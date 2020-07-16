Mumbai Rains: More intense showers for next two hours, says IMD

According to the IMD, The Colaba observatory recorded 16 cm of rains whereas Santacruz received 19cm of rains as of 8.30 am on Thursday.
#MumbaiRains |— Mid Day (@mid_day) July 16, 2020
Heavy downpour at J Dey Chowk in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai.
ð¥: @satejss #MumbaiRains #RainUpdates pic.twitter.com/ERNjwIfmEh
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two hours.
#MumbaiRains: A man paddles across Powai Lake as city continued to receive heavy downpour.— Mid Day (@mid_day) July 16, 2020
ð¥: @satejss #MumbaiRainsWithMidday #RainUpdates pic.twitter.com/MFAW9tuUXa
Several areas, including Bandra, Bhayander, Mahalaxmi, Colaba and Santacruz received over 10 cm rainfall.
As of now:ARG/Observatory data of Konkan/Mumbai region (till 0830 hrs IST of Today) ARG DataBandra-21cm; Bhayander-10cm; Dahisar-8 cm Mahalaxmi-13cm; Mira Road-10cm; Ram Mandir-14 cm Observatory dataColaba-16cm; Santacruz-19cm; Ratnagiri-10cm; HARNAI-13cm; Thane-6cm.— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 16, 2020
Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh advised people to drive slow during rains.
Arrive later than sooner, but arrive safer.— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 16, 2020
Drive slow during rains.#SafeMonsoonRide pic.twitter.com/GDGSeAtowm
As rains continue to lash Mumbai and the city reeling under the high caseload of COVID-19 infections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the citizens to be responsible and alert to ward off diseases.
A responsible citizen's perspective!— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 16, 2020
For a mosquito-free monsoon, do not let water accumulate in your surroundings. #MonsoonSafety#MosquitoFreeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/WFsjzlL73r
IMD tweeted that rainfall over Mumbai is likely to continue for the next 6 hours and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to be realised over Mumbai during the next 6 hours.
As seen in Radar, R/F is ocurng over Mumbai & likely to cont over it next 6 hours. Heavy rainfall at iso places is likely to be realized over Mumbai during next 06 hours. It is very much in concurrence with our forecast of SCT Heavy to very H r/f with iso Extremely heavy falls.— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 16, 2020
Mumbai has reported more than 10 cm rainfall as of now, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall received in the following areas are: Bandra - 20 cm, BKC (East) – 19 cm, Santacruz – 17 cm, Colaba – 14 cm, Mahalaxmi – 13 cm, and Ram Mandir and NSC (Worli) – 12 cm.
Folwng AWS/ARG stations of Mumbai hv reported more than 10 cm r/f as of now: Bandra-20, BKC (East) - 19, Santacruz-17,Colaba-14,Mahalaxmi-13,Ram Mandir & NSC (Worli)-12 & Bandra-11. Till now heavy rainfall at a few places with isol very H. falls has been realized over Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1LA3FnVoWQ— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 16, 2020