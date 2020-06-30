Search
Live Blog

'Free food grains for poor' govt scheme extended till November end: PM Modi

Jun 30, 2020, 16:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

In the last three months, Rs 31,000 crore rupees have been deposited directly into jan dhan accounts of 20 crore poor families, said PM Modi

  • Jun 30, 2020, 16:37 IST

    Thanking taxpayers PM Modi said, "You have faithfully filled taxes, fulfilled your obligation, so today the poor of the country is able to cope with such a big crisis. I would like to greet every farmer, every taxpayer of the country very heartily, along with every poor person. I bow to them."

  • Jun 30, 2020, 16:29 IST

    "More than Rs 90,000 Crore will be spent in the expansion of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. And if you add the expenses of the last three months to it, then it becomes almost Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore," says Prime Minister Modi.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 16:23 IST

    'One Nation, One Ration Card'

    We are planning to bring 'One Nation, One Ration Card'. Now a ration card is also being arranged for the whole of India. The biggest benefit of this will be to those poor colleagues who leave their village and go elsewhere for employment or other needs: PM Modi

  • Jun 30, 2020, 16:20 IST

    We have more work during and after the rainy season, mainly in the agriculture sector. There is a slight slowness in other sectors. Gradually, the atmosphere of festivals starts to build from July. This time of festivals also increases the needs, the expenses also. Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana should now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, that is, by the end of November: PM Modi

  • Jun 30, 2020, 16:15 IST

    In the last three months, Rs 31,000 crore rupees have been deposited directly into jan dhan accounts of 20 crore poor families. During this time, 18 thousand crore rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers: PM Modi.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 16:12 IST

    In his address, Prime Minister said that people have become more irresponsible and careless about COVID-19 prevention guidelines since the start of Unlock 1.0. PM Modi further warned people against letting down their guard against the global pandemic.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 16:08 IST

    People who are not following rules, need to be stopped and made aware of the problems. Nobody is above rules in India, even if it's the leader of the nation: PM Narendra Modi.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 16:04 IST

    We are entering 'UNLOCK 2' and also the season of cough, fever and cold is about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves: PM Modi. He further said that compared to other countries, India is still in a very stable situation in its fight against the COVID-19.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 15:45 IST

    Watch PM Narendra Modi's live speech here

    National broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the Prime Minister's address live. One can also tune into Bharatiya Janata Party's YouTube channel to listen to PM Modi's speech.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 15:38 IST

    The MHA release also said that lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till July 31 and only essential services will be allowed. On the other hand, night curfew timings have been relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. As oer the guidelines, domestic flights and passenger train operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 15:30 IST

    Home Ministry issues guidelines for 'Unlock 2'

    On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' which will come into force from July 1. The Home Ministry guidelines said that said that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31 and the decision was taken after extensive consultation with states.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 15:22 IST

    Chinese apps including TikTok and ShareIt banned in India

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country. "These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," said a MeitY statement.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 15:06 IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address comes in the backdrop of the growing tensions between India and China. On Monday, the Union Government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, Xiaomi’s Mi Community, ShareIt, and CamScanner, over national security concerns.

  • Jun 30, 2020, 14:33 IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today. PM Modi is likely to share his views on Unlock 2.0, which will come into force from July 1. The Prime Minister's address comes a day after the Home Ministry released the new guidelines for Unlock 2.0.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK