Mumbai Rains live updates: Heavy showers in city, IMD warns of very heavy rainfall today

Jul 15, 2020, 11:58 IST Water-logging at King's Circle Maharashtra: Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall; visuals from King's Circle area.

Jul 15, 2020, 11:51 IST Bandra received 63mm rains since morning: IMD IMD's Deputy director of Meteorology K S Hosalikar has tweeted saying that Bandra has received 63mm of rains since Wednesday morning whereas Mahalaxmi and Ram Mandir received 21mm each. In last one and half hour, Bandra recd 63 mm, Malalaxmi 21 mm Ram Mandir Stn 21 mm indicating very intense RF in suburbs since morning today from 8.30 am

Heavy Rainfalls to continue, pl watch for all updates.

Heavy Rainfalls to continue, pl watch for all updates. Take care, next 2 days

Jul 15, 2020, 11:38 IST Water-logging at Parsi Colony Water logging at Parsi Colony near Dadar TT. Mumbai and the Maharashtra coast is witnessing heavy rainfall since early morning.

ð¥ @AshishRane2 #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsWithMidday pic.twitter.com/BpkbF36HO0 — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 15, 2020

Jul 15, 2020, 11:31 IST Heavy rains caused water-logging at Dadar TT, near Parsi Colony. Civic staffers erected a signboard reading 'danger' to divert vehicles from other routes. Pic/ Ashish Raje

Jul 15, 2020, 11:23 IST Intense rains in Mumbai for next 4 to 6 hours: Skymet Weather According to the private weather service, Skymet Weather, parts of Mumbai and its suburbs will witness moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers for the next four to six hours on Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy rain & thundershower with gusty winds over Alibagh, Andheri, Aurora, Bandra, Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Dadar, Goregaon, Ghatkopar, Juhu, Kurla, Khar, Navi Mumbai districts during next 4-6 hrs.

Jul 15, 2020, 11:08 IST IMD issued a statement saying that the West Coast will experience an active wet spell during the next three days. Read the full story here. Mumbai Rains: Brace For Heavy Showers Till July 16

Jul 15, 2020, 10:54 IST BMC warns of high-tide The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tweeted predicting a 3.28 metre high-tide at 7.02 pm on Wednesday. The civic body has also asked people to stay away from the shore and take necessary precautions. IMD has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today.



Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas. A 3.28 mtr high-tide at 19.02 hrs



A 3.28 mtr #HighTide at 19.02 hrs#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates — à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â Mumbai, à¤Âà¤ªà¤²à¥Â BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2020

Jul 15, 2020, 10:48 IST On Tuesday, the city witnessed continuous rainfall with Santacruz observatory recording rainfall of 77.1mm till 4.30 pm from 8.30 am.

Jul 15, 2020, 10:47 IST The latest satellite pictures shows "possibilities of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm) over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today...," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai tweeted. IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today. Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity.Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over coast

PL TC

Jul 15, 2020, 10:47 IST The warning issued by the IMD also includes asking the city to prepare for instances of waterlogging, traffic, and electricity disruption with danger to old structures and trees among all.

Jul 15, 2020, 10:41 IST An orange alert is for weather conditions which can significantly impact people in the affected areas. Such alert implies that authorities should be ready to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions.