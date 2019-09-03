Mumbai Rains live updates: Moderate showers expected today

Sep 03, 2019, 11:13 IST Fire at ONGC plant in Uran Four persons were killed and multiple casualties have been reported in a massive fire that broke out in the oil and gas processing unit of the state-run ONGC plant at Uran in Navi Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The fire brigade has reached the spot and the fire has been doused.

Sep 03, 2019, 10:30 IST Traffic Restored updates: BMC The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation added further updates on traffic diversions in the city on Twitter. BEST Buses- Traffic Restored Updates

Traffic Diversion Updates

Sep 03, 2019, 09:36 IST The BMC took to social media site Twitter to post a recent weather update as of 8 am on Tuesday morning. The post stated that there is moderate rains expected in the city and the suburbs. Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 08:00 GENERALLY CLOUDY SKY WITH LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS.

Sep 03, 2019, 09:23 IST Mumbai Traffic diversion updates The BMC took to social media to deliver updates on traffic diversion in the city.

Sep 03, 2019, 09:16 IST The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to micro blogging site Twitter to share weather updates Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 02:00 hrs - GENERALLY CLOUDY SKY WITH LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS.

Sep 03, 2019, 09:13 IST The Regional Meteorological Department has issued a warning stating heavy rains at isolated places for the next 48 hours and heavy to very heavy rains for the next 72 hours in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.