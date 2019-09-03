Search
Mumbai Rains live updates: Moderate showers expected today

Sep 03, 2019, 11:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

The rains are likely to play spoilsport during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival and the weather department is monitoring the intensity of the showers. Heavy rains predicted for the next 48 hours

  • Sep 03, 2019, 11:13 IST

    Fire at ONGC plant in Uran

    Four persons were killed and multiple casualties have been reported in a massive fire that broke out in the oil and gas processing unit of the state-run ONGC plant at Uran in Navi Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The fire brigade has reached the spot and the fire has been doused.

  • Sep 03, 2019, 10:30 IST

    Traffic Restored updates: BMC

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation added further updates on traffic diversions in the city on Twitter.

  • Sep 03, 2019, 09:36 IST

    The BMC took to social media site Twitter to post a recent weather update as of 8 am on Tuesday morning. The post stated that there is moderate rains expected in the city and the suburbs.

  • Sep 03, 2019, 09:23 IST

    Mumbai Traffic diversion updates

    The BMC took to social media to deliver updates on traffic diversion in the city. Here is a look at the updates.

  • Sep 03, 2019, 09:16 IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to micro blogging site Twitter to share weather updates

  • Sep 03, 2019, 09:13 IST

    The Regional Meteorological Department has issued a warning stating heavy rains at isolated places for the next 48 hours and heavy to very heavy rains for the next 72 hours in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

  • Sep 03, 2019, 09:09 IST

    After a night of festivities, the city of Mumbai woke up to a heavy downpour on Tuesday morning at various parts. However, commuters travelling to their respective workplaces did not face major issues with regards to transport.

