Live Updates: Wing Commander Abhinandan to return home today

Mar 01, 2019, 09:27 IST Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who is to be released by Pakistani authorities today will be brought back home through the Wagah-Attari joint check-post. Official sources said that the pilot is likely to be brought by Pakistani authorities from Rawalpindi to Lahore and handed over first to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) under rules of the Geneva Convention before being brought to the JCP between 12 noon and 2 p.m. to return home. Varthaman will be debriefed by defence and security officials after his return. Illustration/Uday Mohite

Mar 01, 2019, 09:22 IST Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his desire to receive Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Varthaman Abhinandan after he is freed on Friday. The 35-year-old Wing Commander was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday after his MiG fell in Pakistani territory during an aerial dogfight. "Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be an honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," Singh said in a tweet Dear @narendramodi ji , I’m touring the border areas of Punjab & I’m presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 28, 2019

Mar 01, 2019, 09:20 IST Sharing details of an air raid by PAF on the LoC, Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said that a large pack of PAF's F-16, JF-17 Thunders and Mirages had come to attack Indian military installations which was repulsed by IAF's Mirages, Mig-21 Bisons and Su-30s. In the engagement, an F-16 was shot down and IAF lost an Mig-21. Pilot Abhinandan's parachute drifted towards Pakistan-held Kashmir. Calling Pakistan's bluff that F-16s were not used in the raid, IAF produced a piece of an Amraam missile which landed in an Indian military compound. The missile is exclusive to F-16. The IAF also identified F-16s through electronic signature Air Vice MArshal RGK Kapoor: There is enough evidence to show that F-16s were used in this mission through their electronic signatures. Parts of AMRAAM, air to air missile which is carried only on the Pakistani F-16s was recovered east of Rajouri within the Indian territory. pic.twitter.com/edtvXYnNbK — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

Mar 01, 2019, 09:17 IST The Indian Air Force said it is very happy that captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is returning home but dismissed suggestions it was a goodwill gesture, insisting it was in line with the Geneva Conventions. "We are very happy Abhinandan will be freed tomorrow and look forward to his return," Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff, told a news conference. Watch video here... #WATCH Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor: We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in custody of Pakistan is being released, we're extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with all Geneva conventions. pic.twitter.com/Dg5Cpel4Lw — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

Mar 01, 2019, 09:15 IST Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement regarding the release of captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Varthaman Abhinandan and argued strongly for a dialogue between both the countries to ensure lasting peace in the region. "Every noble act makes a way for itself... your goodwill gesture is 'a cup of joy' for a billion people, a nation rejoices...I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones," Sidhu tweeted @ImranKhanPTI Every noble act makes a way for itself... your goodwill gesture is ‘a cup of joy’ for a billion people, a nation rejoices...

I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 28, 2019

Mar 01, 2019, 09:11 IST Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S.Ramadoss on Thursday welcomed Pakistan's decision to release Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan. In a tweet Ramadoss said: "The news about Abhinandan being freed from Pakistan's custody is joyous. India, and more so Chennai, is ready to welcome back the brave son."

Mar 01, 2019, 08:58 IST Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of the IAF was captured by Pakistanis on Wednesday after an aerial engagement between the air forces near the Line of Control (LoC). He parachuted and fell into Pakistani territory. He has been in Pakistan since then

Mar 01, 2019, 08:55 IST The surprise announcement during a joint session of Parliament came barely an hour after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Khan was ready to talk to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif took the floor of the House, Khan apologised for interrupting him and said he wishes to announce that the Indian pilot captured by the Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday will be released on Friday as a peace gesture