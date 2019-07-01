Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Waterlogging adds to Mumbaikars' woes

Jul 01, 2019, 11:28 IST With heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Sunday, the city has surpassed its required June rainfall by recording 515.1mm of rain—10.1mm which is above normal. #MumbaiRainsWithMidday |

With heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Sunday, the city has surpassed its required June rainfall by recording 515.1mm of rain—10.1mm which is above normal.https://t.co/Pom3EF1pX6 — mid-day (@mid_day) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 11:27 IST Construction material has been cleared from OHE at Marine Lines but whole construction site is being examined for further precautions. Trains are running on fast lines only between Churchgate & Mumbai Central. Construction material has been cleared from OHE at Marine Lines but whole construction site is being examined for further precautions. Trains are running on fast lines only between Churchgate & Mumbai Central. Some Slow trains are being reversed from Mumbai Central. pic.twitter.com/HPapbXEulQ — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 11:24 IST Recent train updates Passengers please note that 69139 Borivali -Surat MEMU which was cancelled between Borivali-Dahanu Road will start from Dahanu Road at 11.10 hrs Upto Surat for clearing the passenger traffic. @dtmbct #WRUpdates — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019 #WRUpdates Slow lines at Marine Lines Station has been restored completely at 11.02 hrs after removing the construction material from the OHE. Now all four lines are working between Churchgate-Mumbai Central stations. @drmbct @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 11:22 IST Mumbai rains: Long wait for lakes to overflow

Representational image With the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the total water stock in the seven lakes on Sunday rose to 87,648 million litres (6.06%) from 76,833 million litres (5.31%) a day earlier. However, the total water quantum continued to be lower compared to June 30, last year, when total water stock was 2.94 lakh million litres. Also, Sunday’s rainfall was not as much as the previous day, when over 300mm of rainfall was recorded in some lakes.

Jul 01, 2019, 11:13 IST Mumbai at serious risk of flooding predicts Skymet

Pic/ Atul Kamble According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness heavy downpour on Monday. With heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Sunday, the city has surpassed its required June rainfall by recording 515.1mm of rain—10.1mm which is above normal. According to IMD data, nearly 64.9% (327.7mm) of showers required in the month of June (505mm) was received in the last three days.

Jul 01, 2019, 10:56 IST According to a report by Skymet on Twitter, rains are expected to continue for the next 4-5 hours. #Weather alert for North #Konkan: Moderate rains with isolated heavy spells and strong gusty winds to occur over Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Valsad, Mumbai, #Mumbai Suburban, Nashik, Palghar, Raigarh & Thane during the next 4-5 hrs — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 10:40 IST Water Stock Rising In a relief brought by the heavy rainfall, the city's water stock, that had severely depleted earlier this year, has been steadily rising. Due to the rain over the last couple of days, the lake levels have risen by more than 10,000 million litres on Sunday, to 87,648 million litres.

Jul 01, 2019, 10:28 IST Matunga police station submerged ANI took to microblogging website Twitter to share some photos of a waterlogged Matunga police station due to Mumbai rains. Mumbai: Streets outside Matunga Police Station water-logged, following heavy rainfall. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/drKGri9zzS — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 10:26 IST For all those stranded in different parts of the city due to Mumbai Rains, here are some contact numbers from the help desk you can resort to.

Jul 01, 2019, 10:17 IST The rains, which have been intense in many parts of the city including Kurla, Andheri, Bandra, Santa Cruz, Charni Road, BKC and others, has resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks causing inconvenience to people.

Jul 01, 2019, 10:16 IST A user on Twitter went on to share this video on the micro blogging site. Mumbai water rides @ Sion stationð§ï¸ ð.. #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRains #Mumbai ð§ï¸ð§ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Zuh9jmiKaO — ðVidya Natarajanð (@VidyaN_18) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 10:04 IST India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Wi4BMHqh5D — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 10:03 IST According to reports, there is major waterlogging at many parts in Chembur

Jul 01, 2019, 10:00 IST Construction material has been cleared from OHE at Marine Lines but the entire construction site is being examined for further precaution. Fast trains are running between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Some slow trains are being reversed from Mumbai Central.

Jul 01, 2019, 09:58 IST Marine Lines station faced the wrath of Mumbai rains as trains between Marine Lines and Churchgate were stopped. A few bamboo sticks too were seen falling off near Marine Lines station. Pic/ mid-day reader

Jul 01, 2019, 09:41 IST The WR PRO stated that due to very heavy rains in Palghar at night, 13 trains have been cancelled today. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar was started at 8.05 hours at restricted speed of 30kmph in view of safety

Jul 01, 2019, 09:38 IST Waterlogging at Lower Parel due to heavy rains Avoid alighting at #LowerParel #station at all costs. It's flooded with ankle deep water right outside the station. #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/sOAsuX2Q6O — Rohit Bhatia (@rohitdb99) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 09:37 IST Dadar area flooded due to heavy showers Dadar ma paani nai bharega ??ð#MumbaiRainsLive pic.twitter.com/Cti5T2BS73 — kisna ~ (@kamleshfires) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 09:34 IST Boat gets stuck in creek mud, rescue operations on A boat with two persons on board got stuck in mud deep inside a creek near Mahul Gavhan village in eastern Mumbai on Sunday. Rescue teams comprising personnel of the Coast Guard, police and fire brigade are monitoring the situation, he said. The officials are waiting for high tide, which they hope would push the boat to a safer place. "The boat got stuck in mud at around 4.30 pm between Koyla and Tata jetties. The spot is far away from the creek shore. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the shore on receiving a distress call. The Coast Guard was also called in to join the rescue operation," he said, adding that the operation was going on till late night.



Jul 01, 2019, 09:31 IST Two trains have been cancelled, one has been diverted and two trains have been rescheduled, due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, according to Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway. According to private weather forecaster, Skymet, rains in the city are expected to get intense starting the night of July 3 wherein hefty showers will be seen as the weather system which formed in the Bay will move towards the West Coast giving heavy showers. Also, high tide has been predicted at 11:11 am with locals being warned not to venture anywhere close to the beaches. Children were seen wading through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East were flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Jul 01, 2019, 09:31 IST Trains rescheduled, railway tracks submerged due to heavy downpour The rains, which have been intense in many parts of the city including Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Charni Road, Santa Cruz, BKC and others, has resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks causing inconvenience to people. The pleasant weather and with irregular rain showers that will continue for the next few days. with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting "Generally cloudy sky with intermittent rains," for the city. #MumbaiRainsWithMidday |

Few Trains from Borivali to Churchgate got cancelled between 8.30am to 9.30am.



For more #Live updates: https://t.co/BgSb7fp3sP pic.twitter.com/UEtjmUj0Lw — mid-day (@mid_day) July 1, 2019 The maximum and minimum temperature in the financial capital will hover around 24.8 degrees Celsius and 28.4 degrees Celsius. There have been very heavy incessant rains with 361 mm rainfall recorded during the night and 100 mm between 4.00 hrs to 5.00 hrs alone in Palghar area of Mumbai Division. "13 trains have been cancelled today. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar was started at 8.05 hours at restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety," Western Railways said. Some trains including Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been regulated in view of safety it said.



Jul 01, 2019, 09:27 IST #MumbaiRains: In the last 24 hours from 8.30 am yesterday, #SantaCruz in #Mumbai saw 93 mm of rain, slightly short of a three digit spell. Expect heavy #rain today as well. #MumbaiRain — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 09:27 IST Monsoon status #Mumbai has been witnessing heavy showers since midnight. #MumbaiRains have been intense since last night in many parts including Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Charni Road, Santa Cruz, BKC and others.https://t.co/GWwT8xBZja — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 09:25 IST With continuous rainfall throughout the morning, the city to face traffic diversions as the water logging in the city remains to pose a problem to the commuters. While the disaster management department has reported that the railway is not affected, since 7.00 am 8.00 am there have been seven cases of tree/branches fall incidents. Road Traffic is affected due to water logging at Gandhi Market. Traffic diverted from Bhau Daji Road & Sulochana Shetty Road at 07.05 am. Further due to water logging at National College, S V Road, Bandra (W) traffic diverted from Link Road at 7.30 am. BEST has been diverted due to water logging at Hindmata traffic diverted from Flyover. The traffic towards Sewree diverted from G D Ambekar Road at 08.14 am.

Jul 01, 2019, 09:23 IST While rain-showers haven't taken much of rest since entry of Monsoon in the city, today it is expected to rain heavily with gutsy winds. Indian Meteorological Department has issued the new forecast studying satellite images. "There has been an intense spell of rainfall in Mumbai and around North Konkan for last one hour. Circulation over Gujarat and adjoining Saurashtra is causing it as seen from latest satellite images," tweeted director of IMD Mumbai, Krishnanand Hosalikar. He also added that there will be gutsy winds flowing in the city. IMD anyway had given a forecast on Sunday stating that a low pressure area has formed over North East Bay of Bengal and neighborhood which is likely to become more marked and

Concentrate into a depression in next 48 hours. IMD has recorded 91.9mm rainfall until now at the Santacruz station. Which is expected to continue throughout the day. With inputs from Pallavi Smart

Jul 01, 2019, 09:19 IST Train movement has been started at Palghar in Mumbai Division at 08.05 hrs (1/7/19). It was stopped after very heavy rains {361 mm}. Here is the consolidated details of cancellation/short termination etc. #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/dVy7f5y7e9 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 09:19 IST Maharashtra train derailment: 10 cancelled, 4 diverted due to mishap 10 trains were cancelled after a goods train derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in Karjat-Lonavla section earlier today, the Central Railway said.

Pic courtesy/Vinod Kumar Menon Trains which were cancelled include 22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, 12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express, 11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Express, 11026 Pune-Bhusaval Express, 51318 Pune-Panvel Passenger, 51317 Panvel-Pune Passenger, 12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen and 12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.



11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Pune was cancelled while 11025 Bhusaval-Pune Express was short terminated at Nasik Road and cancelled.



11301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express JCO, 11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express JCO, 12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express JCO and 22944 Indore-Pune Express JCO were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad, according to the statement.



20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express was short terminated at Panvel and 17614 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express JCO short terminated at Pune

In the wake of the derailment, intercity trains leaving from Mumbai to Pune have been cancelled and long-distance trains from Mumbai via Pune will be diverted via Igatpuri.

Jul 01, 2019, 09:16 IST #WRUpdates trains are running on Up & Down Fast Lines between Churchgate -Mumbai Central & traffic on slow lines is expected to be started soon. #WRUpdates @drmbct @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 09:15 IST Mumbai showers in Wadala

Pic courtesy/Atul Kamble

Jul 01, 2019, 08:51 IST Due to water logging at PLG following trains are Rescheduled

Due to water logging at PLG following trains are Resch. as on Dt. 01-07-19.

Train 19023 MMCT-FZR Sch. Dep. @ 7.25hrs. is Resch. Dep. @ 8.25hrs.

Train 19015 MMCT-PBR Sch. Dep. @ 8.20hrs. is Resch. Dep. @ 9.20hrs.

Train 12471 BDTS-SVDK Sch. Dep. @ 7.55hrs. is Resch. Dep. @ 8.55hrs — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 1, 2019 Train 12935 BDTS- ST is cancelled as on Dt. 01-07-19 Inconv. is regretted. @WesternRly — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 1, 2019 Train 12009 MMCT-ADI Sch. Dep. @ 06.30hrs. is Resch. Dep. @ 07.30hrs. as on Dt. 01-07-19. Inconv. is regretted. @WesternRly — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 08:50 IST Weather forecast for July 1st: As per district forecast in Mumbai from IMD: Heavy rain at isolated places. Today's High Tide at 11: 07 hours will be of 4.32 mtr, Low Tide at 17:00 hours – 1.87mtr. Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN LIKELY IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH ISOLATED HEAVY FALLS.@IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/otFgCopXvd — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 08:50 IST Goods train derails between Mumbai and Pune, services affected Goods train derails between Mumbai and Pune, services affected A goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala in Maharashtra on Monday, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long distance services, a railway official said. Fifteen wagons of the train derailed around 4.15 am at the Jambrung-Thakurwadi section, he said. Intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune were cancelled and some long distance trains were diverted through Igatpuri, he said, adding that work to remove the derailed wagons is underway.

Pic courtesy/Vinod Kumar Menon 2/2 Psngrs pls note that in view of cancellation of some trns in Mumbai-Valsad section due to water logging in Palghar following heavy rains, 22946 Saurashtra Mail will halt at all stations between Valsad -Mumbai where 59024 Valsad-Mumbai Central FP stops. @drmbct @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019 The railway has requested the state government and various agencies to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, said. Due to the derailment at least 10 intercity trains such as the Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Pragati Express, Deccan Queen Express, Koyna Express were cancelled, he said. The Bhusaval-Pune Express was short terminated at Nashik.

Pic courtesy/Vinod Kumar Menon Long distance trains like the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express, Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express, Ahmedabad- Pune Duranto Express and Indore-Pune Express were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad, Udasi said. The Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express, Huzur Sahib Nanded-Pune Express, Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express were among the trains which were short terminated, the official said.

Jul 01, 2019, 08:44 IST Due to heavy winds, the material viz bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on OHE at Marine Lines due to wch trains are have been stopped bet Churchgate-Marine Lines. Restoration work in full swing & traffic expected to be started in 30 mins. @drmbct #WRUpdates @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 08:39 IST Monday forecast IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai today

Jul 01, 2019, 08:30 IST Central Railway's official Twitter handle shared an update that, "the trains are running with a slight delay." Suburban Trains are running with slight delay due to heavy rains and low visibility. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 1, 2019

Jul 01, 2019, 08:23 IST In a relief brought by the heavy rainfall, the city's water stock, that had severely depleted earlier this year, has been steadily rising. Due to the rain over the last couple of days, the lake levels have risen by more than 10,000 million litres on Sunday, to 87,648 million litres. According to the BMC's data, all the seven lakes received rainfall on Saturday. Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes received between 83-89 mm of rainfall. The seven lakes, which provide water to the city, have a combined capacity of storing 14.47 lakh million litres.

Jul 01, 2019, 08:21 IST IMD also stated that Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours with as much as 92.9 mm being recorded in Santacruz. The total amount of rainfall recorded in June at Santacruz is 515 mm. IMD data also stated that till 5.30 pm on Sunday, moderate rainfall was recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatory at 15.8 mm and 9.2 mm, respectively.