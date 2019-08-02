Mumbai Rains updates: Showers begin in city again

Aug 02, 2019, 19:40 IST According to IMD, few spells of showers are likely to occur in the city and suburbs in the evening. Latest satellite and radar picture indicates cloud cover over Maharashtra, Gujrath and southern states.

Rainfall realised in last 12 hours is more than 40 mm (pink drops) over Mumbai and around. pic.twitter.com/ryi64UbPeK — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 2, 2019

Aug 02, 2019, 13:46 IST According to a post by aTwitter user, it had been raining heavily in Kalina and there was a bit of waterlogging. Very heavy rain in Kalina. Water logging has started. #MumbaiRains #mumbairain #MumbaiRainsLive — PratishthaKhan (@pratishthakhan) August 2, 2019

Aug 02, 2019, 12:09 IST According to private weather forecast agency, Skymet, Santacruz observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall in three hours time. They predict more showers in the city today. JUST IN: #SantaCruz in #Mumbai has recorded 30 mm rain in just three hours time, more showers will be seen today. #MumbaiRains — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 2, 2019

Aug 02, 2019, 12:02 IST According to the Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, India Met Department, KS Hosaliker, the Santacruz observatory surpassed the 2000 mm rainfall mark. Santacruz recorded 2036.3 mm of rainfall with an excess of 659.3 mm while the Colaba observatory recorded 1546.6 mm with an excess of 255 mm of rainfall. Today, 2nd Aug, Santacruz Met observatory surpassed 2000 mm rainfall mark of the season.

Santacruz 2063 mm with excess of 659.3 mm.

Colaba 1546.6 mm with excess of 255.0 mm



Next 2, 3 days more rainfall is forecasted for Mumbai and around,

Scz Seasonal average of 2317.1 mm — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 2, 2019

Aug 02, 2019, 11:52 IST According to the MET department, the weather forecast suggests that Mumbai will receive intense heavy rainfall on late Saturday and Sunday. K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, tweeted, "With the development of the low-pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls." "Warnings are issued (for areas) including West coast," he said. Rainfall Updates.

With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls.

Warnings are issued including West coast.

TC and watch for updates please.https://t.co/tC52tQTo04https://t.co/eAIy8vzk7e pic.twitter.com/jxEa9dpUyP — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 2, 2019

Aug 02, 2019, 11:40 IST Skymet took to social media site Twitter, to post an update saying, "Cloud build up in #Mumbai shows that #MumbaiRains are likely to be seen during the next couple of hours." Cloud build up in #Mumbai shows that #MumbaiRains are likely to be seen during the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/jKE9Rh2lfH — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 2, 2019

Aug 02, 2019, 11:38 IST PTI further stated that in 2019, the monsoon hit Kerala on June 8, a week after its normal onset date. Its progress was also sluggish in the initial days and covered the entire country on July 19, four days than its normal date.

Aug 02, 2019, 11:25 IST Meanwhile, according to PTI, Jharkhand, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal had received below normal rainfall in July. Bihar, Assam, several parts of coastal Maharashtra witnessed floods. June had recorded rainfall of 87 per cent of the LPA, which was deficient, casting fear of drought-like situation.

Aug 02, 2019, 11:18 IST According to weather expert and the new IMD Director General, Mritunjay Mohapatra, "July recorded 298.3 millimetres of rainfall as against the normal precipitation of 285.3 millimetres."