Search
Live Blog

Mumbai Rains live updates: Heavy showers in city, IMD warns of very heavy rainfall today

Jul 15, 2020, 11:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

Mumbai Rains: City and the entire Maharashtra coast is witnessing very heavy rainfall since early morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and other coastal districts. An 'Orange' alert for Mumbai region has been sounded for today.

  • Jul 15, 2020, 11:58 IST

    Water-logging at King's Circle

  • Jul 15, 2020, 11:51 IST

    Bandra received 63mm rains since morning: IMD

    IMD’s Deputy director of Meteorology K S Hosalikar has tweeted saying that Bandra has received 63mm of rains since Wednesday morning whereas Mahalaxmi and Ram Mandir received 21mm each.

  • Jul 15, 2020, 11:38 IST

    Water-logging at Parsi Colony

  • Jul 15, 2020, 11:31 IST

    Heavy rains caused water-logging at Dadar TT, near Parsi Colony. Civic staffers erected a signboard reading 'danger' to divert vehicles from other routes. Pic/ Ashish Raje

    Waterlogging at Dadar TT

  • Jul 15, 2020, 11:23 IST

    Intense rains in Mumbai for next 4 to 6 hours: Skymet Weather

    According to the private weather service, Skymet Weather, parts of Mumbai and its suburbs will witness moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers for the next four to six hours on Wednesday.

  • Jul 15, 2020, 11:08 IST

    IMD issued a statement saying that the West Coast will experience an active wet spell during the next three days. Read the full story here.

    Mumbai Rains: Brace For Heavy Showers Till July 16

  • Jul 15, 2020, 10:54 IST

    BMC warns of high-tide 

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tweeted predicting a 3.28 metre high-tide at  7.02 pm on Wednesday. The civic body has also asked people to stay away from the shore and take necessary precautions.

  • Jul 15, 2020, 10:48 IST

    On Tuesday, the city witnessed continuous rainfall with Santacruz observatory recording rainfall of 77.1mm till 4.30 pm from 8.30 am.

  • Jul 15, 2020, 10:47 IST

    The latest satellite pictures shows "possibilities of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm) over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today...," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai tweeted.

  • Jul 15, 2020, 10:47 IST

    The warning issued by the IMD also includes asking the city to prepare for instances of waterlogging, traffic, and electricity disruption with danger to old structures and trees among all.

  • Jul 15, 2020, 10:41 IST

    An orange alert is for weather conditions which can significantly impact people in the affected areas. Such alert implies that authorities should be ready to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions.

  • Jul 15, 2020, 10:40 IST

    As per IMD's advisory, heavy rain on Wednesday is expected to cause waterlogging and flooding in many parts of the city's low-lying areas.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK