Why I’m still hooked on astrology

The weatherman says rain, and we take an umbrella out. The astrologer says Mars is afflicted, expect machine problems this week, and we snicker. Why is one scientific and the other not?

A birth chart, made by calculating where the planets stood when one was born, is a thrilling glimpse into what makes a person unrepeatable. Representation pic

When I was 21, I worked in what was then India’s only magazine for young people, the JS. To an entire generation now in their 60s and 70s, JS had cult status. Its writers were household names and everything the magazine said or did was reverently lapped up.

I was a sub-editor, travelling reporter and, as a side hustle, in charge of the astrology page. Weekly forecasts came in from King Features Syndicate; my job was to ‘localise’ them, make sure they felt Indian.

As always, it was my pleasure to overdeliver. I would switch forecasts around to amuse myself. One week, all Taureans might get the week meant for Sagittarians, and another, Geminis everywhere might be consigned to grim Capricorn futures.

No one ever complained. Many commended the uncanny accuracy of weekly predictions. I presided over these fake futures like a mean little pasha.

It was my firm belief in those days that astrology was for fruitcakes, even if guessing a girl’s birth sign at a party was a foolproof opener. But that was then; this is now. These days, I place astrology along with telepathy and acupressure as one of those things that everyone should believe in even if science turns its nose up at them.

Science doesn’t like such talk. Here’s what evidence-driven scientists say—Really? A constellation called Scorpio 480 light years away from us gives all people born between October 22 and November 21 a certain magnetism, intensity and depth?

One-twelfth of the world’s population is going to have identical weekends?

A planet called Saturn, 1.2 billion km away, will fill my life with problems every 28 years?

The secret to a long and happy marriage is marrying someone born on a certain day and time?

Here’s your humble narrator’s response, in no particular order—

Don’t confuse astronomy with astrology. Those distant constellations have nothing to do with astrology. The Babylonians and soothsayers just borrowed their names. In fact, the stars we fancy as belonging to pretty constellation patterns are not even anywhere near each other in the vastness of space.

Don’t confuse magazine astrology with serious astrology. Pop astrology and weekly forecasts are exactly as nonsensical as you suspect. In my astrology, you are a painting. Knowing your sun sign, for me, is a little like knowing your background colour. It tells me only where the sun was at the moment of your birth.

But these days, if I take a shine to you, I do the math and calculate where all the other planets stood when you were born—I make your birth chart. And I start getting a familiar tingle. A detailed birth chart is a thrilling glimpse into what makes a person unrepeatable. You might have been born with your sun in Cancer but if all your planets were sitting in Aquarius, that would utterly change your game. It would be what made you so laid back and philanthropic instead of kind-hearted and clingy.

Things affect you profoundly even at a distance—already. You’re 12 feet away from the x-ray machine but it’s reaching into your brain. The moon, 3,84,400 kms away, is pulling earth’s water towards it daily, creating tides. Your body is 70 per cent water. Why would you be surprised that a planet 65,000 times larger than our moon and with a magnetic field 20 times stronger and 20,000 times larger than earth’s could have some effect on you?

As for foretelling the future, no one dismisses a weather forecast as unscientific even when a predicted category-1 hurricane morphs into a category-5 juggernaut. If the weatherman says rain, you just take your umbrella out.

Why is it less scientific when an astrologer says that a particular Mars aspect this week increases the chances of machine-related problems and delays?

I sat up when I learnt about Michel Gauquelin, a French statistician and psychologist who described the so-called ‘Mars Effect’. In his 1955 book L’influence des Astres (The Influence of the Stars), he stated that a statistically significant number of sports champions were born just after the planet Mars rises or culminates. Gauquelin was not an astrologer but a scientist, rooted in following the numbers wherever they led, and yet he recorded “highly significant statistical correlations between planetary positions and the birth times of eminently successful people”.

You’re smiling and shaking your head patronisingly. You want to tell me that just because two things happened at the same time doesn’t mean that one caused the other. Correlation, you’re telling me, is not causation.

Exactly, dear Watson. But tell me then, why do you believe that cholesterol leads to heart attacks when there is not one study showing that cholesterol actually causes heart disease. Scientists noted that many people with heart disease also had high cholesterol, exactly like Michel Gauquelin observed about sportsmen and Mars. They still can’t explain why.

Astrology is driven by correlation, not causation. Funny thing, so is most of science. When two things happen together, science believes they may be linked. So does astrology.

Maybe that’s why most people read weekly forecasts.

You can reach C Y Gopinath at cygopi@gmail.com

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

The views expressed in this column are the individual’s and don’t represent those of the paper.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal