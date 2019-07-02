Mumbai rains: Long wait for lakes to overflow In the 24-hour period ending on Sunday 6 am, five of the seven lakes recorded over 50mm rainfall, while Vihar and Tulsi lakes received over 80mm of rainfall

Mumbai rains: City at serious risk of flooding Close to 200mm or more rain/day is going to batter the city during this period, which could hamper normal life

Mumbai Rains: Trains rescheduled, railway tracks submerged due to heavy downpour The rains, which have been intense in many parts of the city - Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Charni Road, Santa Cruz, BKC and others, has resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks causing inconvenience...

Mumbai Rains: Lake levels rise by more than 10000 million litres After the heavy rains on June 28, the water stock rose to 76,833 million litres and on Sunday, data indicated that the figure has further increased to 87648 million litres

Mumbai rains: Trees fall on car in Raheja Garden, no casualties in Thane Mumbai observed a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan area and as a result, lower rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours

Mumbai rains: Heavy showers bring city to a standstill According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, Mumbai finally clocked its first spell of three-digit rainfall on Friday to the tune of 235 mm

Heavy rainfall expected in city in the next 24 hours: IMD The observatory in Santa Cruz recorded 234 mm of rainfall; Colaba recorded 81.2 mm rainfall

Mumbai Rains: 46-year-old man electrocuted in Thane According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in the last 24 hours

Mumbai Rains: Wall collapses on autorickshaw stand in Chembur, no casualties reported Due to heavy rains which battered the city on Friday, a wall in Chembur collapsed on auto-rickshaws around 2 am on Saturday. The wall collapsed amid the first spell of heavy rains in Mumbai, that left three de...

'Lake levels will rise only if it continues to pour' Water department officials say the water stock in the live storage has gone down to 71,017 million litres, but an additional reserve stock from Bhatsa is keeping the city afloat without additional water cuts

Mumbai Rains: Day 1 of monsoon shows how unprepared the city is yet again A few hours of rain on Friday morning shows exactly how unprepared Mumbai is yet again; roads and tracks waterlogged, trains delayed, buses diverted, and three people electrocuted

Four killed as rains heavy batter Mumbai on first day 4 people lost their lives as the most populated city of India, Mumbai faced its first day battling heavy rains

Mumbai Rains: Three dead, two injured after being electrocuted One of the incidents took place at Anna Nagar near the RTO Office in Andheri West; the other incident, occurred in a chawl at the Irwani Estate on Mahakali Caves Road