Mumbai Rains: More intense showers for next two hours, says IMD

Jul 16, 2020, 10:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

The downpour that battered Mumbai on Wednesday continued on Thursday as well causing water-logging in many parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and other coastal areas in Maharashtra. The Met department has said that the city would continue to be lashed with heavy downpour for around six more hours. IMD Mumbai said that the city would experience generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall very likely in city and suburbs. Also, there is a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places.

  • Jul 16, 2020, 10:12 IST

    Colaba received 16cm rains, Santacruz recorded 19 cm: IMD

    According to the IMD, The Colaba observatory recorded 16 cm of rains whereas Santacruz received 19cm of rains as of 8.30 am on Thursday.

  • Jul 16, 2020, 09:58 IST

    Moderate to intense spells may continue in Mumbai for next two hours: IMD

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two hours. 

  • Jul 16, 2020, 09:40 IST

    Over 10 cm rainfall in several areas

    Several areas, including Bandra, Bhayander, Mahalaxmi, Colaba and Santacruz received over 10 cm rainfall.

  • Jul 16, 2020, 09:17 IST

    Arrive later, but arrive safer, says Mumbai police commissioner

    Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh advised people to drive slow during rains.

  • Jul 16, 2020, 09:12 IST

    BMC message for mosquito-free monsoon

    As rains continue to lash Mumbai and the city reeling under the high caseload of COVID-19 infections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the citizens to be responsible and alert to ward off diseases.

  • Jul 16, 2020, 09:05 IST

    Rainfall to continue for next 6 hours

    IMD tweeted that rainfall over Mumbai is likely to continue for the next 6 hours and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to be realised over Mumbai during the next 6 hours.

  • Jul 16, 2020, 09:00 IST

    Mumbai received 10 cm rainfall

    Mumbai has reported more than 10 cm rainfall as of now, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall received in the following areas are: Bandra - 20 cm, BKC (East) – 19 cm, Santacruz – 17 cm, Colaba – 14 cm, Mahalaxmi – 13 cm, and Ram Mandir and NSC (Worli) – 12 cm.

