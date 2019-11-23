Maharashtra government formation: This is surgical strike on state, says Uddhav Thackeray

Nov 23, 2019, 15:17 IST 'Prospect of Fadnavis as CM played a role in success of Sena' "Throughout the election campaign, Devendra Fadnavis' name was projected as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Support base of and the prospect of Devendra Fadnavis becoming CM, played a crucial role in success of Shiv Sena candidates," said BJP minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, as he began addressing the media on Saturday. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Throughout the election campaign, Devendra Fadnavis' name was projected as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Support base of BJP & the prospect of Devendra Fadnavis becoming CM, played a crucial role in success of Shiv Sena candidates. pic.twitter.com/WDoVJoHap5 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Nov 23, 2019, 13:50 IST 'Black day in Maharashtra's history' Congress leader Ahmed Patel also addressed a press conference on Saturday. "'Clandestine' swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis black day in Maharashtra's history. Democracy has been shattered. They have crossed limits of shamelessness," he said while attacking the BJP.

Nov 23, 2019, 13:34 IST Shiv Sena, NCP are together: Sharad Pawar Uddhav said this is a clear disrespect towards the Constitution and Maharashtra people's mandate. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar said that BJP lacks numbers to form government and they want a government under Shiv Sena's leadership. "We are together," Pawar said.

Nov 23, 2019, 13:32 IST PM Modi may have invited Sharad Pawar to join NDA: Athawale Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nationalist Congress Party's chief, he may have spoken to Sharad Pawar about Shiv Sena quitting NDA and NCP should join the ruling party. "Pawar and PM Modi talked about farmers. In the meeting, Modi ji would have told Pawar that his party NCP is important for NDA. Shiv Sena is quitting NDA so a big party should join the ruling alliance. That's why PM Modi would have talked with Sharad Pawar," he said while referring to the meeting between PM Modi and Sharad Pawar on November 20, reported ANI.

Nov 23, 2019, 13:30 IST Sena betrayed people by siding with corrupt Cong: Javadekar Congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra once again, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". He also said that despite the Congress being against the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sena decided to join hands with it, reported PTI.

Nov 23, 2019, 13:08 IST Surgical strike on Maha, says Uddhav Thackeray "This is a surgical strike on Maharashtra and people will avenge it. Earlier, there was an EVM play going on and now this is a new play. From here on, I don't think elections are even needed. Everyone knows what Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did when betrayed and attacked from the back," said Uddhav Thackeray on Fadnavis being sworn-in as chief minister.

Nov 23, 2019, 13:03 IST New NCP legislative party leader soon "Today, a new NCP legislative party leader will be elected here at 4 pm. He said action against Ajit Pawar will be taken according to procedure," said Sharad Pawar, while addressing a joint press conference on Saturday.

Nov 23, 2019, 13:01 IST 'They won't be able to prove majority' "I'm sure Governor has given them time to prove majority but they won't be able prove it. After that our three parties will form the government as we had decided earlier. Parties had their MLAs list signed by all MLAs, a similar list of NCP was with Ajit Pawar, as he is CLP of NCP. I assume that he has submitted the same list. I am not sure about this but I suspect that this may be the case. We will discuss with Governor" said Sharad Pawar.

Nov 23, 2019, 12:58 IST 'I am with Sharad Pawar and NCP' "Ajit Pawar had called me to discuss something and from there I was taken with other MLAs to Raj Bhavan. Before we could understand, the oath ceremony was complete. I rushed to Pawar Sahab and told him I am with Sharad Pawar and NCP," said NCP MLA Rajendra Shingane.

Nov 23, 2019, 12:54 IST 'Possibility of MLAs losing assembly membership is high' All the MLAs who are going must know that there is an anti-defection law and the possibility of them losing their assembly membership is high: Sharad Pawar at press conference.

Nov 23, 2019, 12:50 IST No NCP leader in favour of NCP-BJP government: Sharad Pawar NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that Ajit Pawar's decision is against the party line and is indiscipline. "No NCP leader or worker is in favour of an NCP-BJP government"

Nov 23, 2019, 12:45 IST Sharad Pawar says idea of supporting BJP not NCP decision Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday clarified that the decision of going with BJP to form the government in Maharashtra is of his nephew Ajit Pawar, who took as Deputy Chief Minister today. "Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Sharad Pawar tweeted.

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

Nov 23, 2019, 12:40 IST Amit Shah congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Amit Shah said the new government is committed to ensuring the development and welfare of the state and congratulated Devendra Fandavis and Ajit Pawar.



à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤° à¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¤à¤¤à¤° à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¬à¤¦à¥à¤§ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¯à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤ªà¤¦à¤à¤¡ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¥¤ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019

Nov 23, 2019, 12:39 IST Congress calls for urgent meet Meanwhile, the Congress called an urgent meeting at the party office in Mumbai. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will be present.

Nov 23, 2019, 12:35 IST 'Sanjay Raut has ruined Shiv Sena' Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President said the Voters had voted for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. "We got 161 MLAs, but Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate. Since the first press conference they had started talking about alternatives. Sanjay Raut should now keep silent. He has ruined Shiv Sena."

Nov 23, 2019, 12:31 IST NCP-Cong-Shiv Sena to address media shortly Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are in touch and will meet today. They will address the media together at 12.30pm.

Nov 23, 2019, 12:26 IST Ajit Pawar has backstabbed Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar had stabbed Sena in the back and backstabbed the people of Maharashtra by joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Ajit Pawar has stabbed Shiv Sena in the back. Joining hands with the BJP to form the government is betrayal. Ajit Pawar's decision does not have the approval of NCP chief Sharad Pawar," Raut told PTI. Read more

Nov 23, 2019, 12:25 IST Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively. In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the two will work for Maharashtra's development.

Nov 23, 2019, 12:19 IST Ajit Pawar is deputy CM of Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that from the result day to this day, no party was able to form the government. "Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government."