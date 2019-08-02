Search
Live Blog

Mumbai Rains updates: Showers begin in city again

Aug 02, 2019, 19:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

The next two weeks are also expected to bring good rainfall and the monsoon deficiency is likely to come down further, K J Ramesh, retired India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General stated

  • Aug 02, 2019, 19:40 IST

    According to IMD, few spells of showers are likely to occur in the city and suburbs in the evening.

  • Aug 02, 2019, 13:46 IST

    According to a post by aTwitter user, it had been raining heavily in Kalina and there was a bit of waterlogging.

  • Aug 02, 2019, 12:30 IST

    A user on micro-blogging website Twitter shared a video of Mumbai rains in Powai, suburbs of Mumbai

  • Aug 02, 2019, 12:09 IST

    According to private weather forecast agency, Skymet, Santacruz observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall in three hours time. They predict more showers in the city today.

  • Aug 02, 2019, 12:02 IST

    According to the Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, India Met Department, KS Hosaliker, the Santacruz observatory surpassed the 2000 mm rainfall mark. Santacruz recorded 2036.3 mm of rainfall with an excess of 659.3 mm while the Colaba observatory recorded 1546.6 mm with an excess of 255 mm of rainfall. 

  • Aug 02, 2019, 11:52 IST

    According to the MET department, the weather forecast suggests that Mumbai will receive intense heavy rainfall on late Saturday and Sunday. K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, "With the development of the low-pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls." "Warnings are issued (for areas) including West coast," he said.

  • Aug 02, 2019, 11:40 IST

    Skymet took to social media site Twitter, to post an update saying, "Cloud build up in #Mumbai shows that #MumbaiRains are likely to be seen during the next couple of hours."

  • Aug 02, 2019, 11:38 IST

    PTI further stated that in 2019, the monsoon hit Kerala on June 8, a week after its normal onset date. Its progress was also sluggish in the initial days and covered the entire country on July 19, four days than its normal date.

  • Aug 02, 2019, 11:25 IST

    Meanwhile, according to PTI, Jharkhand, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal had received below normal rainfall in July. Bihar, Assam, several parts of coastal Maharashtra witnessed floods. June had recorded rainfall of 87 per cent of the LPA, which was deficient, casting fear of drought-like situation. 

  • Aug 02, 2019, 11:18 IST

    According to weather expert and the new IMD Director General, Mritunjay Mohapatra, "July recorded 298.3 millimetres of rainfall as against the normal precipitation of 285.3 millimetres."

  • Aug 02, 2019, 11:12 IST

    According to MeT department officials, the month of July ended with above-normal rainfall, which brought much-needed relief to several parts of the country and bringing down the overall deficiency to minus 9 per cent.

