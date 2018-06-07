Mumbai Rains Live Updates Heavy Downpour This Weekend Warns Met Department

Apr 03, 2019, 17:46 IST The city of Mumbai continues to be at the receiving end every year when the monsoons arrive.

Jun 09, 2018, 16:44 IST Mumbaikars witnessed severe water-logging on the streets after the city received heavy rainfall on Saturday. In this regard, trains on Central Railways suburban are running with a delay of 10-12 minutes, though there is no cancellation at present. The Indian Meteorological Department had declared the onset of monsoon over Maharashtra's Mumbai and Thane. This was reflected in Mahim and Marine Drive areas of Mumbai, in addition to Thane

Jun 09, 2018, 12:54 IST Message from Central railway CPRO Meanwhile, trains on the suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) were running late by 10-12 minutes due to the showers, an official said, adding that there were no cancellations. "There was a case of wall debris falling on tracks this morning on Down slow line. The debris were removed immediately and for some time, trains on Down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of CR, said. This happened during non-peak early morning hours, he said. There is nothing to panic about and commuters are advised not to fall prey to rumours, Udasi added.

Current status near Sion station.#MumbaiRains @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/kMKndq0drp — Suresh Nair ð¦ (@snsuresh) June 9, 2018

Jun 09, 2018, 12:52 IST The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am today," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said. Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai leaving streets water-logged in several parts of the city. Visuals from Mahim area #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ter2ovY8M3 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

Jun 09, 2018, 12:35 IST Heavy rain lashes Mumbai leaving streets water-logged in several parts of the city like Mahim, Worli, Hindmata, Bandra, Parel, Sion, Kings Circle Water logging at Parel @IndianWeather_ @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/jQ6ZdF8w7Y — Yash024 (@ParmarYash24) June 9, 2018

Jun 09, 2018, 12:29 IST With heavy rains lashing various parts of the city, citizens shared photos and videos of the area. A Twitter user wrote, @CMOMaharashtra THIS Mr @Dev_Fadnavis is my city. The administration has completed failed as you can see. What do you have to say of all your promises to make this a world class metropolis? #MumbaiMonsoon #MumbaiRain @CMOMaharashtra THIS Mr @Dev_Fadnavis is my city. The administration has completed failed as you can see. What do you have to say of all your promises to make this a world class metropolis? #MumbaiMonsoon #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/ZIhSgrIdZW — Soumit Naik (@soumitpnaik) June 9, 2018

Jun 09, 2018, 11:26 IST Western Railway says inspite of heavy rains in the suburbs and south Mumbai, train services are running normal INSPITE OF HEAVY RAINS IN SOUTH MUMBAI & SUBURBS, WR's SUBURBAN SERVICES ARE RUNNING NORMAL. #WRUpdates — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 9, 2018

Jun 09, 2018, 10:44 IST Brace For 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall', Says IMD As the monsoon continued to advance from Kerala to Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday again alerted residents about the possibility of "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next 2-3 days. "Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north-coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from tomorrow. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is very likely during this period," the IMD said, adding rainfall is likely to reduce from June 12. Mumbai and its satellite cities have already been alerted about the possible heavy rainfall. (Read more)

Jun 09, 2018, 10:40 IST Advisory from Disaster Management for fishermen FISHERMEN ARE ADVISED NOT TO VENTURE INTO THE SEA.HIGH WAVES IN THE RANGE OF 3.0-3.9 METERS ARE FORECASTED DURING 08:30 HOURS ON 08-06-18 TO 23:30 HRS OF 09-06-18 ALONG THE COAST OF MH FROM MALVAN TO VASAI .CURRENT SPEEDS VARY B/W 77 CM/SEC.@CPMumbaiPolice @mtptraffic — Disaster Management (@DisasterMgmtMum) June 9, 2018

Jun 09, 2018, 10:38 IST Advisory from disaster management INTERMITTENT RAIN/THUNDERSHOWER LIKELY TO OCCUR IN CITY&SUBURBS HEAVY RAINFALL AT A FEW PLACES WITH ISOLATED EXTREMELY HEAVY FALL AT ONE/TWO PLACES.24HRS

A FEW SPELLS OF RAIN/THUNDERSHOWER LIKELY TO OCCUR IN CITY &SUBURBS.HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY TO OCCUR AT ONE/TWO PLACES.48HRS — Disaster Management (@DisasterMgmtMum) June 9, 2018

Jun 09, 2018, 08:38 IST Prediction for Saturday Nearly 100 to 120 mm has been predicted for Saturday, with "moderate to heavy showers, along with thunderstorms" said to be likely.

Jun 08, 2018, 08:41 IST Mumbai rains: City on high alert as heavy downpour expected According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Maharashtra is going to witness heavy to very heavy rains from June 7-11. Monsoon is strengthening at places like Mumbai, Dahanu, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Jun 07, 2018, 14:57 IST At least nine flights of different airlines were also diverted to other airports on account of congestion at Mumbai and inclement weather conditions.

Jun 07, 2018, 14:56 IST Services of local trains have also been affected on the Central line running 15 to 20 minutes late and 20 to 25 minutes on Western line

Jun 07, 2018, 14:55 IST Water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi

Jun 07, 2018, 13:58 IST The education officers monitoring school premises in all 24 administrative wards have been asked to keep shelter schools open 247. Dewatering pumps will be kept ready and flood-prone spots will be monitored closely during the heavy rain period, a statement by BMC said

Jun 07, 2018, 12:47 IST Meanwhile, Twitterati 'flooded' the social networking site with pictures of Mumbai rains @mumbaitraffic status of kingcircle ð #MumbaiRains

Traffic jam pic.twitter.com/FEy14wCtlt — CheekuSheru (@ViratHolicSheru) June 7, 2018

Jun 07, 2018, 12:45 IST On the steps being taken, the BMC said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material. Besides, Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue if required

Jun 07, 2018, 12:42 IST Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share few guidelines for monsoon The basics. But always good to be reminded of . We wish you a pleasant & safe monsoon 2018. pic.twitter.com/VLTWGijsrH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 7, 2018

Jun 07, 2018, 12:36 IST The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has taken a number of precautionary measures to tackle any eventuality in view of extremely heavy rainfall warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from June 9 to 11, a statement issued by the civic body said. "Leaves of all the senior officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners (DMCs), Assistant Commissioners (AMCs) and heads of departments have been cancelled and they have been directed to be available in their headquarters on June 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday)," it said.

Jun 07, 2018, 12:18 IST Mumbai Rains: Clogged Drains Due To BKC Flyover Work May Cause Flooding Sion railway station, already quick to flood, could now possibly be at even more danger of getting submerged. Sources from the Central Railway have alleged that the drain near the low-lying station was tampered with during the ongoing construction of the connector bridge between the Eastern Express Highway and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). However, MMRDA, the agency in charge, has refuted the claim. There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9, while there is a similar forecast. Read the full story

Jun 07, 2018, 12:17 IST Emergency helpline All emergency helpline numbers you need during Mumbai rains BMC Disaster Management: 1916, 22694725 Fire Brigade: 101 Mumbai: 101 and 22620111, 23076111, 23086181,

23074923, 23076112, 23076113, FAX : 23086183 Thane: 101 and 25391600, 25331600 Railway Control Room: 2375 9283 RPF Control Room: 2307 5082 BEST (Power): 2285 6262/1244 Reliance Power: 30303030 MSEB-Bandra: 2647 2131 Ambulance Service: 102, 23079643