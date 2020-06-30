'Free food grains for poor' govt scheme extended till November end: PM Modi

Jun 30, 2020, 16:37 IST Thanking taxpayers PM Modi said, "You have faithfully filled taxes, fulfilled your obligation, so today the poor of the country is able to cope with such a big crisis. I would like to greet every farmer, every taxpayer of the country very heartily, along with every poor person. I bow to them."

Jun 30, 2020, 16:29 IST "More than Rs 90,000 Crore will be spent in the expansion of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. And if you add the expenses of the last three months to it, then it becomes almost Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore," says Prime Minister Modi.

Jun 30, 2020, 16:23 IST 'One Nation, One Ration Card' We are planning to bring 'One Nation, One Ration Card'. Now a ration card is also being arranged for the whole of India. The biggest benefit of this will be to those poor colleagues who leave their village and go elsewhere for employment or other needs: PM Modi

Jun 30, 2020, 16:20 IST We have more work during and after the rainy season, mainly in the agriculture sector. There is a slight slowness in other sectors. Gradually, the atmosphere of festivals starts to build from July. This time of festivals also increases the needs, the expenses also. Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana should now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, that is, by the end of November: PM Modi PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/lNRIHwF8mJ — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020, 16:15 IST In the last three months, Rs 31,000 crore rupees have been deposited directly into jan dhan accounts of 20 crore poor families. During this time, 18 thousand crore rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers: PM Modi.

Jun 30, 2020, 16:12 IST In his address, Prime Minister said that people have become more irresponsible and careless about COVID-19 prevention guidelines since the start of Unlock 1.0. PM Modi further warned people against letting down their guard against the global pandemic. Ever since #Unlock1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds: PM Modi #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OhD0kS6W8F — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020, 16:08 IST People who are not following rules, need to be stopped and made aware of the problems. Nobody is above rules in India, even if it's the leader of the nation: PM Narendra Modi. In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against #COVID19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/QYEVFqgWxM — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020, 16:04 IST We are entering 'UNLOCK 2' and also the season of cough, fever and cold is about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves: PM Modi. He further said that compared to other countries, India is still in a very stable situation in its fight against the COVID-19.

Jun 30, 2020, 15:38 IST The MHA release also said that lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till July 31 and only essential services will be allowed. On the other hand, night curfew timings have been relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. As oer the guidelines, domestic flights and passenger train operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. #UNLOCK2: Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings among others to remain prohibited till July 31st. pic.twitter.com/HdFZTKKrcx — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Jun 30, 2020, 15:30 IST Home Ministry issues guidelines for 'Unlock 2' On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' which will come into force from July 1. The Home Ministry guidelines said that said that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31 and the decision was taken after extensive consultation with states.

Jun 30, 2020, 15:22 IST Chinese apps including TikTok and ShareIt banned in India The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country. "These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," said a MeitY statement.

Jun 30, 2020, 15:06 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address comes in the backdrop of the growing tensions between India and China. On Monday, the Union Government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, Xiaomi’s Mi Community, ShareIt, and CamScanner, over national security concerns.