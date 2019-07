Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Airport forced to close main runway, 54 flights diverted The main runway at Mumbai airport was closed after a SpiceJet flight overshot its mark while landing amid heavy rainfall on Monday

Mumbai: Rain washes away BMC's no-flooding claims, 41 locations waterlogged A total of 41 locations across the city were waterlogged since 8 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday, according to the complaints received by the BMC

Mumbai Rains: 18 dead, 69 injured in horrific wall collapse in Malad A neighbouring wall collapsed on a slum located at Kurar village, where 69 people have been injured which also include firemen who had gone there for rescue operations.

Monday Mayhem: Near stampede at Thane station on Day 5 of monsoon As Mumbai reels under the strain of first spell of persistent showers, weather department warns of heavier rainfall till at least July 3

Mumbai rains: No electricity in many areas, railways hit, roads waterlogged In a recent update by the BMC, 1,000 people have been evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla, "to prevent any untoward incidents due to an overflowing Mithi River"

Mumbai Rains: Government declares public holiday on July 2 In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens

Mumbai rains: Waterlogging in Bhiwandi, stagnant water enters houses The water is up to 4-5 feet deep in some houses causing severe discomfort and inconvenience to the residents of the locality in Thane

Mumbai Rains: Man electrocuted to death in Govandi Mohammed Ayub Kazi (30), was electrocuted inside his home in Shivajinagar, Govandi suburb in north-east Mumbai