains will now operate as Super-Fast trains, ensuring faster travel times for passengers:

BDTS-BME (Train No. 19009/19010) will be converted to 21901/21902, starting from 3rd January 2025.

BL-BGKT (Train No. 19055/19056) will be converted to 22991/22992, effective from 7th January 2025.

SBIB-BSB-SBIB (Train No. 19407/19408) will be converted to 20963/20964.

Changes to Terminal/Destination:

Temporary changes in train terminals include:

Train No. 19003/19004 (BDTS-BSL) will be rerouted to DDR instead of BDTS, starting 7th July 2024 due to pit line maintenance.

Train No. 14317/14318 (INDB-YNRK) will change terminals to LMNR from YNRK from 1st January 2025.

Introduction of Vande Bharat Trains:

Vande Bharat Express services will continue to expand with the introduction of the following routes:

ADI-MMCT (Train No. 22962/22961) will run 6 days a week, starting from 12th March 2024.

UDZ-AGC (Train No. 20981/20982) will operate Tri-weekly, introduced on 2nd September 2024.

Launch of Namo Bharat Rapid Rail:

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service is also expanding its reach with the introduction of the ADI-BHUJ route (Train No. 94801/94802), running 6 days a week, effective from 16th September 2024.

Introduction of New Express Trains:

Several new express trains are being introduced to cater to growing passenger demand:

BDTS-VERAVAL (Train No. 19203/19204) – Weekly service from 20th October 2023.

BDTS-BARMER (Train No. 12997/12998) – Weekly service starting 3rd January 2024.

BDTS-BARMER (Train No. 19009/19010, new number 21901/21902) – Weekly service from 5th January 2024.

BDTS-MADGAON (Train No. 10115/10116) – Bi-weekly service starting 29th August 2024.

BDTS-LALKUAN (Train No. 22543/22544) – Weekly service from 13th October 2024.

BHUJ-DEE (Train No. 20983/20984) – Bi-weekly service from 2nd August 2024.

Steam Heritage Special Trains:

For heritage enthusiasts, the ADI-EKNR (Train No. 09409/09410) Weekly service will continue from 5th November 2023. Additionally, its frequency will be increased starting 16th March 2024.

Frequency Increases and Extensions:

Several trains will see an increase in frequency or extended services:

BDTS-MHV (Train No. 22989/22990) – Bi-weekly frequency increase from 27th December 2023.

Extension of services to JOBT, LGH, NGP, and other regions.

Notably, the PRTN-ARPR-PRTN (Train No. 59123/59124) will be extended up to JOBT starting 5th December 2023.

Cancellations and Adjustments:

Train No. 22993/22994 (BDTS-MAHUVA) has been cancelled from 27th December 2023, with its frequency shifted to BDTS-MHV for Bi-weekly services.

Train No. 20955/20956 (STMHV) will be converted to a Mail Express service from SF starting 1st January 2025.

Diversion of Trains:

Train No. 19207/08 (PBR-SMNH) will be diverted to RJT via JLR-WSJ section.

"The Western Railway has focused on improving the speed of several trains, resulting in a total time saving of 1363 minutes across 107 trains. This will contribute to more efficient travel times for passengers. In contrast, 24 trains have seen a reduction in speed, totaling a 289-minute delay across the network," the Western Railway said.