Due to extreme waterlogging, the INS Tanaji team was unable to move their own vehicles to the site. The team moved on foot and carried the safety gear to rescue elderly women and children to safer areas
The deceased had gone for a picnic to Badlapur and allegedly drowned in a pond
Airport officials helped the passengers deplane and a team of engineers was investigating the damage suffered by the aircraft
The Railway Protection Force managed to rescue a number of commuters from trains stranded in the middle of nowhere. By around 3 am, most trains were slowly moved to the nearest to be evacuated.
Over 1000 people evacuated from danger zones in Kurla and moved to safer areas with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers
The main runway at Mumbai airport was closed after a SpiceJet flight overshot its mark while landing amid heavy rainfall on Monday
A total of 41 locations across the city were waterlogged since 8 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday, according to the complaints received by the BMC
A neighbouring wall collapsed on a slum located at Kurar village, where 69 people have been injured which also include firemen who had gone there for rescue operations.
As Mumbai reels under the strain of first spell of persistent showers, weather department warns of heavier rainfall till at least July 3
In a recent update by the BMC, 1,000 people have been evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla, "to prevent any untoward incidents due to an overflowing Mithi River"
In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens
The water is up to 4-5 feet deep in some houses causing severe discomfort and inconvenience to the residents of the locality in Thane
Mohammed Ayub Kazi (30), was electrocuted inside his home in Shivajinagar, Govandi suburb in north-east Mumbai
Over the past 24 hours, data collected by the BMC's observatories indicated that the island city received the highest amount of rainfall
In the 24-hour period ending on Sunday 6 am, five of the seven lakes recorded over 50mm rainfall, while Vihar and Tulsi lakes received over 80mm of rainfall
Close to 200mm or more rain/day is going to batter the city during this period, which could hamper normal life
The rains, which have been intense in many parts of the city - Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Charni Road, Santa Cruz, BKC and others, has resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks causing inconvenience...
After the heavy rains on June 28, the water stock rose to 76,833 million litres and on Sunday, data indicated that the figure has further increased to 87648 million litres
Mumbai observed a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan area and as a result, lower rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours
According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, Mumbai finally clocked its first spell of three-digit rainfall on Friday to the tune of 235 mm
IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 234.8mm, the highest 24-hour June rain in Mumbai since 2015
The observatory in Santa Cruz recorded 234 mm of rainfall; Colaba recorded 81.2 mm rainfall
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in the last 24 hours
According to Skymet, so far Mumbai recorded 404 mm of rains against the average of 493 mm
Due to heavy rains which battered the city on Friday, a wall in Chembur collapsed on auto-rickshaws around 2 am on Saturday. The wall collapsed amid the first spell of heavy rains in Mumbai, that left three de...
Water department officials say the water stock in the live storage has gone down to 71,017 million litres, but an additional reserve stock from Bhatsa is keeping the city afloat without additional water cuts
A few hours of rain on Friday morning shows exactly how unprepared Mumbai is yet again; roads and tracks waterlogged, trains delayed, buses diverted, and three people electrocuted
4 people lost their lives as the most populated city of India, Mumbai faced its first day battling heavy rains
One of the incidents took place at Anna Nagar near the RTO Office in Andheri West; the other incident, occurred in a chawl at the Irwani Estate on Mahakali Caves Road
Patel said the BMC itself has informed him that vehicular movement has slowed down in parts of the city, while train services on the Western and Central Railways routes were running late