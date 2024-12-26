Kohli’s Melbourne task defined

Fellow batting great Sunil Gavaskar bringing up Sachin Tendulkar’s Sydney 2003-04 disciplined double century provides a fine example for Virat Kohli to make a meaningful contribution in the MCG Test

Sachin Tendulkar hooks en route his double century on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2004. PIC/AFP

Sunil Gavaskar’s views on Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the first innings of the Brisbane Test during commentary didn’t take time to make headlines on social media. The one half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy said on Channel 7 that Virat Kohli shouldn’t have played at that Josh Hazlewood delivery which, according to Gavaskar was on “seventh, eighth stump.”

In another conversation (with Star Sports), Gavaskar prescribed that Kohli should take a leaf out of his hero Sachin Tendulkar’s book, recalling how Tendulkar stayed away from any off-side temptations during his double century at Sydney in the final Test of the 2003-04 series.

Before Sydney, Tendulkar’s highest score in the series was a second innings 44 in the previous Test at Melbourne, where he endured a golden duck in the first innings.

The quote machinery was doing overtime before and during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. “Tendulkar looks like a man who is struggling to overcome his own doubts and is consumed by anxiety that usually ruins focus and concentration,” said Greg Chappell.

Sandy Gordon, the psychologist reckoned Tendulkar hadn’t got his rhythm back after the shocking umpiring decision by Steve Bucknor which sent him back at Brisbane. Ian Healy, the Australian wicketkeeper-turned commentator said: “I wonder whether he feels all that expectation on his shoulders.”

Rahul Dravid didn’t feel alarmed. “A lot has been said unnecessarily about his form. We believe he’s in great touch and hitting the ball really well. We’re looking out for a big score from him here,” he said.

Even a Melbourne Cricket Club bowler (Nick Quinn) was quoted: “We didn’t expect him to be in there [at the nets] that long. He must be batting himself into form.”

Tendulkar’s duck (caught Adam Gilchrist bowled Brett Lee) on Day One at the MCG only magnified his poor run. He worked his way to 44 in the second innings before he was caught behind off Brad Williams this time. I moved out of the MCG press box to interview Greg Chappell on how he conquered his big slump in 1981-82 which included eight ducks in 15 innings across both formats.

“Once I realised that it was not a technical problem, I started working on my mental process. As soon as I got into the right frame of mind and started doing the things which I always did, I turned it around straightaway.

The next time I batted, I made 60 odd and then came a 100. I do not have any doubts that Sachin will turn it around,” said Chappell. He was right. Tendulkar’s ‘comeback’ was an unbeaten career-best 241.

Both sides went into the final Test at Sydney with one each. The fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy series couldn’t have asked for a better finale. And Sourav Ganguly won the toss. On January 3, Tendulkar got his runs back, smiles back. “I thought I had very good discipline,” he said which as the experts knew that was the understatement of the new year. It was a delightful press conference to attend. Apart from expressing how relieved he was, he also revealed that he had fun watching VVS Laxman blast away at the other end. “I decided not to do what Laxman was doing [attacking]. It surely was a treat to watch but I said to myself that his game is completely different from the way I have planned my innings. I was happy being at the non-striker’s end and enjoyed watching some good strokeplay,” Tendulkar told us.

Not many teams managed to keep Australia in the field for two full days and Tendulkar played a big part in that. Adam Gilchrist who watched the entire innings behind the stumps wasn’t surprised. “Well, Sachin played like Sachin. He was very disciplined on the first day and denied himself which I would say made him appear tentative. But he was in the groove today and played a marvellous innings,” said Gilchrist.

I happened to be in the same elevator as Australian Prime Minister John Howard on my way down to the press conference room. “Big day for you guys,” he said to me before expressing how “great” the Indian batting was with Tendulkar and Laxman keeping his countrymen at bay.

It was great batting, it was a determined display of batting from Tendulkar and there is no reason why Kohli can work his way to his second century of the series at the MCG, where he is appreciated, admired and adored.

