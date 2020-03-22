Janata Curfew: Overwhelming response in Mumbai to PM Modi's clapping request

Mar 22, 2020, 17:21 IST Janata Curfew: People express gratitude with claps, horns As per the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on expressing gratitude to healthcare workers, people clap, clang plates, blow horns and raise slogans. #WATCH: People come out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/dIzBYF5ELq — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 17:02 IST Overwhelming response in Mumbai to PM’s clapping request Mumbai saw an overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request of coming together and clapping hands, banging thalis and ringing bells to thank those helping curb the spread of coronavirus. #JanataCurfew |

Here’s how they are saluting the people who are serving the nation tirelessly to help stop the spread of Coronavirus. Share your videos and salute these heroes#CoronaUpdatesInIndia #JantaCurfewMarch22



For LIVE updates on Janata Curfew: https://t.co/LwbQQYfSaq pic.twitter.com/RhvO3CXRsG — mid-day (@mid_day) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 17:02 IST Maharashtra issues advisory for private hospitals The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued an advisory to private hospitals asking them

to postpone non-emergency services and prepare isolation wards in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. It has also directed them to maintain a minimum stock of masks, gloves and personal protection kits. Staff training has been emphasised in the advisory, which also adds that patients not facing any serious ailment not be admitted to hospitals.

Mar 22, 2020, 15:49 IST Urge people to take precautions in fight against virus: CM Maharashtra has entered into a very sensitive and important phase of Coronavirus Pandemic, so I urge people to take all precautions in the fight against this virus, said Thackeray on Sunday. Intercity bus services will remain suspended in Maharashtra till March 31. However, BEST buses will ply on the roads of Mumbai for people involved in essential services. “All essential services including banks and share markets will remain open, the CM said

Mar 22, 2020, 15:33 IST 'Maharashtra government operating with 5 per cent staff' The percentage of employees working in state government offices has been brought down to five per cent from 25 per cent, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday. "Only the people discharging essential duties will be allowed to use public transport till March 31," he added.

Mar 22, 2020, 15:31 IST 15 with 'quarantine' stamps in Mumbai flee from airport Fifteen passengers, who were given 'home quarantine' stamp on hands after their arrival in Mumbai from Dubai on Sunday, fled from the airport here without informing the authorities, but were later found outside a railway station, police said. The passengers were planning go to Punjab by train from Mumbai, police said. "The 15 passengers arrived at the Mumbai international airport from Dubai on Sunday. On their arrival, they were stamped with 'home quarantine' on their hands. However, they disappeared from the airport without informing the authorities," a police official said.

Mar 22, 2020, 15:22 IST Request NCP MPs to not go back to Delhi: Sharad Pawar Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday requested all MPs of NCP - Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha to go back to Delhi. "Please stay where you are and assist government agencies help citizens to fight the coronavirus pandemic," he said. Request all MPs of NCP - LS & RS not go back to Delhi, please stay where you are and assist Govt agencies help citizens to fight the #Coronavirus pandemic. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 15:20 IST 'No flights outside of India to land in Mumbai' "I would like to request everyone to continue Janata Curfew till Monday morning. Number of cases has increased considerably. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra. No flights outside of India will be allowed to land in Mumbai," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Mar 22, 2020, 15:14 IST Section 144 imposed across Maharashtra from tomorrow Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that section 144 will be imposed across Maharashtra from tomorrow.

Mar 22, 2020, 15:07 IST Amid Janata curfew, CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses state CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/iTiVPFcC5F — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 15:01 IST 'Stay home for nation,' say police personnel Mumbai police personnel put held placards at Ghatkopar railway station and urged citizens to stay at home for their safety. Police personnel at Ghatkopar railway station.

Mar 22, 2020, 14:31 IST Mumbai local trains will not run till 31 March For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, the lifeline of Mumbai will completely come to a halt for eight days from Sunday night and so will all other trains on Indian Railways. However, goods trains have been exempted from this. Read the full story here.

Mar 22, 2020, 14:08 IST 24-year-old Telangana man tests positive for Coronavirus A 24-year old man tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday taking the total number of cases in Telangana to 22. "A 24-year old man, resident of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, with travel history of arrival from London via Dubai has been found positive for COVID-19. He is stable and

presently admitted at a designated hospital in Telangana," a media bulletin said.

Mar 22, 2020, 13:45 IST Combatting coronavirus Passengers are screened and asked to use hand sanitisers at Mumbai’s Churchgate station on March 22 #JanataCurfew |

People scanned and asked to use hand sanitisers at Mumbai’s Churchgate station@WesternRly @MNCDFbombay @MumbaiNewsRT#CoronaUpdatesInIndia #COVID19outbreak #CoronavirusPandemic



For LIVE updates on Janata Curfew: https://t.co/LwbQQYfSaq pic.twitter.com/vnqfpIAXtn — mid-day (@mid_day) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 13:33 IST Watch video: Mumbai comes to a standstill

Mar 22, 2020, 13:13 IST An empty BEST bus at Samta Nagar, Kandivli in Mumbai on March 22. Mumbai is under lockdown in view of the Janata curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #JanataCurfew |

A BEST bus with no passengers at Samta Nagar in Kandivli.



Video: @satejss@myBESTBus#CoronaUpdatesInIndia #COVID19outbreak #CoronavirusPandemic



For LIVE updates on Janata Curfew: https://t.co/LwbQQYfSaq pic.twitter.com/9DBIN56onk — mid-day (@mid_day) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 12:27 IST 36-year-old man dies of Coronavirus in Patna A 36-year-old man died in Patna's AIIMS on Saturday. He had a travel history to Qatar and had returned from Kolkata two days ago. Bihar: The 38-year-old man who has passed away at AIIMS in Patna and tested positive for #COVID19, had foreign travel history to Qatar. https://t.co/Tmcc4Qo7Gp — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 12:08 IST Mumbai's Eastern Express is deserted! The usually traffic-congested Eastern Express highway in Mumbai was empty as the city came to a standstill in the wake of the Janta Curfew. #JanataCurfew |

Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway wore a deserted look



Video: Sameer Markande#CoronaUpdatesInIndia #COVID19outbreak #CoronavirusPandemic



For LIVE updates on Janata Curfew: https://t.co/LwbQQYfSaq pic.twitter.com/BY56GZj3nd — mid-day (@mid_day) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 11:59 IST Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 74 The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the 10 new cases, 6 are in Mumbai and 4 in Pune, they said on Sunday. A 63-year-old patient died earlier today in Mumbai. File photo of Kasturba Hospital

Mar 22, 2020, 11:57 IST India observes Janata curfew, millions stay indoors Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on the road on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus. As the 14-hour 'Janata curfew' got underway at 7 am, people kept themselves indoors as part of the social distancing exercise to help stop the spread of the virus. All markets and establishments except those dealing in essential goods and services are closed for the day. The 'Janata curfew' will end at 9 pm. Streets go empty at Dahisar Mira Road (Photo: Nimesh Dave)

Mar 22, 2020, 10:33 IST Virus deaths surge past 13K as one billion confined to homes Nearly one billion people around the world were confined to their homes on Sunday, as the coronavirus death toll crossed 13,000 and factories were shut in worst-hit Italy after another single-day fatalities record. The raging pandemic has forced lockdowns in 35 countries across the globe, disrupting lives, travel and businesses as governments scramble to shut borders and unleash hundreds of billions in emergency measures to avoid a widespread virus-fuelled economic meltdown.

Mar 22, 2020, 10:26 IST COVID-19 cases rise to 324 in India The Number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday morning, the health ministry said.

Mar 22, 2020, 09:37 IST AI sends flight to Rome to bring back 300 stranded Indians National carrier Air India has sent a Boeing 777 aircraft to Rome-Fiumicino International Airport in Italy to bring back over 300 stranded Indians amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. The national carrier's special ferry flight took off from New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. It is expected to bring back over 300 Indians, mostly students, who have been stranded in Rome. Read more Embassy of India in Italy: 263 Indian students & compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere folded hands to Air India & Italian authorities. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LCfXj0QKbI — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 09:35 IST Rajasthan CM announces total lockdown till March 31 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered total lockdown in the state till March 31, barring essential services, amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country. The Chief Minister's Office issued a press note late Saturday evening, announcing the lockdown from March 22 to March 31 in order to check the spread of deadly coronavirus that has claimed over 11,500 lives worldwide so far.

Mar 22, 2020, 09:31 IST ‘Suburban train services to be reduced on March 22’ In wake of the Janata curfew being declared on Sunday, the suburban train services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum, said Indian Railways officials on Saturday. "On March 22, the suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum," said Indian Railways officials. "The actual number of trains that will run on March 22 will be decided by the respective zonal Railways as per the assessment of local conditions and requirements," the official added. Police personnel being briefed at Borivli station. (Photo: Nimesh Dave)

Mar 22, 2020, 09:30 IST Trump sent letter to Kim with plan to 'propel' ties US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un detailing a plan to develop ties, state media reported Sunday, as a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States drags on. "In the letter, he... explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the US and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work," an apparent reference to the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said.

Mar 22, 2020, 09:30 IST Jamia Millia Islamia students temporarily suspend protest Jamia Millia Islamia students on Saturday temporarily suspended their sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15. "We temporarily suspend the ongoing 24 hour sit-in protest at Gate no. 7, JMI and appeal to all protesters to kindly take the situation with utmost seriousness and save themselves and others from this fatal illness," the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said in a statement.

Mar 22, 2020, 09:10 IST A glimpse of Dadar station Mumbai: People providing essential services do not need to take part in self-imposed #JantaCurfew. Maharashtra has the highest number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country; Visuals from Dadar railway station pic.twitter.com/sErZCggmy9 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 08:49 IST Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik sends a message #JanataCurfew #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha .

Let us all stay indoors and protect our society from this pandemic. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/iHgAdfnfwY — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 21, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 08:41 IST 'Join 'Janata Curfew' to fight against coronavirus' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested people to join the 'Janata Curfew' to make the fight against the coronavirus a success. Modi had proposed 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤«à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥...



à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¥ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤« à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤«à¤² à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤



à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¯à¤® à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤à¤¸ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤ #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/p5onFBSoPB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Mar 22, 2020, 08:36 IST Railways limit trains, BEST buses to operate normally During the nation-wide Janata Curfew to be observed today, public transport in Mumbai will continue to be functional, but with limited schedules." Read more A deserted Churchgate station on Saturday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Mar 22, 2020, 08:34 IST Lockdown is not a time to chill at Marine Drive With schools, colleges and several offices shut, and other places such as theatres and malls not functioning either through last week, several Mumbaikars were seen hanging out at public places such as Marine Drive, and Worli Sea Face. However, the Mumbai Police has decided to reduce crowding at these spots through announcements and counselling, saying that without self-isolation, the infection will continue to spread. Read more People enjoying the sea breeze at Haji Ali. Joint Commissioner (Law and order) Vinoy Choubey said that legal action can be taken against those who flout orders. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mar 22, 2020, 08:32 IST BMC allows restaurants to run at 50 per cent srength After confusion over the running of restaurants in Mumbai city prevailed for days together, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed restaurants, cafes and eateries to run at 50 per cent strength of their original capacity. It also said that restaurants should provide seating in a such a manner that a distance of minimum three feet between two people. This decision was taken as a result of an appeal made by a restaurant association to the state government, asking it to give clear directions on what is expected from them. Read more Pics/ Nishad Alam

Mar 22, 2020, 08:30 IST Mumbai cases nearly double in single day The number of corona patients increased sharply on Saturday, after 12 new cases of COVID 19 were reported in the state. Of these, eight patients are from Mumbai, one from Kalyan, two from Pune and one from Yavatmal. While six of the patients from the city have international travel history, the remaining two travelled to Delhi and Gujarat, and had no close contact with anyone from outside the country. Read more With the city on partial lockdown, JJ Flyover barely saw vehicular movement on Saturday. Pic/Suresh Karkera