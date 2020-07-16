Mumbai Rains: More intense showers for next two hours, says IMD

Jul 16, 2020, 10:12 IST Colaba received 16cm rains, Santacruz recorded 19 cm: IMD According to the IMD, The Colaba observatory recorded 16 cm of rains whereas Santacruz received 19cm of rains as of 8.30 am on Thursday. #MumbaiRains |

Heavy downpour at J Dey Chowk in Hiranandani Gardens in Powai.



Jul 16, 2020, 09:58 IST Moderate to intense spells may continue in Mumbai for next two hours: IMD According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two hours. #MumbaiRains: A man paddles across Powai Lake as city continued to receive heavy downpour.



Jul 16, 2020, 09:40 IST Over 10 cm rainfall in several areas Several areas, including Bandra, Bhayander, Mahalaxmi, Colaba and Santacruz received over 10 cm rainfall. As of now:ARG/Observatory data of Konkan/Mumbai region (till 0830 hrs IST of Today) ARG DataBandra-21cm; Bhayander-10cm; Dahisar-8 cm Mahalaxmi-13cm; Mira Road-10cm; Ram Mandir-14 cm Observatory dataColaba-16cm; Santacruz-19cm; Ratnagiri-10cm; HARNAI-13cm; Thane-6cm. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 16, 2020

Jul 16, 2020, 09:17 IST Arrive later, but arrive safer, says Mumbai police commissioner Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh advised people to drive slow during rains. Arrive later than sooner, but arrive safer.

Jul 16, 2020, 09:12 IST BMC message for mosquito-free monsoon As rains continue to lash Mumbai and the city reeling under the high caseload of COVID-19 infections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the citizens to be responsible and alert to ward off diseases. A responsible citizen's perspective!



Jul 16, 2020, 09:05 IST Rainfall to continue for next 6 hours IMD tweeted that rainfall over Mumbai is likely to continue for the next 6 hours and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to be realised over Mumbai during the next 6 hours. As seen in Radar, R/F is ocurng over Mumbai & likely to cont over it next 6 hours. Heavy rainfall at iso places is likely to be realized over Mumbai during next 06 hours. It is very much in concurrence with our forecast of SCT Heavy to very H r/f with iso Extremely heavy falls. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 16, 2020