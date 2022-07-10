Breaking News
Aus cuts Covid reinfection period to 28 days
Aus cuts Covid reinfection period to 28 days

Updated on: 10 July,2022 12:15 PM IST  |  Canberra
“Given reinfections may occur as early as 28 days after recovery from a previous infection, the AHPPC advises that the period be reduced.”

Aus cuts Covid reinfection period to 28 days

The COVID-19 reinfection period for Australians has been advised to be reduced to 28 days, in a recommendation by The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee. “Given reinfections may occur as early as 28 days after recovery from a previous infection, the AHPPC advises that the period be reduced.”

2,06,46,940
Total number of Active cases Worldwide as of Saturday




63,71,819
Total no of deaths worldwide


53,28,74,664
Patients recovered worldwide as of Saturday

