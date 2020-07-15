Mumbai Rains live updates: Heavy showers in city, IMD warns of very heavy rainfall today

#WATCH Maharashtra: Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall; visuals from King's Circle area. pic.twitter.com/JJS5ytebob— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020
IMD’s Deputy director of Meteorology K S Hosalikar has tweeted saying that Bandra has received 63mm of rains since Wednesday morning whereas Mahalaxmi and Ram Mandir received 21mm each.
In last one and half hour, Bandra recd 63 mm, Malalaxmi 21 mm Ram Mandir Stn 21 mm indicating very intense RF in suburbs since morning today from 8.30 am— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2020
Heavy Rainfalls to continue, pl watch for all updates.
Water logging at Parsi Colony near Dadar TT. Mumbai and the Maharashtra coast is witnessing heavy rainfall since early morning.— Mid Day (@mid_day) July 15, 2020
Heavy rains caused water-logging at Dadar TT, near Parsi Colony. Civic staffers erected a signboard reading 'danger' to divert vehicles from other routes. Pic/ Ashish Raje
According to the private weather service, Skymet Weather, parts of Mumbai and its suburbs will witness moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers for the next four to six hours on Wednesday.
#WeatherAlert for #Mumbai and suburbs:— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 14, 2020
Moderate to heavy rain & thundershower with gusty winds over Alibagh, Andheri, Aurora, Bandra, Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Dadar, Goregaon, Ghatkopar, Juhu, Kurla, Khar, Navi Mumbai districts during next 4-6 hrs. #MumbaiRains @MumbaiRainApp pic.twitter.com/u4b4dNpbBG
IMD issued a statement saying that the West Coast will experience an active wet spell during the next three days. Read the full story here.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tweeted predicting a 3.28 metre high-tide at 7.02 pm on Wednesday. The civic body has also asked people to stay away from the shore and take necessary precautions.
#IMDOrangeAlert@IndiaMetDept has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today.— à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â Mumbai, à¤Âà¤ªà¤²à¥Â BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2020
Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas
A 3.28 mtr #HighTide at 19.02 hrs#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates
On Tuesday, the city witnessed continuous rainfall with Santacruz observatory recording rainfall of 77.1mm till 4.30 pm from 8.30 am.
The latest satellite pictures shows "possibilities of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm) over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today...," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai tweeted.
IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today. Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity.Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over coast— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2020
The warning issued by the IMD also includes asking the city to prepare for instances of waterlogging, traffic, and electricity disruption with danger to old structures and trees among all.
An orange alert is for weather conditions which can significantly impact people in the affected areas. Such alert implies that authorities should be ready to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions.
As per IMD's advisory, heavy rain on Wednesday is expected to cause waterlogging and flooding in many parts of the city's low-lying areas.